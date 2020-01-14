Seeking Alpha

Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 1/9/20

|
Includes: FEIM, MCHX, OPK, RGT, RP
by: InsiderInsights
InsiderInsights
Long/short equity, research analyst, insider ownership, behavioral finance
Marketplace
Daily Insider Ratings
Summary

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 1/9/20, based on dollar value.

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Proprietary Insider Company Ratings are relayed to clarify significance.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "Significance" of the Top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the "Significance" of an insider transaction, however, and often not even the most important one.

When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's 3-month insider profile based on numerous criteria programmed into our expert system.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Leaning" Bullish or Bearish have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group and should be considered by investors looking for new long and short investments.

Seasonal Note: January is a seasonally slow month for insider filings, as companies close trading windows to their executives until quarterly earnings are released. Expect insider filing volumes to increase again in the first week of February and stay strong through the end of March.

----------------------

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at:

  • Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX), and;
  • Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM).

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

  • Royce Micro-Cap Trust (NYSE:RMT);
  • Royce Global Value Trust (NYSE:RGT), and;
  • OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK).

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

  • Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL);
  • Mosaic Acquisition (NYSE:MOSC);
  • Sutter Rock Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS);
  • F & M Bank (OTCQX:FMBM);
  • Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY);
  • TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC);
  • RealPage (NASDAQ:RP);
  • Monolithic Power (NASDAQ:MPWR), and;
  • Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD).

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

  • Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER);
  • Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF);
  • Majesco (NASDAQ:MJCO);
  • Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY), and;
  • Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG).

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker Trans Type Dollar Value

1

Maura David M

CEO, DIR, BO

Mosaic Acquisition

MOSC

B

$1,029,000

2

Edenbrook Capital

BO

Marchex

MCHX

B

$153,132

3

Klein Mark D

CEO, PR, DIR

Sutter Rock Capital

SSSS

B

$124,957

4

Horizon Kinetics Asset Mgt

BO

Texas Pacific Land Trust

TPL

B

$122,906

5

Frost Phillip Md

CEO, CB, BO

OPKO Health

OPK

B

$73,500

6

Clark Christopher D

PR, CEO, FO, DIR

Royce Micro-Cap Trust

RMT

B

$42,824

7

Pugh Michael W

DIR

F & M Bank

FMBM

JB*

$28,870

8

Edenbrook Capital

DIR, BO

Frequency Electronics

FEIM

B

$28,249

9

Merryman Bryan J

CEO, CFO, TR, DIR

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

RMCF

JB*

$23,638

10

Clark Christopher D

PR, CEO, FO, DIR

Royce Global Value Trust

RGT

B

$23,518

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker Trans Type Dollar Value

1

Jana Partners

DIR

Conagra Brands

CAG

S

$83,908,744

2

Duffield David A

DIR, BO

Workday

WDAY

AS

$50,009,784

3

Lilly Endowment

BO

Eli Lilly

LLY

S

$23,018,106

4

Camp Garrett

DIR

Uber Technologies

UBER

AS

$16,943,694

5

Tuchman Kenneth D

CB, CEO, BO

TTEC

TTEC

JS*

$16,425,000

6

Hsing Michael

CEO, DIR

Monolithic Power

MPWR

AS

$14,555,922

7

Winn Stephen T

CB, CEO, BO

RealPage

RP

AS

$8,264,552

8

Mastek UK

BO

Majesco

MJCO

S

$8,162,377

9

Sciammas Maurice

VP, SO

Monolithic Power

MPWR

S

$7,586,689

10

Miller Adam L

CEO, DIR

Cornerstone OnDemand

CSOD

AS

$3,832,476

Source: InsiderInsights.com. Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes: B = Open-market Buy; AB = 10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB* = Buy indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S = Open-market Sale; AS = 10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS* = Sale indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

Did you miss our Previous Daily Round Up?

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.