CoreCivic: A Critical Mission Infrastructure Play That Yields 11.3%

Some may have moral concerns over investing in prisons because the investor is essentially being rewarded for incentivized incarceration.

Recently, my colleague Hoya Capital Estate Capital (with iREIT on Alpha) published an excellent overview of the prison REIT sector, and I thought it would be useful to highlight a few useful nuggets below:

With more than 2 million inmates, the United States has the largest prison population in the world, an inmate count that has quadrupled since the 1970s.

The U.S. has the highest incarceration rate in the developed world, and despite accounting for 5% of the world's population, it houses nearly a quarter of the world's prisoners.

The prison population has actually been on the decline since peaking in 2009 due to bipartisan-driven criminal justice reform, bringing the total inmate count lower by nearly 10% over the past decade.

Source

Hoya points out that “of the roughly 2.3 million people incarcerated in the US in 2019, roughly 5% percent were incarcerated in private prisons” and the “vast majority” of them are facilities owned by Geo Group (GEO) and CoreCivic (CXW).

Today, I plan to spotlight CXW, a battleground REIT that has seen shares decline by almost 50% since President Trump was elected.

Source: Yahoo Finance

As the above chart illustrates, up until the last presidential election. Mr. Market was certain that Hillary Clinton would win, but after Trump was elected, sentiment shifted, and shares in CXW and GEO became substantially more bullish. Then, more recently, shares in these two REITs have lost around 50% in value.

Now, before getting started with the usual fundamental analysis, I want to point out that investing in prisons may not be for everyone. This sector, we deem "critical mission infrastructure," is purposely incentivized for incarceration.

In other words, without prisoners, there would be no rental income to produce dividends for the REITs. Thus, some may have moral concerns over investing in prisons because the investor is essentially being rewarded for incentivized incarceration.

The other debatable issue, which is closely correlated to the moral concerns, is the political climate. As the above chart illustrates, there's considerable volatility as sentiment shifts based upon which politician is speaking.

With 293 days remaining until Nov. 3, there will continue to be considerable volatility regarding the next president of the United States. It’s very likely that private prisons will be the topic of many upcoming debates, so investors need to be aware of the potential for enhanced volatility.

That being said, at iREIT on Alpha, we cover all property sectors, including prisons, and this means that we will provide unbiased research based on fundamental research. So, now, let’s begin with our latest analysis of CoreCivic.

Photo Source

Business Model Is Working Fine

Back in December 2019, Japanese investment firm Nomura Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NMR) arranged financing for CXW to act as the administrative agent on a new $250 million loan after Bank of America (BOA) and other banks cut ties with the private prison sector.

According to S&P Global Market Intelligence, Nomura “stepped in to fill the void left by U.S. banks, pension funds and private equity firms amid increasing pressure to stop doing business with private prison operators. The $250 million loan was issued at a spread of 4.5% points over the London interbank offered rate and at a discount of $.95 on the dollar.”

CXW has assured investors that it could draw on a revolver to help pay off $325 million bonds due in April 2020. The company has significant liquidity of $633 million (as of Q3-19), with solid debt metrics that include: 92% unencumbered assets, 40.2% debt to undepreciated fixed assets, and 5.2x fixed charge coverage. The company is rated BB by Moody’s and Fitch, and Ba1 with Moody’s.

Source: CXW Investor Presentation

Even though CXW’s cost of capital is somewhat higher (Libor +450), the company is still generating new investments with strong rent spreads. The company’s normalized FFO per share and cash flows are growing at strong double-digit rates.

Source: CXW Investor Presentation

In Q3 19, CXW generated normalized FFO of $0.70 per share, compared to the guidance range of $0.60 to $0.62, and AFFO was $0.70 per share, compared to the guidance range of $0.59 to $0.61. The per-share growth in normalized FFO and AFFO from the prior year quarter represents per share increases of 21% and 30%, respectively.

Source: CXW Investor Presentation

For the full year, CXW’s normalized FFO per share guidance is a range of $2.64 to $2.68, up from the prior guidance range of $2.58 to $2.62. And full-year AFFO per share guidance is $2.59 to $2.63, up from the prior guidance range of $2.53 to $2.57. At the midpoint, the increase in FFO guidance was 15%, and AFFO was up 19%.

Source: CXW Investor Presentation

At the midpoint of the above-referenced 2019 guidance, CXW expects to generate more than $300 million of AFFO (a proxy for cash flow after maintenance capex, but before dividends). At the current quarterly dividend rate of $0.44 per share, the company’s dividend is annualized to just over $200 million, leaving $100 million of residual cash flow. This means that the company has an AFFO Payout ratio of 67% (much lower than the guided dividend policy of 80%).

Moving the Needle

CXW and GEO’s business model is a simple one. These two REITs “specializing in delivering government real estate solutions to serve the public good.” CXW is the largest player in the private sector with a portfolio that includes 105 facilities totaling more than 17 million square feet. The assets generate a steady reoccurring cash flow stream underwritten by investment-grade government tenants.

Source: CXW Investor Presentation

The “Safety” segment owns and manages corrections and detention facilities, including 51 correctional and detention facilities with a design capacity to safely and securely care for more than 73,000 people.

owns and manages corrections and detention facilities, including 51 correctional and detention facilities with a design capacity to safely and securely care for more than 73,000 people. The “Properties” segment is a portfolio of mission-critical government leased properties that includes 27 properties (representing nearly 2.3 million square feet).

is a portfolio of mission-critical government leased properties that includes 27 properties (representing nearly 2.3 million square feet). The “Community” segment is a network of residential reentry centers and non-residential community-based correctional alternatives that help address America's recidivism crisis and includes 27 residential reentry facilities with a design capacity to support 5,274 individuals.

CXW’s largest segment, “Safety,” reported revenue of $458 million in Q3-19, an 8% increase over the prior year, due to the impact of a wide range of new state and federal contracts that were awarded and have commenced over the past year. On the latest earnings call, the company’s CEO explained,

“The growth we've experienced in CoreCivic Safety is a result of increasing demand for both state and federal partners. In fact, since the start of 2018, we have been awarded or activated 11 new contracts totaling up to 12,000 beds across 8 of our safety facilities.”

The 2,232-bed Adams County Correctional Center in Mississippi

The 1,422-bed Eden Detention Center

The 910-bed Torrance County Detention Facility

Multiple state-level contracts, including in August of 2019 award from the State of Kansas, to house up to 600 individuals at the Saguaro Correctional Facility in Arizona

A few days ago, CXW said that it had entered into a contract with the Mississippi Department of Corrections to immediately house as many as 375 of the state's inmates at the company's 2,672-bed Tallahatchie County Correctional Facility in Tutwiler, MS.

The new management contract started on Jan. 8, 2020, and has an initial term of 90 days, which may be extended for up to two additional 90-day terms upon mutual agreement.

The Tallahatchie Facility is a maximum security, custodial center for male inmates with more than 2,500 beds and is spread across an area of more than 140 acres. I spoke with CXW’s CEO a few days ago, and he said that the “Mississippi deal shows the value of our real estate.”

According to Mississippi Today,

“Mississippi’s beleaguered corrections system has garnered increased scrutiny in the new year as reports surfaced of deadly fights among prisoners at several facilities, including Parchman and South Mississippi Correctional Institution in Leakesville. Several civil rights groups and U.S. Rep. Bennie Thompson have requested a U.S. Justice Department investigation into the prison system.”

The newspaper adds,

“The Mississippi Department of Corrections is moving state inmates to a privately-operated prison in Tallahatchie County following recent outbursts of deadly violence in multiple Mississippi prisons.”

It seems to be that Mississippi sees not only the value of CXW’s real estate, but also its ability to manage inmate populations.

CXW also is seeing growth in its “Properties” sector. Last week, CXW announced that it was acquiring 28 properties, 24 of which the counterparty contributed to a newly formed partnership, for total consideration of $83.2 million. In a down-REIT transaction, CXW is providing the seller with $7.7 million of cash, assumed debt of $52.2 million, and the issuance of 1.3 million of limited partnership units (convertible after two years into cash or common stock).

The assumed debt carries a fixed interest rate of 4.9% with fixed monthly payments extending through November 2025, and a balloon payment of $46.2M due at maturity. According to CXW, the “acquisition is expected to contribute $.01 to $.02 of FFO per share on an annualized basis.”

There’s significance in the latest deal is that it (1) validates the fact that CXW can transact in this volatile environment, (2) validates that the company can utilize its shares as currency (and the seller recognizes the shares are undervalued), and (3) it opens up the door for future down-REIT transactions.

The opportunity set for CXW is exceptional as the company is poised to capture sizable market share as states across the country continue seek out private REITs. CXW has said that if it's successful at entering into all of its proposed lease agreements in 2020, it will “see even faster growth in the CoreCivic Property segment next year.”

As viewed below, we have modeled CXW to return more than 25% per share during the next five years. This assumes growth of 10% in 2020 and then 7% growth in each year thereafter. Notably, the biggest risk to this model is political, and thus will conclude with this now.

Source: FAST Graphs

The Biggest Risk is Mr. Market

As you can see below, CXW’s largest tenants are ICE and the U.S. Marshals, representing around 46% combined. As I explained in an article last year, “the “Black SWAN” event for CoreCivic or GEO occurs if Trump is not re-elected in 2020, and the budget is impacted related to ICE contracts. However, keep in mind that, during the last 15-20 years, the ICE budget has never decreased (it has only stayed flat or gone up).

So, the worst-case scenario would be a decrease from 40,000 to 50,000 beds, down to 35,000 beds. In addition, history has shown that a change in services (contracts) doesn’t change overnight, so if Trump is not re-elected and the new administration opts to cut services, it could take years to reduce beds.

But, just as I pointed out, in the case of Mississippi, states are continuing to struggle with overcrowding. In fact, most states are operating at more than 100% capacity, and many don’t have funding to keep up with the demand (the parole population has increased by more than 20% since 2000).

Source: CXW Investor Presentation

As illustrated in the above chart, the BOP is 6% of revenue, but CXW has said that it will go to 2% this year (2020) so it will drop off the top 10 list. California is still in the top 10, but virtually all of that revenue going forward is from a leased facility, so there's no risk related to California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s bill that “would eliminate private, for-profit prisons, including those used for immigration detention, by 2028.”

CXW has two prisons in California: One that's owned by the company and leased by the state (no impact for CXW), and the other one is in San Diego, and this asset is mostly ICE and Marshals occupied. CXW has a long-term contract there as well, so there is no significant danger that CXW could see any lost revenue.

Most interesting is that all of the other states listed, except Colorado, are Republicans. And all of them are new to their offices except Ducey, who was re-elected in 2018. So, the point I’m making is that a majority of the state revenue that CXW is generating is from the “Trump” states.

As Hoya Capital Real Estate pointed out in his latest article, “given the extremely challenging political environment and considering the distinctly bimodal distribution of potential outcomes, we conduct a scenario analysis to evaluate the prison REIT sector.

We estimate expected return potential and apply probabilities to each outcome, concluding that the market may be applying too high of a probability to the "worst-case scenario" for the prison REIT sector based on current P/AFFO valuations and the substantial Net Asset Value discount.”

Under a base-case scenario, buy-and-hold investors should expect an 8-10% annual total return with the majority of returns coming from dividends.

Under a worst-case scenario, buy-and-hold investors should expect negative total returns with the possibility of significant loss of principal.

Under a best-case scenario, buy-and-hold investors can expect strong returns from the combination of a recovering share price and dividends, totaling 15-20% annual returns over the next decade.

Being completely bipartisan, we believe that the odds of the “worst case scenario” are very low, given the arguments that I made in the article that CXW’s largest sources of revenue are ICE, Marshals, and Republican states.

In addition, we believe there’s a high probability that the outcome will fall in between the base-case and best-case scenarios. In terms of funding, we can see that CXW has continued to maintain financial flexibility (raising $250 million in a transaction arranged by a Japanese-based investment bank) and has also continued to generate very healthy returns (like the recent deals referenced in the article).

Even though there's much less coverage of the company, we maintain frequent dialogue with management, and we plan to meet with them at their offices in Nashville in a few weeks (just after Q4-19 earnings). Thus, we maintain a Strong Buy for this “critical-mission infrastructure” play that yields 11.3%.

Author's note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer, which means he's not always right with his predictions or recommendations. Since that also applies to his grammar, please excuse any typos you may find. Also, this article is free: Written and distributed only to assist in research while providing a forum for second-level thinking.

Managing Risk Is What We Do Best iREIT on Alpha is one of the fastest-growing marketplace services with a team of five of the most experienced REIT analysts. We offer unparalleled services including five customized portfolios that are doing extremely well in the moment - but are built to stand the test of time too. For more information about iREIT on Alpha, please visit our LANDING PAGE (and activate your 2-week free trial).

Disclosure: I am/we are long CXW. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.