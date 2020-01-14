CVS Health Corporation (CVS) CEO Larry Merlo Presents at 38th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference (Transcript)

CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) 38th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference January 14, 2020 2:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Larry Merlo - President and CEO

Eva Boratto - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Lisa Gill - J.P. Morgan

Lisa Gill

Okay, great. Good morning. My name is Lisa Gill. I'm the Health Care, Technology and Distribution Analyst at JPMorgan. We're going to do something a little bit different this morning. We're going to actually do a fireside chat. So, I have with me the CVS Health team. With me this morning is CEO Larry Merlo. To Larry's left is CFO, Eva Boratto. And to Eva's left is President of the Health Benefits Business is Karen Lynch. So the breakout will be in the Georgian room across the hall. Larry is going to start with just a couple of quick slides and then we're going to get into the discussion.

Larry Merlo

Okay. Well, thanks Lisa. And first of all, let me just call your attention to the slide with our forward-looking statements. And before I turn it back to Lisa to get into the questions, I just want spend a few minutes to briefly discuss CVS Health. How we're transforming the way we deliver care to millions of Americans with a goal of creating the most consumer centric health company. And an awful lot has changed since we were here this time last year.

We celebrated our one year anniversary of the combination with Aetna last month. That was an important milestone for us. And we're now able to deliver integrated health and wellness offerings that are centered on making care simple and affordable, meeting people where they are and leveraging our community touch points all across the country. And we are in the midst of a multiyear journey to deliver comprehensive suite of products and services that we believe are unparalleled in the marketplace. And we're very excited about the new offerings. We're moving from the chalkboard to pilot to beginning to scale them in 2020 including our new HealthHUB locations.

So, while we're still in the early stages of our transformation efforts, we have been executing on the plans that we laid out last year at our June Investor Day. Many of you were there and you'll recall that we shared a detailed long-term view of our strategic plan in the substantial value that we expect to deliver through integration synergies, enterprise modernization and the transformation activities. And we have been meeting or exceeding both our financial and operational milestones throughout the 2019 year.

And through the first three quarters of 2019, we posted solid revenue growth across all of our segments. We had adjusted revenue of about $190 billion. And there has been momentum in the business throughout the year. We've had strong Medicare membership growth along with strong retail script growth in both cases outpacing the market. And based on the early CMS enrollment data, we had even stronger Medicare membership growth for the 2020 year.

Now, as we disclosed back in November on our third quarter call, we expect our 2020 adjusted earnings per share to increase to at least $7 with low single-digit growth off of our 2019 baseline which does exclude prior year's development and net realized capital gains. And we look forward to providing our 2020 detailed guidance next month on our fourth quarter earnings call.

Now, we've also reported on how we are executing on the strategic priorities that will drive sustainable long-term profitable growth. And one of the most visible components of our integrated strategy is the rollout of our HealthHUBs. And our HealthHUBs are designed to address the full spectrum of care from health and wellness to chronic conditions and just as one example, the MinuteClinics in our HealthHUB locations are now able to address about 80% of what a primary care physician can treat.

And through a hub and -- what we're calling a hub-and-spoke model we're offering expanded health and wellness products and services across all of our retail stores and we'll get into some examples of that I'm sure later. As you know this time last year we were in Houston that was our first market. And as a result we have seen increased store traffic, higher front store margins, more MinuteClinic visits, as well as more prescriptions dispensed. And we ended 2019 with just over 50 HealthHUBs across four markets; Houston, Tampa, Atlanta and Philadelphia and we now have about 600 HealthHUBs scheduled for this year, 1500 by the end of 2021.

In our integrated pharmacy and medical data is enabling preventive care and treatment in lower-cost care settings, avoiding costly emergency room visits is just one example. Another important component of our transformation is our new health plan offerings and we're offering many new innovative programs to help our clients and their members, help them improve their health and stay healthy. And just a couple of examples here. We have some products with Low or No Co-Pay plan designs. We have a hospital-to-home aftercare program that we call Healing Better. And then we have other programs that are directly focused on the management of chronic disease.

Another program focuses on managing chronic kidney disease. We have really two programs here. One is through utilizing data and analytics across the CVS Aetna business. We're identifying patients who maybe at risk of chronic kidney disease and with the goal of developing programs that can slow the onset of the disease and the ongoing or the ultimate need for dialysis.

And we have a second program that we're very excited about that clinicians will tell you that more frequent dialysis will provide for better outcomes and we have been in development with a new home hemodialysis device. We have received FDA approval. We have begun the clinical trial. And if successful we'll be in market by the end of the second half of 2021.

We've also been working to reduce overall operating costs, as well as evaluating additional opportunities to accelerate growth across our enterprise. And importantly, we remain committed to repaying our debt and reducing our leverage ratio to the low three times in 2022. So we believe strongly in the uniqueness of what we're building and we know that our model will have a significant positive impact on those we serve.

So with very strong early results, positive feedback from our clients and their members, we are confident that we absolutely are on the right path to creating the most consumer centric health company. And I just want to take a minute to recognize and thank the efforts of nearly 300,000 colleagues for their hard work, their dedication to our purpose that will generate significant value for our shareholders.

So, Lisa, with that, I'll turn it back to you for the conversation.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Lisa Gill

Thanks very much. What a difference a year makes, right?

Larry Merlo

It sure does. Okay.

Lisa Gill

Sure, it feels a lot better than it did last year.

Larry Merlo

I'm sitting up here with the smile on my face. Lisa.

Lisa Gill

Well, I'm just happy that Eva doesn't have a headwind/tailwind slide. So, Larry with that you talked about the transformation of the business and you talked about the strategy from the Analyst Day in June. But what are some of the biggest challenges to actually meeting some of the goals that you have?

Larry Merlo

Lisa, I mean, no surprise, I think to anyone here. There always going to be the environmental, regulatory, political challenges especially in the healthcare industry. But I would say that there are no challenges or drivers versus what we have discussed in the past. And the strategic priorities that I've touched on that you've heard us talk about since June, we do believe addresses those factors. And Lisa, if I just take a minute and maybe get into a little more detail around the progress that we have made is mentioned in my opening remarks.

We have completed a tremendous amount of work over the last 13 months. I couldn't be more pleased or proud of our leadership team as well as the colleagues that have been responsible for executing. We've acted swiftly to integrate our assets. We're well ahead of our integration synergies plan. This time last year we were talking about expected 2019 value of $300 million to $350 million on our third quarter call in November. We took that number up to at least $400 million with a trajectory to $800 million in 2020, $900 million in 2021.

At the same time in 2019, we developed the plan for what were calling enterprise modernization and we have moved from the planning phase to the execution phase that will begin to deliver value this year. And then what we're all really excited about is the transformation journey that's underway. As I mention the most visible sign of that is the HealthHUBs, but there's so much more to the innovation that goes well beyond that and I just touched on a few of them earlier.

So, our plan is to deliver quality products and services across the spectrum of care from wellness to the management of chronic disease, and to provide more personalized service to improve the health outcomes of those we're serving. We are using the power of real-time advanced data analytics, digital technology tools and a deep knowledge and expertise of what it takes to personalize the consumer experience. And if you think about our history and think about what we been able to do in the front end of our stores, we created this intersection between data analytics and technology with our extra care loyalty program and have delivered value to our customers in a very personalized and differentiated way.

We're doing the same thing around health outcomes. We're calling it Next Best Action and for each and every one of us in this room that can mean something very different. For someone who is relatively healthy it can be something preventive in nature. For someone with chronic disease it could range from you’re not adhering to your medication to closing gaps that to -- you haven't had your A1c level tested in more than six months and we're excited about the journey that we're on there. So we expect the cumulative impact of everything that we're talking about to begin to deliver value in the near term, as well as in the long-term trajectory, and we're confident that all of these ultimately will improve health outcomes and bend the cost curve associated with healthcare.

Lisa Gill

So, Larry, as we think about the three businesses that you're in today. I think a lot of people in this room know that I followed the PBM industry for a long time. I missed having a PBM to talk about, but that model has been under enormous amount of scrutiny not just from the government but from stakeholders, like for example, players, people not really understanding in my opinion, all of the variables of what PBMs do and what they're able to achieve because there's not transparency today.

And so, as we think about how the business has changed over the last 10 years and we've seen a lot of consolidation, we've seen a lot of changes around transparency in the business, but not fully there today. How does it change from here, number one. A lot of scrutiny around rebates. And how do we think about value based care. We've been talking about value based care for some time, but can CVS finally make the change in that model?

Larry Merlo

So, maybe I'll take the first part and flip it over to Eva to talk more about value based care, but look, there has been a lot of change, but the goals in many respects have remained the same. It's about ensuring that the right drug is provided to the right patient at the lowest possible cost. And I would say that our enterprise has taken that a step further utilizing technology in our clinical capabilities to help drive better outcomes when you think about adherence to medications is just one example. Lisa you touched on rebates as a result of formulary management. I think the data has proven out that PBMs have been affected in reducing the net cost of care and those dollars have been passed back to consumers whether it's at the pharmacy counter and point-of-sale rebates or in the form of lower monthly insurance premiums.

And over the past decade, we've also seen a pretty dramatic rise in specialty and that continues to be an ongoing concern for clients. And there's a lot that we have done there. And if you look in 2018, about 40% of our clients actually had a lower pharmacy spend over the prior year. And if you look at what we've been able to do in the specialty space our trend for clients in 2018 was up 1.7%. So, it is a data validation point in terms of the effectiveness of the tools that they were providing. And look, specialty is going to continue to be an ongoing focus especially with the expectation for more biosimilars entering the market and we believe that we have the tools and the assets to effectively manage. Eva, maybe I'll flip it over to you.

Eva Boratto

Yes. Lisa, so to your question on value-based care, we do think there is an opportunity for PBMs to evolve on this front. If you take a step back and look on the medical side in our business, about 65% of the commercial and Medicare contracts are value-based and in PBM you are essentially at the starting line, right? So we're embarking upon this now. We're starting with our transform care program where we have outcomes-based whether it's around adherence, whether its around reducing A1c. And I think with our community assets and touch points and what we're building the HealthHUBs we see real opportunity to continue to bring this model forward.

Lisa Gill

If you think about the PBM model, last year, a lot of talk about guaranteed rebates and the way that some of the contracting was done. I know that this is the last year as we think about that. But how do we think about how the market changing around contracting on the PBM side?

Eva Boratto

Yes. I think as Larry said, for the PBM it always comes back to the value that we can deliver to our clients in reducing cost. And from a contracting perspective we continue to evolve our pricing models whether it's a traditional model that allows for spread pricing transparent, cost-plus model to guarantee, our GNC pricing model to meet the client needs. What we've seen is we've seen in the Medicaid space the vast majority of our business move away from the spread pricing. We continue to offer it in our space. It's our client choice I think as you look out over time, you'll continue to see clients move away from that. But what we want to do as we've done in the past as the industry has evolved is look for new models that meet their needs, but enable us to deliver the returns and maintain our margins as we've been able to do in the past.

Lisa Gill

As we think about the 2020 selling season not just on the PBM side, but also on the health plan side, could you see opportunities for cross-sell between the Aetna products and the Caremark products as we think about 2020 and how did it go?

Eva Boratto

Yes. Let me Lisa just step back and maybe talk more broadly about the selling season of all of our segments. And I'll start with Medicare. We had very strong momentum in 2019 as we turn the corner in 2020. At the Investor Meeting in June we said we would deliver above industry growth and we have done that. We've had very strong performance relative to our Medicaid growth as well and we're in the process of implementing three new accounts in Medicaid, three new states. And then relative to your question on commercial, we saw good progress relative to the integration. In January of 2020, we sold more pharmacy members then we did all of 2019. So very strong performance relative to people buying on that integrated value proposition. So we're quite pleased with that result.

Larry Merlo

And Lisa, just maybe finishing out the selling season on the PPM side. If I take us back to the June Analyst Day, we had talked about a small but sizable number of contract losses and we did not see that as a new norm and we said, we had expected that as we move into the 2021 selling season we would expect a normal selling season trajectory. And actually what we saw as we move through the second half of the year, a more what you would expect selling season. And if you recall on our third quarter call, the net effect of that was an incremental billion dollars over what we had talked about at the Investor Day at June.

Lisa Gill

So, Larry, I think a lot of us in this room are excited about the HealthHUBs and what they're going to look like and how you're going to integrate medical and pharmacy and data et cetera. So, as it relates to the ongoing rollout of the HealthHUB, how have you determine? Where do you put those HealthHUBs? I mean, what's the determination there would be my first question. And then, secondly, can you talk about the types of services that are going to be available in these stores?

Larry Merlo

Yes. Lisa, maybe I'll take the first part and then I'll flip it over to Karen to talk more about the service components. Look, you think about the challenges in healthcare and we talk about the need to make healthcare local. And at the same time you're hearing people talk about the demise of bricks and mortar. And were sitting here saying there is a physical role for bricks and mortar. But the challenge becomes how do you meet the needs of today's consumer. And we see HealthHUB as an evolution of the drugstore to meet those needs and become more of the health destination.

So it satisfies the need to make healthcare local, meeting people in the community. And today we've got 10,000 consumer touch points, about 75% of the U.S. population actually lives within a few miles of the CVS. So we repurposed about 20% of what we call that front of store to more health related services. And I'll let Karen get more into that. And as far as the front of store goes, we continue to have a focus on products of health, beauty, personal care and some elements of convenience. And as I mentioned earlier, while it's a small sample size, we have spoke to it qualitatively in terms of the increase utilization of the store. And that is what is giving us the confidence to move with the rapid rollout and we're very pleased in that regard. And probably no surprises as we evaluate those locations. There is a direct link between the ZIP codes associated with Aetna membership and the locations of these HealthHUBs.

Eva Boratto

And Lisa, before Karen jumps into examples, right, is we think the value that can be created from these hubs, it’s the value in the four walls of the store whether it's the products and services at a higher margin, the additional traffic, but also the value created through medical cost saving both in the Aetna book as well as we think about from an open platform across our broader business.

Karen Lynch

And Lisa, one of the things that we did this year is we've sold low cost and No Co-Pay at MinuteClinic to really drive more members into our HealthHUBs and into the CVS MinuteClinic. By the end of the year we'll have about 2 million members that will have zero co-pay or low co-pay. The services that we'll have in the HealthHUBs are really for us to really to differentiate connections with our members. So we're using data and analytics from the healthcare segment to provide our pharmacists real-life data about the care of our patients.

So what we been doing, if we can reach an individual consumer we send that data, that information to a pharmacists and they're connecting with our members. We established Care Concierge. We also have done a lot around expanding our services within the MinuteClinics and with the HealthHUBs through expanded labs services, expanded hours. So there's -- and then we have wellness centers, really dedicated and isolated for activities like nutrition classes, yoga and really to address isolation in our Medicare patients as well. So there's a whole host of services I could spend 20 minute talking about, but that just gives you an example of some of the things that we're doing to drive those connections with our members.

Larry Merlo

And Lisa, I think the point underscoring all that is everything that you're hearing is it's reducing some of the fragmentation that exists in healthcare today. And it's enabling a more holistic experience of the needs of that individual consumer or patient will use those two words interchangeably.

Lisa Gill

If I think, though about HealthHUB and we think about whether its episodic care through a MinuteClinic or we think about tangentially that the relationship you have with the chronic patient, do you think you need to get into primary care at some point and actually own primary care doctors would be my first question? And then secondly, Larry, we have Teladoc here yesterday. They talked about the renewal of the relationship with Aetna, but also talked about the things that they're working with you as they've now rolled out to 41 states through your relationship. So, how do you think about telemedicine playing into this as well as primary care? And do you need to own primary care?

Larry Merlo

Yes. Lisa, I think I mentioned this in my opening comments that the nurse practitioner can treat about 80% of what the primary care physician can treat in his or her office. But the reasons that you're talking about, we have the opportunity to bring that physician into the MinuteClinic in as part of the of patient visit in a very virtual way. So again it speaks to the ease of access and the cost associated with providing that particular access. So we feel very good about the touch points, the connectivity that we have and the ability to again create that surround sound experience.

Lisa Gill

And then how about on the telehealth side? Just your relationship with Teladoc. Any update from your perspective?

Karen Lynch

Yes. We update our contract. We really think that [Indiscernible] will supplement members that are in rural areas they will supplement those episodic approaches and we're really excited about our relationship with Teladoc. I think we see expansion in to telepsychiatry which I really I think its critically important as we think strategically in the future.

Lisa Gill

Yes. And I agree with that. I mean, I think, Karen, as we think about this and I've heard you talk about this in other health plans that we really need to start to think about the mental as well as physical components of people health and how do you address that? And I think that those are some of the areas that Teladoc can help you enhance what you're seeing in the clinics today.

Karen Lynch

Exactly, right. And one of the additions that we did this year in our MinuteClinic is we added depression screening for all MinuteClinic visits who really put that head with that body. And then what we're doing is we're taking the information and sending it to open source to our EAP so that we can start those conversations to help people with that mind-body connection.

Lisa Gill

We have so many other questions. We hope everyone is going to come across the hall but I've been asking everyone this Larry, as we think about 12 months from now we're going to be sitting here together, it would be 2021, what do you hope that investors will appreciate about CVS 12 months from now that they don't necessarily appreciate today?

Larry Merlo

Well, I think we're getting there. In terms of where we started this, I think there is a much different not just understanding, but tone of what we're doing. And look, we're executing against the plan. I do think that there is also an acknowledgement that we have seen the emergence of consumerism in health care. And you start looking at what all that means in acknowledgement that work. You have the emergence of retail health consumer and you have this integrated model that puts the consumer at the center of that strategy. So we have become a leading source for consumers seeking out health solutions. And I would sit here and say, I still believe that that element is not appreciated to the level that the opportunity exist there.

Lisa Gill

Great. We'll leave it there. We're going to head across the hall to the Georgian Room. Thank you so much.

Larry Merlo

Thanks.