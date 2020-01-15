Teladoc Health: Priced For Near Perfection

Before a presentation at the J.P. Morgan Healthcare conference on Monday, Teladcoc Health (TDOC) announced the acquisition of InTouch Health for $600 million. After being bullish on the stock earlier last year, the deal is likely going to contribute to the stock rallying above $100 and offer a good time to exit the stock with a nearly 75% gain.

Deal Details

InTouch Health provides the virtual care leader with a leading provider of enterprise telehealth solutions. The company is a leader in provider to provider telemedicine solutions with a partner care network of 450 hospitals and health systems with nearly 15,000 participating physician users globally.

Teladoc Health is paying $600 million to acquire an estimated $80 million revenue stream in 2019. The company is paying $150 million in cash and $450 million in Teladoc shares or ~5.4 million shares.

The stock currently has a market cap of $6.5 billion after the 10+% gain providing an updated value assuming no further stock gains in the $7.0 billion range. The deal has a predicted close in Q2.

A big key to the stock rally is Teladoc Health updating Q4 numbers. The company now expects revenues of ~$155.5 million versus guidance at ~$151.0 million and patient visits to exceed the high end of previous guidance around 1.2 million visits.

High Hopes

The stock has soared to all-time highs on the deal and increased guidance fo Q4. Teladoc loses appeal as the stock approaches stretched valuations of 10x revenues in a sign the market is too hyped over the virtual healthcare provider. The company was quickly heading towards 20% revenue growth after Q3 sales growth was only 24%. Such growth wouldn't warrant the stock trading at 10x forward sales estimates.

InTouch Health adds ~$80 million worth of revenue at a 35% growth rate last year. Using 30% growth in 2020, the new acquisition will add $104 million in revenues.

Analysts forecast Teladoc Health generating $685 million in 2020 revenues for pro-forma revenues of $789 million. The stock will now have a market valuation of 8.8x sales estimates for 2020. Note, the reported numbers will be lower as InTouch Health revenues won't count for the period period to the deal closing.

The stock last peaked in 2018 after acquiring Advance Medical to boost revenues. For whatever reason, the market doesn't report pro-forma or organic revenue growth so Teladoc Health is likely to get a boost from these additional revenues via InTouch Health.

The company already has $491 million of cash on the balance sheet so the $150 million cash payment won't require the virtual care leader to raise any additional funds. Investors do need to remember that Teladoc Health does have $434 million in convertible debt so the balance sheet isn't pristine.

The market liked the company generating positive EBITDA in 2019 so one key not mentioned in the acquisition press release were the bottom line financial metrics of InTouch Health. The company does offer comparable gross margins in the mid-60% range along with ~70% of revenues via a recurring revenue model to suggest the model is somewhat comparable to Teladoc Health.

Investors should focus on the revenue per share metric not often utilized by the financial community. Teladoc Health had a forecasted 2020 revenue per share of $9.45 ($685M/72.5M shares) and the updated pro-forma numbers of InTouch Health pushes the number to $10.13 ($789M/77.9M) due partly to the 25% cash portion of the deal.

The deal appears to be very accretive from a revenue viewpoint without accounting for any synergies.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that Teladoc Health made an appealing deal to acquire InTouch Health to form a comprehensive leader in virtual care. Closing in on $100, the stock is getting pricey. Investors shouldn't plan to hold onto shares much beyond the magical $100 level.

