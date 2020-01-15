How Good 2019 Really Was And Checking If There's Enough Fuel Left In The Tank To Avoid Tanking

Keep the party going, but make sure it ends with a mild, short-term, hangover, rather with a severe, long-term, game-over.

The Fed is your best friend, and this is not likely to change soon, but it can - and likely will - change within a couple of years.

Nonetheless, there are more and more signs of euphoria, and not only when it comes to inflated prices and valuations.

2019 was a year to remember for almost all types of assets, especially stocks (best since 2013) and bonds (best since 2002).

A Year to Remember

Almost everything went up in 2019, with very few red spots. For example:

Major currencies like the European (VGK, EZU, HEDJ, FEZ, IEUR, BBEU, IEV) Euro (FXE), Japanese (EWJ, DXJ) Yen (FXY), or Chinese (MCHI, FXI) Yuan that surrendered to the strength of the US Dollar (UUP)

German (EWG) Bunds that somehow, in spite of a terrific year for bonds, combined with the extremely loose monetary policy of the ECB, didn't manage to end the year on the top/positive side of the horizontal line.

Undoubtedly, 2019 was a year to remember, and not only due to the performance of equities (SPY, DIA, QQQ, IWM, IVV, VTI, VOO, VTV, IJH, IJR, IWM, IWF, VUG, IWD, VIG, VO, IWN, IWO, IWD), but also - perhaps mostly - thanks to the performance of bonds (AGG, BND, BNDX, BSV, MBB, MUB, MINT, BIV, VMBS).

While stocks have had their best year since 2013, for bonds, 2019 was the best year since 2002.

Nevertheless, investors must keep their defense systems on and don't fall into a "nonchalant euphoria" that may end up with long-term gains turning into short-term pain.

Stock Indices in 2019

The Nasdaq Composite finished with a gain of 35.2% for the year >>> Total return of 39.0% for the Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ)

The S&P 500 finished with a gain of 28.9% for the year >>> Total return of 31.2% for the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY)

The Russell 2000 finished with a gain of 23.7% for the year >>> Total return of 25.4% for the iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)

The Dow Jones Industrial Average finished with a gain of 22.3% for the year >>> Total return of 25.0% for the SPDR® Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Tracker (DIA)

S&P 500 From a Historical Perspective

The ~29% rise of the S&P 500 isn't just impressive on an absolute basis, but it's also significantly higher than the 17.6% average return that the index has been posting during years than finished with a positive return (since 1929).

S&P 500 - Current Valuation

The S&P 500's P/E ratio moved from 16.5 at the start of 2019 to 19.4 at year end. This +17.1% rise is the largest multiple expansion that the index has posted since 2001!

Out of the past 31 years, only 11 years (or 35.5%) finished with a multiple contraction. Furthermore, out of the last 13 years, only three years (or 23.1%) finished with a multiple contraction. Therefore, some may claim that a multiple contraction is due.

With the positive start to 2020 on one hand, and with earnings estimates for S&P 500 companies keep getting revised down sharply on the other hand, the P/E Ratio of the S&P 500 is now well over the 20 handle, (not so) comfortably above the long-term average of around 19 over the past three decades.

As a matter of fact, according to data compiled by Shiller, the current S&P 500 PE ratio, estimated from latest reported earnings and current market price, is no less than 24.64!

Signs of Euphoria

Those aren't not only shares like Apple (AAPL) above $300/share, or Tesla (TSLA) above $500/share that make it feels as if we're in the middle of a great, ongoing, euphoria.

Take, for example, Citi's (C) European economic surprise index that has just reached its highest level since the beginning of 2018.

Alternatively, how about the Bloomberg Dollar spot index (similar to the DXY) that's currently trading at its weakest level since March 2019.

And if this isn't enough, perhaps a slight reminder how investors are literally "all in" when it comes to credit risk this year.

Junk bonds (HYG, JNK, BKLN, HYLB, SHYG, SJNK, USHY, SRLN) are now yielding less than 5% (!) on average, just 16 bps (or 0.16%) above the all-time low of 4.83%.

This doesn't ends with this ridiculously low yield, from an absolute perspective. Looking at things on a relative basis is just as, if not more, alarming!

Judge for yourself: High-yield debt is now offering the smallest amount of extra yield relative to investment-grade bonds (LQD, VCIT, VCSH, IGSB, IGIB, SPSB, SPIB, VCLT, USIG, GSY) since October 2018.

You may look at the above charts and think to yourself that these are only tiny "anecdotes," but truth is these are way more than "just" irrelevant, meaningless, anecdotes. These are the clearest signs of euphoria, an euphoria that usually - but not necessarily this time round - ends up badly.

Why do we say "not necessarily this time round?" Thanks to Jerome Powell & Co., the ultimate key driver among all key drivers!

Don't believe us? See for yourself:

Putting Things Into Perspective

Unlike the famous Buffett indicator that relates to the US market, there's also the global version of it, which some say is more reliable than the partial-domestic version.

In case you've missed it, the Buffett global bubble indicator just sounded the alarm with the aggregate market-cap of stocks (globally) moving above 100% of the expected global GDP for this year.

On the other hand, there might still be plenty of room to run up as this indicator had risen to more than 120% just before the global financial crisis of 2008.

One also may claim that while US stocks certainly aren't cheap anymore, they are far and ahead most everything else. Putting it differently - look elsewhere for (better) value.

For example: While the S&P 500 index rose 190% over the last decade, China's leading Shanghai Composite index actually fell 6.9%.

When it comes to investing, it's all relative, and the real jewels may not necessarily be found where most everybody is digging together.

The phase I trade deal is supposed to be signed tomorrow (1/15/2020) and if this don't bump into a last moment obstacles, China should be the clear beneficiary of the outcomes, allowing it to resume the hopes of moving further to the left along the below chart (showing the share of various countries in the global GDP).

As a side, though very much related, note, you might be interested to know that as of this year Asia (IEMG, VEU, VXUS, AAXJ, ACWX, GEM, CWI), for itself, is going to account for more than half of the world's GDP!

Just saying...

Bottom Line

Don't fight the Fed.

We said so already many times, but it seems like this message can, and should, be emphasized over and over again.

Having said that, investors also must remain very minded of the following facts and (consequent) pen questions:

1. The largest correction for the S&P 500 in 2019 was only 6.8%. This is about half of the average year, which sees a correction that is as high as ~14%.

If all you've followed were the headlines, you'd never believe last year was actually quite calm.

Is it the silence before the storm?

2. No matter how beautiful things look right now, investors are guaranteed (!) to suffer from long periods with negative real returns.

It happened in the past and it will happen in the future.

How close are we to this future?

3. Debt eventually needs to be paid, even if rates remain low. The global debt/GDP ratio already reached a new all-time high of 322% in Q3/2019, and it's likely climbed in Q4 as well.

What will happen if, god forbid, rates won't stay as low as they are now?

Keep the party going, but also keep in mind that every party comes to an end. Thing is, not all parties finish nicely, neither in time, nor on a positive note. Similarly, some types of euphoria don't necessarily finish with a happy end. While a short-term hangover is only natural, a long-term game-over can be brutal.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Positions related to Apple (AAPL): seekingalpha.com/...

Positions related Tesla (TSLA): seekingalpha.com/...