Watch For Strong Server Gains At Micron Technology As Memory Market Turns Up

NAND demand will grow at a CAGR of 43.5% between 2015 and 2021. Enterprise SSD demand growth will be 50.0%.

Server DRAM is the second largest user of DRAMs, while Server SSD is the largest user of NAND chips.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU), during its fiscal Q1 earnings call ending November 2019, announced the bottom of the memory cycle is now underway. Two weeks later, in its preliminary CY Q4 2019 filing, Samsung Electronics (OTC:SSNLF) suggested the company might have passed the worst in the chip down cycle as its fourth-quarter numbers showed signs of bottoming out.

In a Maeil Business Newspaper poll, the company was expected to rake in 6.4 trillion won in operating income on 61.2 trillion won in sales. Samsung has been showing signs of recovery amid revived global demand and easing in inventory levels, as illustrated in Chart 1.

Chart 1

In my January 2 Marketplace article entitled "Hot ICs, Hot IC Companies In 2020 - Part 1", I highlighted five key themes in 2020:

Memory Recovery 5G Process Node Miniaturization Cloud Spend Artificial Intelligence

I have already discussed themes 1 and 2 in the January 2 article, and theme 3 in a January 10 Marketplace article entitled "TSMC: My Top Pick For 2020 As It Transforms The Semiconductor Market." In this article, I focus on DRAM and NAND utilization in servers following a recovery in Cloud Capex Spend.

Memory Market Analysis For Servers

Chart 2 shows DRAM demand by quarter for PC DRAM, Servers, Mobile DRAM, and others. Mobile DRAM is the largest user of DRAMs followed by servers. Note that there is a drop in Q4 2019 for mobile and a drop in Q1 2020 for servers, which is tied to the inventory overhang by server suppliers that is just starting to work through the industry. DRAM demand for servers will exhibit a CAGR (compound annual growth rate) of 17.5% between 2018 and 2021, according to The Information Network's report entitled "Hot ICs: A Market Analysis of Artificial Intelligence (AI), 5G, CMOS Image Sensors, and Memory Chips."

Chart 2

Chart 3 shows NAND demand in the same time frame as DRAMs. SSDs command the largest demand for NAND chips and are used in Client PCs and Enterprise servers.

Two key components that make up an SSD are a flash controller and NAND flash memory chips. SSDs in the data center depend on a different set of metrics than consumer PCs. Unlike a typical client PC, where usage is unlikely to ever require consistent 24/7 steady performance, a data center must be able to meet this requirement and will experience increased demand depending on the application. Data center drives must be able to meet this challenge, with both reliability and consistent daily performance throughout the full warranty period.

Chart 3

Chart 4 differentiates the growth on a yearly basis between demand for Client PCs SSD and Enterprise SSD. Total demand will grow at a CAGR of 43.5% between 2015 and 2021. Client PCs will exhibit a CAGR of 39.3%, while enterprise SSD demand will be 50.0%.

Assumptions in this analysis are based on the following in 2021:

Type GB/SSD Unit Shipments ASP Client PC SSD 500 313,000 $75 Enterprise SSD 3,325 39,00 $495

Chart 4

Micron's X100 The Key

Micron Technology reported an 85% dip in earnings for the first quarter of fiscal 2020 due to persistent slowdown in the microprocessor demand conditions. However, the results exceeded analysts' expectations.

In the first quarter of fiscal 2020, Micron's revenue rose 6% sequentially to $5.14 billion, beating the analyst estimate of $4.99 billion. This growth was largely driven by strong demand in the data center and mobile markets. Micron guided revenue of $4.65 billion at the midpoint for the second quarter of fiscal 2020, which fell short of analysts' estimate of $4.75 billion.

Micron expects cloud DRAM bit demand to grow faster in 2020 than Micron's industry-wide forecast for mid-teens demand growth. Also, cloud DRAM bit demand has been growing at a 20%-plus compound annual rate in recent years, while cloud demand for NAND flash memory is likewise growing faster than industry-wide NAND demand growth. NVMe client SSD bit shipments represented almost three-quarters of MU's client SSD bits in fiscal Q1, versus virtually none a year ago.

In the first quarter of fiscal 2020, Micron made two acquisitions. It acquired Intel's (NASDAQ:INTC) stake in IMFT (Intel Micron Flash Technologies) for $1.5 billion in cash. With this, Micron aims to get full control over the 3D XPoint plant in Utah and accelerate its R&D (research and development). The impact of this was visible as Micron also launched its first 3D XPoint product, X100, after announcing this technology in June 2015.

Micron's X100 innovative memory technology claims to be the world's fastest SSD. This new family of SSD devices will feature the company's 3D XPoint technology which targets storage and memory-intensive applications for data centers. 3D XPoint technology will provide a new level of memory-to-storage hierarchy while offering higher capacity than DRAM and more endurance and performance compared to NAND.

Micron's innovative X100 product brings the disruptive potential of 3D XPoint technology to the data centre, driving breakthrough performance improvements for applications and enabling entirely new use cases according to Micron Executive Vice President and Chief Business Officer Sumit Sadana.

Micron X100 SSD combines high-bandwidth, low latency, high QoS and endurance to provide the highest level of performance for big data applications and transactional workloads. Additionally, Micron X100 SSDs accelerate data center applications by delivering large amounts of data in real-time which dramatically increases the speed of data transactions.

For the time being, until X100 goes into production, MU will utilize its broad-based NVMe client and enterprise SSD portfolio, as well as QLC-based SSDs.

