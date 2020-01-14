Large-Caps And Tech Still Rallying (Technically Speaking For 1/14)

This is my regular post for Tuesday-Friday which covers economic and technical developments in the US equity markets. Please see my weekly bond market and international post for developments in those areas. This column will periodically reference those columns for context. My Friday Technically Speaking column includes an overview of the US economy to provide an investing backdrop. Finally, the Passive-Aggressive Investor, which is published on Mondays, explains my basic portfolio strategy.

Boston Fed President Rosengen sees a solid economic situation with risks from inflation and excessive risk-taking:

Takeaway: As 2020 begins, Fed policymakers anticipate an “almost ideal” economic outcome: inflation returning to target, labor markets remaining strong, and economic growth close to potential. But possible risks to this benign forecast are also worth watching [he then discusses inflation running hot and excessive real estate risk-taking].

Since inflation has underperformed during this expansion, it's difficult to see it becoming an issue -- especially as weak price pressures are as much an international as domestic phenomenon. He also argues that excessive risk-taking caused by low rates is a potential concern. But since the housing crisis, the residential mortgage market has become more restrictive for lower-rated credit while also increasing the capital requirements for higher-rated borrowers. That leaves commercial real estate as the main culprit. Interestingly, he does not talk about equity markets, which are overvalued by a number of measures:

Also note that the "Buffet Indicator" is also near historic highs: Food for thought.

Chinese auto sales continue to slump (emphasis added):

China's car sales are stuck in a major slump that shows little sign of ending as the country's massive economy slows. The country's car market shrank for the second year in a row last year, according to data released by the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers on Monday. The national auto industry body said total car sales fell 8.2% to just under 25.8 million in 2019, after having slid nearly 3% in 2018 in the first contraction since the 1990s. December car sales in China dipped 0.1%, according to the data, marking 18 straight months of declines.

Durable goods are an excellent way to measure consumer sentiment: higher durables sales indicate confidence while lower sales represent caution. The latter obviously dominates Chinese consumer sentiment and has for some time.

Inflation is still a non-issue. From the BLS:

The Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers (CPI-U) rose 0.2 percent in December on a seasonally adjusted basis after rising 0.3 percent in November, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. Over the last 12 months, the all items index increased 2.3 percent before seasonal adjustment.

Here's the table from the release: Here's a chart of the data: Core inflation (in red) has been remarkably consistent for the last five years.

Let's turn to today's performance tables: While the transports led the pack, the long end of the Treasury market took up the second and third spots. Then we have the micro, small, and mid-caps, indicating a higher risk appetite. Interestingly, the SPY and QQQ were off modestly.

Today's sector performance mixed. Four sectors gained, one was unchanged while the rest were obviously lower. Three of the sectors that rose were defensive.

Let's now turn to the 30-day charts of the major averages to show a more conservative trend that is taking over. The SPY remains in a solid, upward sloping channel. Prices have been moving in a very disciplined manner, rising from 314 to 327 for a gain of 4%. But mid-caps have stalled a bit. They started to move sideways the week before Christmas and dipped a bit after new years. They've formed a rounding pattern for the last week and a half and are just now nearing 30-day highs. The total increase is about 3%. For the last few weeks, small-caps have also formed a rounding bottom pattern. Over the last 30 days, this index is up about 2.5%.

So, in the equity indexes, there's been a modest shift towards larger-cap stocks. But small-caps are still rallying, just to a smaller degree.

But at the sector levels, there's still a bullish tone: Tech is still in a solid rally. Prices have formed two upward-sloping patterns, with the most recent being a bit stronger. Communication services are also in a solid upswing. Industrials started a rally at the first of the year, largely on trade news. Prices are still in a good rally.

Overall, the overall tenor is still bullish: indexes are moving higher and more aggressive sectors are outperforming. The rally remains intact.

