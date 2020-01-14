Discovery: One Of My Favorite Ideas

I believe that at less than 6x FCF to market cap, more can go right than can go wrong.

Discovery is a very slow growth company, but it makes a lot of free cash flow: close to $2.9 billion on a TTM.

***This article is focused on DISCK, non-voting shares.

Investment Thesis

Discovery's (DISCK) content is cheap to produce, and they own all its IP. This is a strong position to be in, when Netflix (NFLX), Disney (DIS), Amazon (AMZN) Prime, and Apple (AAPL) TV, are all fighting out to solidify their position and have staying power over the next five to ten years.

What Discovery has not got, is that it has not got the distribution sorted out. Also, it does not have direct contact with the consumer. It is essentially being added-on via someone else's distribution platform. And that's the problem surmised right here.

Discovery is very profitable, making strong free cash flow and cheaply valued, but the multiple investors will pay for the stock is not likely to expand up significantly, as investors are likely to remain uncertain of its long-term prospects for a considerable amount of time.

So What's Compelling About Discovery?

Discovery's opportunity is that on the one hand, you have scripted streaming giants, those that create original programming and movies which fight for talent (both on the writing and acting side), which is increasingly expensive and raising every year.

On the other hand, Discovery produces content that strongly resonates with women, reaching almost 35% of women on Sunday nights in America, and its content is extremely cheap to produce. This is lifestyle programming, personality programming, cooking, sports, etc.

The problem that Discovery has is that it has not got a strong direct-to-consumer platform. Presently, it relies on linear TV, which as you know, is having to face plenty of ''cord-cutting''.

Discovery had made an acquisition of Scripps, which credit must be given, it succeeded in integrating. At the time of the acquisition, Discovery stated that it would merge with Scripps which was then generating $700 million of free cash flow, together with Discovery's $1.4 billion and that with restructuring it would reach a target of $3 billion by year-end 2019.

Well, when all was said and done, they reached $2.9 billion on a trailing twelve months, a full 90 days ahead of schedule.

Strong financial discipline translated itself into Discovery aggressively paying down debt, so that its debt presently hovers around 3.1x to OIBDA (this is very similar to EBITDA), and this is at a very satisfactory and safe level for this enterprise.

In essence, you have an asset, which appears to be stable even though the whole industry is facing disruption.

Key Drivers Of The Opportunity

What moves Discovery's bottom line OIBDA (similar to EBITDA) is its U.S. market. Even though Discovery's International segment is growing at 9% in Q3 2019, Discovery's International segment carries poor profit margins.

Concisely, if Discovery can continue to post approximately 3% of growth in the U.S. I believe that Discovery's stock is cheap enough. Even if Discovery's growth struggles to grow around 1% in the U.S., investors are unlikely to lose invested capital here.

The problem will be if Discovery's headwinds become too significant, and Discovery's U.S. segment starts to decline.

And I'm not trying to be alarmist or fickle, but this is the ultimate uncertainty.

Valuation - Large Margin Of Safety If It Continues To Tick Along

Discovery generated $2.9 billion of free cash flow over its trailing twelve months. But going forward, I do not believe this 18% free cash flow growth compared with 2018 is in any way sustainable.

In fact, Discovery acknowledges itself that it will be attempting to aggressively invest for growth, to reach the consumer.

Its number one capital allocation priority at present is to continue to bring down its debt. It will secondly consider some M&A.

On balance, I struggle to see how a company with very close to $3 billion of free cash flow is reasonably valued at less than $16 billion. It doesn't have any near-term terminal problems.

If Discovery somehow succeeds in dealing with cord-cutters, and the consistent drop in subscribers, either by bundling with another distributor or on its own, something positive may happen.

Investment Risk

As I highlighted earlier, Discovery's U.S. segment makes the bulk of the company's OIBDA. Discovery's U.S. segment's OIBDA generates close to 85% of the total company's OIBDA.

Thus, here is the problem for Discovery: In the U.S., cord-cutters are most prevalent. And given the widespread adoption of on-demand platforms (a few players mentioned above) with their ability to do away with advertising, this goes to the heart of Discovery's business model.

Furthermore, even though Discovery is attempting to innovate with its interactive cooking program, asides from CEO David Zaslav's enthusiasm and proclamations that Discovery can be ''Peloton of food'' (PTON), this is likely to be too small a change in the way Discovery's business model is reliant on advertising for its bottom line.

Can Discovery truly pivot its whole business model? Can Discovery go at it alone with its own direct to consumer service platform? Presently, not even Zaslav himself could objectively answer these questions, which go to the heart of the whole Discovery thesis.

The Bottom Line

In the past, Discovery has been exceedingly well adapted to set out a long-term goal and go after it (we saw this with the Scripps acquisition).

Evidently, John Malone believes enough in this management team to put his money where his mouth is. I do not know of many outspoken voices that know this industry as well as Malone ''the Cable Cowboy'', but if this is good enough for him, then it's good enough for me.

In essence, you are never going to know enough. You just go through your checklist, and keep refining and reflecting.

