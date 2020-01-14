Delta Air Lines: Unloved Q4 Beat

Another record year and Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) still can't reach record stock prices or even 50% of the market P/E multiple. The airline sector remains far too cheap for a sector returning billions to shareholders. My investment thesis on the stock remains very bullish.

Huge Q4 Beat

After a huge Q4 beat, Delta has only seen a modest bump in the stock price. A 3% gain is rather modest for any industry leading company to gain following a quarterly beat by $0.31. The airline even beat revenue estimates while generating nearly 7% revenue growth to reach $47 billion and become the largest airline in the world.

No better explanation of the reason for the weak stock action than this comment by a shareholder. No matter how well Delta performs in all environments over the last decade, the market still fears a plethora of issues around margins, cyclicality, and an oil shock from geopolitical issues.

Source: Delta Air Lines 2019 Investor Day

The company saw some marginal benefits from legacy competitors not having the 737 MAX planes to fly, but the small benefit is no reason to look past the strong Q4 results and to expect any downside in EPS going forward. The stock trades below 9x forward EPS estimates while the S&P 500 trades closer to 20x.

Revenue Drivers

The market is likely unhappy Delta hasn't guided up earnings estimates for 2020. The airline just ended 2019 earning $7.31 per share, and the guidance for 2020 was kept at $6.75 to $7.75 per share.

At the start of 2019, Delta guided to only earning $6 to $7 per share last year while analysts were up at $6.68. The airline easily beat those numbers and investors shouldn't be surprised with a repeat performance this year.

Part of the reason to be long-term bullish is that the airline industry and specifically Delta continue to look for revenue drivers beyond just flying additional planes or routes. Amazingly, the airline still has substantial upside from loyal customers and via up gauging planes.

One major way Delta isn't completely reliant on being an airline is the customer loyalty program. American Express (AXP) is set to pay an increasingly large amount for loyal Delta customers using their credit card to obtain miles. The company estimates the 2019 benefit at $4.1 billion with the number surging to ~$7.0 billion in 2023.

Source: Delta Air Lines 2019 Investor Day

The company forecasts a $4.4 billion contribution from AmEx in 2020, up from the $4.1 billion last year. This contribution boost is a big part of why Delta will likely beat initial EPS estimates for 2020.

Since 2009, Delta has added nearly 30% to the average seats per aircraft. The more seats on a plane, the more an airline can earn per each flight segment.

The airline now has a goal for 127 seats in 2020, up from 97 seats back in 2009. The goal is to reach over 150 seats in the future, but the key here is Delta pushing more into premium in the process. The airline isn't just packing more seats onto the same plane.

The airline now has nearly 30% of seats assigned to premium categories in a plan to move away from one-size-fits-all seating configurations with a limited assignment to first class seats. The legacy airlines have wisely pushed to diversified seats to obtain more from premium passengers while still keeping the bargain passenger willing to accept limited services for a low ticket price.

Source: Delta Air Lines 2019 Investor Day

These revenue drivers will continue pushing Delta to solid revenue growth over the next few years.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that Delta remains an absurdly cheap stock. The only real weakness in the company is the stock falls into the unliked airline category. My thesis continues to support holding the stock until the sector becomes loved.

