Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 1/9/20

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 1/9/20, based on dollar value.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "Significance" of the Top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the "Significance" of an insider transaction, however, and often not even the most important one.

When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's 3-month insider profile based on numerous criteria programmed into our expert system.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Leaning" Bullish or Bearish have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group and should be considered by investors looking for new long and short investments.

Seasonal Note: January is a seasonally slow month for insider filings, as companies close trading windows to their executives until quarterly earnings are released. Expect insider filing volumes to increase again in the first week of February and stay strong through the end of March.

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at:

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX), and;

Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM).

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

Royce Micro-Cap Trust (NYSE:RMT);

Royce Global Value Trust (NYSE:RGT), and;

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK).

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL);

Mosaic Acquisition (NYSE:MOSC);

Sutter Rock Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS);

F & M Bank (OTCQX:FMBM);

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY);

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC);

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP);

Monolithic Power (NASDAQ:MPWR), and;

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD).

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER);

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF);

Majesco (NASDAQ:MJCO);

Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY), and;

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG).

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker Trans Type Dollar Value 1 Maura David M CEO, DIR, BO Mosaic Acquisition MOSC B $1,029,000 2 Edenbrook Capital BO Marchex MCHX B $153,132 3 Klein Mark D CEO, PR, DIR Sutter Rock Capital SSSS B $124,957 4 Horizon Kinetics Asset Mgt BO Texas Pacific Land Trust TPL B $122,906 5 Frost Phillip Md CEO, CB, BO OPKO Health OPK B $73,500 6 Clark Christopher D PR, CEO, FO, DIR Royce Micro-Cap Trust RMT B $42,824 7 Pugh Michael W DIR F & M Bank FMBM JB* $28,870 8 Edenbrook Capital DIR, BO Frequency Electronics FEIM B $28,249 9 Merryman Bryan J CEO, CFO, TR, DIR Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory RMCF JB* $23,638 10 Clark Christopher D PR, CEO, FO, DIR Royce Global Value Trust RGT B $23,518

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker Trans Type Dollar Value 1 Jana Partners DIR Conagra Brands CAG S $83,908,744 2 Duffield David A DIR, BO Workday WDAY AS $50,009,784 3 Lilly Endowment BO Eli Lilly LLY S $23,018,106 4 Camp Garrett DIR Uber Technologies UBER AS $16,943,694 5 Tuchman Kenneth D CB, CEO, BO TTEC TTEC JS* $16,425,000 6 Hsing Michael CEO, DIR Monolithic Power MPWR AS $14,555,922 7 Winn Stephen T CB, CEO, BO RealPage RP AS $8,264,552 8 Mastek UK BO Majesco MJCO S $8,162,377 9 Sciammas Maurice VP, SO Monolithic Power MPWR S $7,586,689 10 Miller Adam L CEO, DIR Cornerstone OnDemand CSOD AS $3,832,476

Source: InsiderInsights.com. Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes: B = Open-market Buy; AB = 10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB* = Buy indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S = Open-market Sale; AS = 10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS* = Sale indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

