McKesson's (MCK) CEO Brian Tyler Presents at 38th Annual JPMorgan Healthcare Conference (Transcript)

Brian Tyler – Chief Executive Officer

Lisa Gill – JPMorgan

Lisa Gill

Good morning. My name is Lisa Gill. I am the health care technology and distribution analyst with JPMorgan. It is with great pleasure that I welcome McKesson this morning. With us from McKesson is Brian Tyler. Welcome back to San Francisco.

Brian Tyler

Thank you.

Lisa Gill

We will take all questions after in the breakout room in the Georgian room across the hall. With that, let me turn it over to Brian.

Brian Tyler

Okay. Super. Thank you, Lisa. Good morning everybody. I suppose this is not too late to still wish you a Happy New Year. Welcome to 2020. I'd like you to meet my friend. Okay.

Great, well, before I start let me remind everybody that I may make some forward-looking statements and discuss non-GAAP measures this morning. Those in the room can see the slide. Those on the webinar, Slide 2 to see our full list of disclosures, and I would remind everybody, there is more information on the Investors section of the McKesson website.

I became CEO of McKesson in April 1, 2019, so this is my first official JPMorgan conference as CEO. And one of the first tasks we undertook was to really set the vision for the company. And that vision, you can see in front of you is to improve care in every setting, one product, one partner, one patient at a time and to align the team, all 80,000-ish associates of McKesson around bringing this vision to life through focus on our strategies, through organizational alignment to support those strategies. One of the great experiences or parts of being the CEO is getting the opportunity to get letters and occasionally, to interface with real patients and see the way this vision comes to life.

I've shared with some of you before the story about Abby, a nine-year-old girl going through cancer treatment. In the middle of her chemotherapy treatment, her drug went into short supply. Her mother, a courageous, inspiring, unbelievable advocate sought to go out and figure out how she could find therapy because as you know in chemotherapy staying on your regimen, the timing, the dosing is all critically important to the outcome. And through a very random chain of events a friend of a friend of a friend and somewhere in there probably Linked in she found somebody from McKesson. And we didn’t know her. We had no relationship with her. But the team sprung into action, worked with our partners, worked through our networks, found the product, got the product to Abby, so that she could continue her therapy. And when I hosted that family in our Lakeland DC, distribution center, and met Abby, and her brother, and her sister, and her mom, to me that’s what this company is about. And that’s brining the vision to life. And that’s what inspires and motivates us at McKesson.

So, let me talk a little bit about the market environment and I'm not going to drain this. You're probably as familiar with it as I am. IMS would suggest the core pharmaceutical market is going to grow just over 4% for the next five years. Obviously, within that macro growth, there are sub-segments that have more attractive growth segments.

Specialty is certainly one of those. And oncology, even within specialty, is projected to have 2x to 3x growth of the market overall. We think we're very well positioned in these markets, and I'll share with you what some of our assets are and why I'm feeling so good about our positioning in these markets. But beyond just the market growth itself, if you look at the nature of the products and some exciting therapeutics and exciting clinical products coming to market, we know these products are going to require different kinds of services on behalf of the biopharma manufacturers and on behalf of the patients that are going to have to access and utilize this.

And so as we look at our capabilities, supporting manufacturer services and these complex medications and the scale we have in these channels, we continue to be very encouraged by the growth prospects they represent for McKesson. McKesson is a big, scaled, complex organization. I thought I would give you a brief snapshot of the various businesses. The first thing I would say is one of our great strengths is the scale and the breadth of our capabilities.

We have scale and distribution. Roughly a third of all prescription medicines in North America flow through our supply chain. We have 12,000 owned and franchised or banner pharmacies in Canada and Europe. In the medical business, 25,000 plus SKUs virtually meeting every need of a community-based practitioner in the alternate site setting. We have scale in specialty. We have scale, particularly in specialty oncology. One-third of all cancer oncology therapies go through our U.S. oncology research organization.

Over 76,000 patients have been enrolled in over 1,600 clinical trials through our clinical trial business, and we are the number one distributor for community oncology and various other specialties. In manufacturing services, we have relationships and products with over 150 biopharma customers. Over 400 drugs access our co-pay and voucher programs to deliver real savings for patients that help with access and adherence, and we're active in over 90% of all therapeutic areas.

We have scale in our connectivity and our technology businesses, 18 billion-plus transactions a year going through RelayHealth, connectivity to over 94% of U.S. prescription volumes via payers. And we're integrated with over 700,000 providers to initiate prior authorization at the point of prescribing. These are differentiated assets, in our view, differentiated assets at scale. Of course, how we leverage the scale is important too. And at the beginning of the year, we set out three priorities for the organization. The first was to grow our U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions segment. The second was to invest into these growth segments as we provided that growth. And the third was really to focus on the culture and the organization of the company.

Raising our focus around our key strategic priorities and raising the speed at which we were able to innovate across the company. Culture is something that we probably don’t talk enough about at conferences like this. But I think it’s really in many ways part of the secret sauce of organizations. And I think business is a team sport. Some of you probably spent a little bit of time last night watching the College National Championship game. And I’m sure, if you were to look at the coaches comments after that game, he would say, what differentiated them was the fact, they didn’t just play the game with each other, but they played the game for each other. And that’s what we’re trying to do within McKesson. Leverage the capabilities broadly across the enterprise together with a real focus on our patients and our customers to deliver meaningful innovation and capture the growth opportunities that lie ahead of us.

Let me talk about each of these three priorities just briefly. Our first priority is growing the U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions segment. We’ve been very focused here, we’ve been talking about our priorities around cost and efficiency and we’re on track to deliver that. We’ve had success renewing customers, big customers and we’re recently happy to be able to announce that the VA has again selected us as their prime pharmaceutical vendor.

This is a very working capital efficient business. Good free cash flow generation, which enables us to fund and execute the other strategies that I’m going to talk about. And we were very pleased in December on our call to provide guidance that we thought the segment would grow in the range of 3% to 5%, accomplishing our first key goal. As we provide this growth, we continue to invest in the businesses where we think we have differential capability and the markets provide good growth opportunities.

I would point the specialty as an example of that. We continue to participate in the growing pipeline of immuno-oncology and other infusion products and we continue to expand the U.S. oncology network adding over 100 physicians in the last year. So we’re very pleased with our progress on our first priority. And we’ve been talking over the course of the last several quarters about the momentum that we’ve been feeling and we continue to reiterate that sense of momentum.

The second thing I want to talk about is our ability to invest into areas where we think we have differentiated capability and we have growth prospects. And we’re really focused on aligning the organization, not just the priorities but the people, the organizational resource and capability around delivering against these opportunities. My first job in McKesson in 2003, my first general manager job, was running our specialty pharmaceutical business, which included our manufacturer services businesses back then. And candidly, we probably weren’t too relevant. But over the course of the last years, we’ve very systematically built great franchises in these markets.

And I believe our conviction in the growth they represent for us is as strong today as it was back then. And underpinning some of this is another investment in foundational capabilities for us, which is data and analytics. And the way we talk about data and analytics, and you hear this thrown around a lot, but in a business of the transactional scale of McKesson, using data analytics, AI, all the tools that are emerging in technology, in my opinion, is the mixed efficiency wave for our company. 10 years ago, we would have talked about Lean and Six Sigma and Process. The next 10 years of efficiency will come through the smart use of technology and data.

I do want to double-click a little bit on our specialty portfolio. Specialty is a word I’m sure you’re going to hear a lot of times over the course of this conference in a lot of different and nuanced ways. We participate in the specialty segment quite broadly. In December at our analyst call, we talked about and outlined for you some of the key channels that we’re in and our key manufacturer services business that leverages off those channels. And I want to just refresh everybody quickly.

First, is the wholesale distribution business, sometimes you refer to it as the core pharma business. This is the distribution of these high-cost products to retail pharmacy and to hospital pharmacy. This is the largest segment. These products offer great growth. They are margin rate dilutive for us.

The next segments and the segments that we’re really excited about the growth in are our Provider Solutions segment. This is distribution and other services, like GPO services, data services, technology services to the community-based providers, oncology, neurology, ophthalmology. And here, we play an important function not only of distribution and continuity supply but in aggregation. And so as we look at the community setting, we have the great growth but also a better margin profile for the business overall.

The third segment we’re in is quite unique to McKesson, and this is our practice management business or our U.S. oncology business. And the simplest way to think about this is if you were to present at a U.S. oncology practice as a patient, literally everything that goes on in that practice other than the physical medical provision of care is provided by McKesson. We’re active in clinical trials. We’re active in research. We’re active in formulary development. We’re active in scheduling. We’re active in patient follow-up, everything that goes on in that practice. And that gives us deep and unique insights into oncology, in our view.

Now we leverage off these three channels and the relationships that gives us with the manufacturers and the scale and the reach in our biopharma services businesses we call McKesson Life Sciences. This is all about helping manufacturers find patients that are appropriate and relevant for care, getting them started on that therapy sooner, keeping them adherent to that therapy longer so that they get a better outcome. And it provides tremendous value to our manufacturer partners.

We think this is a great area of opportunity for McKesson. And I want to talk a little bit first about how we’ve developed this set of capabilities and then give you an example of how I think it comes to life in innovation and supporting future growth. Back in 2007, we acquired the Oncology Therapeutics Network, which really gave us great scale in our provider base. Then we added the U.S. oncology network and the U.S. oncology research network that gave us this deep expertise in oncology. Then as we think about an oncology ecosystem, we bought a specialty oncology pharmacy called Biologics, which has expanded into other orphan drugs, again, thinking about oncology as an ecosystem and leveraging off the footprint that we had.

In 2017, we acquired CoverMyMeds, which is a technology business, focused on connectivity and automating manual processes like the prior authorization process. We think this business gives us tremendous reach and insight and ability to innovate and drive efficiencies and better uptake for our manufacturer partners. And then in 2018, we acquired RxCrossroads, which just brought additional scale to a business that we were already in. So we’ve got this great collection of assets and they’re important each by themselves. But we think what’s really exciting is the opportunity to leverage these independently scaled businesses in new ways to drive innovation, better patient outcomes and uptake for our biopharmaceutical service partners.

Now, I don’t want to overemphasize this particular program. I want to just use this as an illustration of where we see our ability to connect these tools and these capabilities to drive innovation and we think, improve on the tools that are out there today. This first – the product I’ll highlight is one that’s called AMP, Access for More Patients. And this is where we take the 20-plus years of experience in patient access and adherence programs and combine it with the innovation and the technology and the reach and the connectivity of CoverMyMeds to enable, through this technology and automation, earlier identification of patients, get them started on the therapy quicker, be more successful in keeping them adherent to this. Now, I will highlight this for two reasons, not just the example it shows of how we leverage our capabilities across our business but the speed at which we can do this. This was an idea eight months ago. This is a product that’s live in the marketplace today, and our early results suggest a material increase in the speed to which we can get patients to therapy. This is particularly exciting.

Our third priority is really to simplify the business. We’ve talked a lot about our cost savings. And while the cost savings metrics is important, the reality is it’s a lot of the underlying alignment and effectiveness, organizational effectiveness that excites me the most. And we are on track to deliver our savings. And we’ve done that in some mundane ways by leveraging our scale, spend smart programs, really just being rigorous stewards of the resources that we have. We’ve done it organizationally by centralizing some functions, getting again, alignment and simplification in the portfolio and the way we go to market.

So, the standardizing of some of our functional capabilities. And the real key to this, to me, is the focus and the speed that it enables. We’ve been evolving our portfolio. We continue to look where we can supplement businesses we’re in that we think have great opportunities, but we bring a really rigorous view to our portfolio with the goal of alignment to our strategy, focus and simplification. And the last thing I’d come back to is the focus on invigorating the culture and getting the alignment of 80,000 people focused around A strategy, that strategy itself focused on the patient, delivering innovation at speed. And we’ve really leveraged our relocation of our headquarters to Irving. We’ve leveraged the refreshment of the management team. We’ve leveraged the refreshment and the diversity that we’ve brought to the board to bring this heightened focus and alignment around these growth initiatives that I’ve talked about.

Now, I couldn’t finish a discussion, certainly at an investor conference at McKesson, without talking about our discipline and our balanced approach to capital allocation. I’d say our first and foremost objective here is to maintain our investment-grade credit rating. We think that gives us great flexibility on our balance sheet as we navigate the growth opportunities that are in front of us. You can see on this chart over the last – the three fiscal years concluding in fiscal 2019, we’ve generated over $13 billion of free cash flow. This story, I would say, we allocated about 70% of that to internal investment and growth-related M&A, returned the other 25% or to shareholders. This story is a little more nuanced than that. If you were to wind the clock back to fiscal 2019 to today, you’d see we’ve really – as we’ve internally focused on alignment to our strategy, and as we’ve internally focused on the growth priorities I’ve said and we’ve reflected on the value we think our stock brings, we’ve actually been returning more of that capital to shareholders. We’ll always and continue to be interested in growth and M&A as long as it’s aligned to our strategy and invest it in areas we think we have differential capability with good growth prospects.

So yesterday we’ve provided an update to our fiscal 2020 adjusted EPS guidance. We raised and narrowed the range from $14.60 to $14.80. Again, we’ve talked about the momentum that we felt in the business the last several quarters. We’ve talked about our ability to execute in a very focused way our strategic priorities and our cost initiatives. We continue to feel good about the progress that we are making. We continue to feel good about the way we’re positioned for future growth, and that we’re able to continue to invest into these growth areas as we deliver this adjusted outlook.

We have a healthy, strong, free cash flow generating business. And we’re very excited as we enter the New Year to signal that over the course of the next coming half year. We think we will be able to execute our change exit, which has been a long time coming, but we look forward to concluding that in the first half of our calendar 2020.

I want to close my remarks by just reiterating our focus on accelerating growth. Part of that growth will come through our ability to work together, to execute, to use the capabilities and assets across McKesson to innovate in new and different ways. We’ll continue to be disciplined in our capital deployment as we execute this strategy.

I think it would only be appropriate though for me to conclude my remarks by thanking the nearly 80,000 employees of McKesson for their commitment to our customers, for their commitment to our patients, for their commitment to really leverage our diverse and inclusive environment to work together behalf of our patients and customers.

We certainly thank you for your interest in McKesson, and look forward to taking your questions across the hallway in the Gregorian room – the Georgian room. Thank you.

