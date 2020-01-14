JPMorgan: The End Of An Outstanding Year

JPM is a stock to buy and tuck away in a diversified equities portfolio for the next few years.

What an outstanding year it has been for JPMorgan (JPM).

The New York City-based bank, the one that I consider "the best of breed" within its direct peer group, delivered very strong results to kick off the 4Q19 earnings season. Aside from a few soft spots in deposit margin and the wind down of the home lending business, JPMorgan performed consistently well across its product portfolio, to end 2019 in style.

Strength in consumer cards, IB and markets

On the consumer and community banking side, the cards and auto businesses (about 45% of segment revenues) were the bright stars. Average loan balances were up strongly YOY, reflecting a macro environment of resilient consumer spending -- particularly during the most recent holiday shopping season -- and probably the competitiveness of JPMorgan's banking products. Net interest margin did not provide much top-line upside. However, asset growth was strong enough to make the impact of interest rate movements a secondary topic of discussion.

Perhaps what surprised analysts and investors the most was JPMorgan's performance in corporate and investment bank. To be fair, markets and investor services had a terrible 4Q18 on the back of the most recent bear market and government shutdown, which made the bank look good on the YOY comparison. Still, market revenues of $5.0 billion were roughly 10% better compared to a very strong last quarter of 2016.

While market revenues can swing wildly from quarter to quarter, JPMorgan proved once again that it has one of the most robust investment banking pipelines in the industry. IB was up 6% over an already decent 4Q18, despite continued softness in M&A. Underwriting activity seems to have been strong on the equity and debt sides of the equation. Meanwhile, in asset and wealth management, the bank once again flexed its muscles, delivering 8% growth despite deposit margin compression.

Still my favorite stock for the long term

I have recently written an article in which I defend an investment in Citigroup (C) for what I perceive to be the stock's upside potential in the shorter term -- primarily due to discounted valuations, see chart below. However, for the purpose of buying and holding shares for the long haul, I continue to have a preference for JPM.

Supporting my stance is the quality of the business and its asset base. On the former, JPMorgan has proven competent at performing consistently well, very often better than its peers, regardless of the macroeconomic environment. As a result, JPMorgan seems to be the only player among the Big 4 able to deliver ROTCE (a measure of return) of around 17% or 18% as of late. On the latter, the New York City-based bank features some of the best credit metrics in the space, including delinquency and charge offs.

Therefore, and despite the highest valuations in the sector, I continue to think that JPM is a stock to buy and tuck away in a diversified equities portfolio for the next few years.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.