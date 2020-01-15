Seeking Alpha

Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 1/10/20

|
Includes: EFR, PHD, PPR
by: InsiderInsights
InsiderInsights
Long/short equity, research analyst, insider ownership, behavioral finance
Marketplace
Daily Insider Ratings
Summary

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 1/10/20, based on dollar value.

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Proprietary Insider Company Ratings are relayed to clarify significance.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "Significance" of the Top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the "Significance" of an insider transaction, however, and often not even the most important one.

When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's 3-month insider profile based on numerous criteria programmed into our expert system.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Leaning" Bullish or Bearish have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group and should be considered by investors looking for new long and short investments.

Seasonal Note: January is a seasonally slow month for insider filings, as companies close trading windows to their executives until quarterly earnings are released. Expect insider filing volumes to increase again in the first week of February, and stay strong through the end of March.

----------------------

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at:

  • Voya Prime Rate Trust (PPR);
  • Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (PHD), and;
  • Eaton Vance Senior Floating Rate Trust (EFR).

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

  • Edesa Biotech (NASDAQ:EDSA).

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

  • Texas Pacific Land Trust (TPL);
  • Liquidia Technologies (LQDA);
  • Karuna Therapeutics (KRTX);
  • Crimson Wine (OTCQB:CWGL);
  • Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (EVF);
  • Hostess Brands (TWNK);
  • Constellation Brands (STZ);
  • STAG Industrial (STAG);
  • Kellogg (K), and;
  • CarGurus (CARG).

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

  • MongoDB (MDB);
  • Eli Lilly (LLY);
  • DocuSign (DOCU);
  • Calavo Growers (CVGW), and;
  • Credit Acceptance (CACC).

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker Trans Type Dollar Value

1

Saba Capital Mgt

BO

Voya Prime Rate Trust

PPR

B

$7,842,874

2

Canaan VIII

BO

Liquidia Technologies

LQDA

JB*

$999,997

3

Van Der Velden Peter

DIR, BO

Edesa Biotech

EDSA

JB*

$450,000

4

Horizon Kinetics Asset Mgt

BO

Texas Pacific Land Trust

TPL

B

$121,979

5

Saba Capital Mgt

BO

Pioneer Floating Rate Trust

PHD

B

$86,201

6

Preston Heather

DIR

Karuna Therapeutics

KRTX

B

$55,554

7

Quinton Keith

TT

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust

EVF

B

$49,973

8

Quinton Keith

TT

Eaton Vance Senior Floating Rate Trust

EFR

B

$49,009

9

Cumming John D

DIR

Crimson Wine

CWGL

AB

$45,119

10

Steinberg Joseph S

DIR, BO

Crimson Wine

CWGL

AB

$43,625

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

Salem Enrique T

DIR

DocuSign

DOCU

S

$54,559,848

2

Lilly Endowment

BO

Eli Lilly

LLY

S

$29,874,728

3

Klein David Eric

VP, CFO

Constellation Brands

STZ

S

$7,132,550

4

Kellogg WK Fdn

BO

Kellogg

K

AS

$6,932,620

5

Prescott GP

BO

Credit Acceptance

CACC

S

$6,339,829

6

Hostess Cdm Co Invest

O

Hostess Brands

TWNK

AS

$4,475,077

7

Cole Lecil E

CB, CEO, DIR

Calavo Growers

CVGW

S

$3,487,329

8

Gordon Michael Lawrence

COO, CFO

MongoDB

MDB

AS

$3,000,800

9

Butcher Benjamin S

CB, CEO, PR

STAG Industrial

STAG

AS

$2,977,936

10

Steinert Langley

CEO, CB, BO

CarGurus

CARG

AS

$2,806,204

Source: InsiderInsights.com. Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes: B = Open-market Buy; AB = 10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB* = Buy indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S = Open-market Sale; AS = 10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS* = Sale indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

Did you miss our Previous Daily Round Up?

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.