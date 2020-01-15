Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 1/10/20

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 1/10/20, based on dollar value.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "Significance" of the Top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the "Significance" of an insider transaction, however, and often not even the most important one.

When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's 3-month insider profile based on numerous criteria programmed into our expert system.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Leaning" Bullish or Bearish have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group and should be considered by investors looking for new long and short investments.

Seasonal Note: January is a seasonally slow month for insider filings, as companies close trading windows to their executives until quarterly earnings are released. Expect insider filing volumes to increase again in the first week of February, and stay strong through the end of March.

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at:

Voya Prime Rate Trust (PPR);

Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (PHD), and;

Eaton Vance Senior Floating Rate Trust (EFR).

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

Edesa Biotech (NASDAQ:EDSA).

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

Texas Pacific Land Trust (TPL);

Liquidia Technologies (LQDA);

Karuna Therapeutics (KRTX);

Crimson Wine (OTCQB:CWGL);

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (EVF);

Hostess Brands (TWNK);

Constellation Brands (STZ);

STAG Industrial (STAG);

Kellogg (K), and;

CarGurus (CARG).

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

MongoDB (MDB);

Eli Lilly (LLY);

DocuSign (DOCU);

Calavo Growers (CVGW), and;

Credit Acceptance (CACC).

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker Trans Type Dollar Value 1 Saba Capital Mgt BO Voya Prime Rate Trust PPR B $7,842,874 2 Canaan VIII BO Liquidia Technologies LQDA JB* $999,997 3 Van Der Velden Peter DIR, BO Edesa Biotech EDSA JB* $450,000 4 Horizon Kinetics Asset Mgt BO Texas Pacific Land Trust TPL B $121,979 5 Saba Capital Mgt BO Pioneer Floating Rate Trust PHD B $86,201 6 Preston Heather DIR Karuna Therapeutics KRTX B $55,554 7 Quinton Keith TT Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust EVF B $49,973 8 Quinton Keith TT Eaton Vance Senior Floating Rate Trust EFR B $49,009 9 Cumming John D DIR Crimson Wine CWGL AB $45,119 10 Steinberg Joseph S DIR, BO Crimson Wine CWGL AB $43,625

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value 1 Salem Enrique T DIR DocuSign DOCU S $54,559,848 2 Lilly Endowment BO Eli Lilly LLY S $29,874,728 3 Klein David Eric VP, CFO Constellation Brands STZ S $7,132,550 4 Kellogg WK Fdn BO Kellogg K AS $6,932,620 5 Prescott GP BO Credit Acceptance CACC S $6,339,829 6 Hostess Cdm Co Invest O Hostess Brands TWNK AS $4,475,077 7 Cole Lecil E CB, CEO, DIR Calavo Growers CVGW S $3,487,329 8 Gordon Michael Lawrence COO, CFO MongoDB MDB AS $3,000,800 9 Butcher Benjamin S CB, CEO, PR STAG Industrial STAG AS $2,977,936 10 Steinert Langley CEO, CB, BO CarGurus CARG AS $2,806,204

Source: InsiderInsights.com. Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes: B = Open-market Buy; AB = 10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB* = Buy indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S = Open-market Sale; AS = 10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS* = Sale indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

