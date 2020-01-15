YRC Worldwide Inc. (YRCW) (a transportation company) definitely has potential. This stock will most likely be off the radar for many investors due to how its technical and financials have been trending. For example, the firm at present is not turning a net profit and also currently reports negative equity on its balance sheet.

However, just because YRC is not reporting a positive P/E ratio on financial publications at present does not mean this company is not making a profit. Instead of using net income (which comes in at $71 million at present) or EPS (which comes in at -$2.15 at present), we can use EBITDA which is a far healthier $326 million or operating profit which comes in at $38 million over the past four quarters. In our value plays, we tend to focus more on operating profit than net income. In fact, if the firm got taken over or acquired, operating profit would be the metric that the acquiree would be zoning in on.

Long-term investors usually stay away from firms with debt. Furthermore, they usually insist that the firm in question pays a dividend. In both of these areas, it has to be said that YRC is found lacking at present. Trucking companies with less liabilities essentially have more capital to buy more assets, which in turn creates that vital cash flow to keep the business thriving.

However, despite YRC currently reporting a negative total of $381 million of equity on its balance sheet, we believe value investors should be doing more due diligence here. Here are some reasons why.

First of all, if we go to the daily chart, we can see that despite the share price continuing to fall in 2019, buying volume actually went up. In fact, today (January 14th), we saw another nice spike in buying volume.

On the weekly chart below, we see nice divergences on the RSI indicator and it now looks highly likely that we will get our weekly swing this week. If we do, this would set up the share-price to take out the 10-week moving average of around $2.88 in due course.

When we don’t have firm book or earnings multiples to go by, we can look at YRC's sales to see how cheap this stock really is. Over the past four quarters, YRC has turned over $4.96 billion in sales. Given the company's present market cap comes in at just over $100 million, this means the price to sales multiple comes in at a mere 0.02. This sector trades with an average sales multiple of 1.12 which means YRC's sales are a whopping 56 times cheaper than the sector's median.

Earnings per share are expected to come in positive this year ($0.13) and then grow to $0.76 the following year. What investors need to focus on here is how these encouraging numbers will help the company's cash flows. YRC has always been able to generate significant cash flow, primarily from depreciation and amortization. Therefore, the projected improvement in earnings should drive operating cash flow forward which will continue to fuel sustained capex investment. In fact, over the past four quarters, the firm was still able to generate $80 million in operating cash flow from, as mentioned, a standing start of -$71 million in net income.

To sum up, many times in value plays, the more depressed the company, the greater the potential upside. YRC has been left for dead over the past few years but some green shoots seem to be appearing. Again because of how much shares have collapsed over the past few years, there is no rush in putting long deltas to work here for the time being. A first step as mentioned would be if shares could take out their 10-week moving average. Therefore let's see how the weekly charts turn out at the end of the week.