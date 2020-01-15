Canadian Solar: Steady Presence In Volatile Industry

Solar adoption has grown exponentially over the past few decades. While solar still accounts for a small fraction of total global energy capacity, solar now makes up for a significant percentage of new capacity. The precipitous price drops experienced by solar photovoltaics have allowed solar to become cost competitive even with fossil fuels. Despite the explosive growth of solar, the solar industry has not done as well as many have would have expected.

The graph below clearly shows how cost competitive utility-scale solar has become.

Source: Lazard estimates

Solar manufacturers, in particular, have had an extremely hard time maintaining long-term profitability. Countless solar manufacturing heavyweights have collapsed over the past decade despite the growth in solar. Although the solar industry is still volatile, major solar companies have stabilized somewhat. Canadian Solar (CSIQ), in particular, has found a way to thrive in the unforgiving solar industry.

Solar Growth Has Not Translated into Massive Profits

The consistent price declines that have propelled solar have also contributed to low manufacturing margins. It is understandably hard for solar manufacturers to make consistent profits in an industry where cheaper and newer panels are being released at a lightning pace. Even relatively high-tech manufacturers in the US like SunPower (SPWR) and First Solar (FSLR) have had a hard time competing with ever cheaper panels.

With competitors rapidly innovating and undercutting each other, the solar industry as a whole has remained highly volatile and unpredictable. Despite this dynamic, Canadian Solar has done pretty well as a panel manufacturer. Canadian Solar shipped a staggering 2387 MW of modules in Q3, making the company one of the largest manufacturers in the world. While solar manufacturing is still incredibly tough, Canadian Solar is better positioned than most competitors.

Growing Brand Relevance

While Canadian Solar missed its quarterly revenue guidance of $780 million-$810 million with a lower-than-expected revenue of $759.9 million, the company is still in a better position than many other major solar manufacturers. BloombergNEF 2019 Bankability Survey found that Canadian Solar was the most bankable module supplier. Given the brand value is becoming more important among buyers, Canadian Solar has a clear advantage on this front.

The solar module manufacturing industry is starting to consolidate in a meaningful way. Whereas the top 10 module manufactures only accounted for 24% of total annual shipments in 2010, they are estimated to account for more than half of total annual shipments in 2019. The trend towards consolidation indicates that prices may be becoming a less relevant factor in consumer decisions.

Source: Canadian Solar

If consumers were still buying modules overwhelmingly on the basis of price, smaller commodity manufacturers would not be losing market share as fast as they are. Instead, consumers are now looking more towards factors like reliability, which means that strong brands will have an advantage. While price will always play a big role in the solar panel industry, brand value is starting to become a growing factor. With that being said, Canadian Solar still has a cost structure that is highly competitive with the lowest cost manufacturers.

Solid Downstream Business

While brand value is becoming more important in module manufacturing, price is still incredibly important in the industry. This fact may never change, which means that even well-recognized companies like Canadian Solar will have to fight incredibly hard to maintain solid manufacturing margins. Module manufactures will likely continue to face major downward pricing pressures as solar PV technology continues to advance at a rapid rate.

As such, Canadian Solar's decision to build a robust downstream business should make the company more resilient. Canadian Solar's focus on construction and development of utility-scale solar projects, in particular, should bring a great deal of value to the company. The downstream business benefits from the explosive growth of solar without experiencing much of the downsides associated with module manufacturing.

Canadian Solar had 1.2 GW of project developments in 2019. Given how well utility-scale solar has been doing, Canadian Solar's downstream business should grow at a strong pace moving forward. By diversifying on more of the solar value chain, Canadian Solar is decreasing risks associated with specific segments like manufacturing. While distributed solar also has a place in the industry, large-scale solar still reigns supreme. By maintaining a strong presence in the downstream aspects of utility-scale solar, Canadian Solar is better positioned than many competitors.

Downstream solar activities such as the construction and development of utility-scale solar projects will likely grow in importance moving forward.

Source: Greentechmedia

Conclusion

Solar manufacturing has certainly been a difficult industry to remain profitable in. This will likely not change anytime soon as solar module prices continue to plummet at a precipitous pace. Although Canadian Solar has a more robust manufacturing business than most, the company may still have a hard time just given the nature of solar module manufacturing. As such, a strong downstream business should help Canadian Solar survive in the long term.

It may still be a good idea to stay neutral on Canadian Solar for now at its current market valuation of $1.3 billion and forward ratio of 15. While this price may seem cheap given the company's growing brand value, downstream business, and solar's overall growth trajectory, the module manufacturing aspect of solar is still far too volatile and competitive. Until module manufacturing becomes a more stable industry, it may be a better idea to invest in solar companies focused mainly on segments outside of module manufacturing like SolarEdge (SEDG) or Enphase (ENPH).

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.