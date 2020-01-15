Apple Dividend Yield Below 1%

Another day, another record high for technology giant Apple (AAPL). If I sound like a broken record, it's because the stock has been hitting new highs quite often in recent weeks. With trade war fears calmed and the Fed's easy money policy continuing, investors just keep buying the stock. Perhaps that means it's time for the company to change the prevailing thought about one part of its near-term future.

The US and China are expected to sign phase one of the trade deal this week. Monday's rally was also fueled by the US move to drop the "currency manipulator" tag for China, which should ease tensions between the two countries. The US dollar has dropped to its lowest point against the Chinese yuan since early August, under 6.90, after peaking over 7.18, with a weaker greenback being a sign that investors' fear over the trade war is declining.

Monday's rally in Apple was also helped by a price target raise to a Street high $375 from an analyst at Davidson, citing the 5G smartphone upgrade cycle. This analyst was already mostly in line with Apple shares, having a $300 target previously. As I mentioned a few weeks ago in another Apple article, there are many analysts on the Street that have fallen well behind thanks to this rally, and the graphic below shows how most analysts can't even hike their targets fast enough right now.

The latest leg of Apple's rally has put the name at another level, where the $3.08 annual dividend no longer yields 1.00%. According to Finviz data, of the 417 names in the S&P 500 that currently pay a dividend, Apple has now dropped to the bottom 70 or so in terms of yield. Now, a 3-month US Treasury, which carries the lowest yield of the major notes at 1.55%, yields roughly 60% more a year than Apple does.

I bring up the dividend yield because it adds to a point I made in my most recent Apple article. What does the board and management do this year with the stock having soared so much recently? Apple has favored stock buybacks in the past, but $20 billion per quarter isn't getting you anywhere near as many shares as it was in the past. Could this finally be the year where we see a massive dividend raise from Apple? An update is expected at the fiscal Q2 earnings report in late April or early May.

Of course, even if we get something like a 25% increase, massive compared to what the company has previously done, the annual yield still would be well below even the 3-month Treasury given the rally in shares. Perhaps at this point the best strategy is to just continue the streak of high-single digit or low-double digit increases, percentage-wise, and to slow the buyback down, waiting to see if a better buying opportunity comes. You have to figure that this market cannot go up forever, so at some point we're likely to see a correction, and that's when management can really pull the trigger.

The company is also on the verge of another important milestone. As the chart below shows, Apple has been catching up to aerospace giant Boeing (BA) in terms of share price. While Boeing is not a competitor, these two names are the two largest components in the Dow Jones Industrial Average ("Dow 30"), an index that uses share price for its weighting, not market capitalization. Apple is already the largest weight in the Nasdaq Index and S&P 500, but it's getting very close to being the top dog in the Dow as well. It's been quite a while since we've seen one stock top all 3 indices before, if it has even ever happened.

With the market continuing to rally on Monday thanks to reduced US / China tensions, shares of Apple hit another all-time high. Another price target upgrade certainly helped the technology giant rise, and its shares now yield less than 1.00% on an annual basis. With the stock also becoming close to being the top Dow 30 component, you have to wonder if management and the board will now change their stance regarding the company's massive capital return plan. What do you think? I look forward to your comments below.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Investors are always reminded that before making any investment, you should do your own proper due diligence on any name directly or indirectly mentioned in this article. Investors should also consider seeking advice from a broker or financial adviser before making any investment decisions. Any material in this article should be considered general information, and not relied on as a formal investment recommendation.