Next Thursday, chip giant Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) will report its fourth-quarter results after the bell. The stock has been a beneficiary of the recent market rally, but it seems like it just can't sustain a move above $60. With major questions surrounding some key competition this year, a good earnings report is likely what's needed for a major breakout.

Intel shares are up about 23% over the past twelve months, but that actually trails the NASDAQ composite's increase by more than 11 percentage points, which is significant underperformance. Perhaps a lot of this has to do with money surging into competitor Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), which is up a whopping 141% in the past year.

As I recently detailed in another article, 2020 is the year where AMD is expected to really take off. Expectations call for AMD revenues to grow by almost 30%, with the company looking to steal market share away from Intel in the data center. As the graphic below shows, Intel analysts actually see the company's top line decreasing in the back half of the year.

(Source: Seeking Alpha estimates page, seen here)

Thanks to that strong first half of the year, Intel analysts still see a nearly 2% rise in revenues for 2020 as a whole, however. Non-GAAP earnings per share growth is expected to be a little less than the revenue percentage increase, and that's despite a tailwind coming from the company's buyback program. However, the company does go into its Q4 report this time around with 2019 full-year EPS estimates about six cents above where they stood a year earlier, so perhaps a similar trend emerges this year.

Unfortunately, the street also sees another low growth year coming in 2021 for Intel, with another leg up for revenue growth at AMD. The key question is what will Intel do in the next couple of quarters to combat this threat. Will it just look to build from within, hoping that customers remain with the chip giant, or are we going to see another major acquisition? With yearly free cash flow currently of $16 billion, Intel has a lot of firepower to make a meaningful purchase, even if it wants to continue its large capital return program.

Regarding that subject, shareholder returns are the other major part of next week's earnings report. I'll be looking to see if the company increases its quarterly dividend, and if we get an increase that's more impressive than last year. If there is not going to be a major acquisition, then I would think a roughly 10% increase to the dividend could be in store, especially as the buyback is bringing down the share count nicely and the payout ratio is towards the lower end of its recent range. A raise to $0.35 per quarter (11.11% increase), for instance, would give the name a yield of 2.35% currently, which would be just above the 30-Year US Treasury bond yield.

Interestingly enough, the average analyst price target right now implies that Intel will decline by about 4.5% from here. That might seem bearish, but AMD analysts see that name overvalued by almost 17%. For Intel, this is most likely a reflection of Intel's revenue picture topping out in the first half of this year, and for AMD there continues to be a bunch of non-believers out there. With the trade war with China cooling off, you would think that decent guidance from Intel management for this year, combined with a solid dividend raise, probably gets most of those price targets up into the mid-$60s.

Can Intel shares finally break out above $60? That's the key question as we head into Q4 earnings next Thursday. Investors certainly seem to favor AMD right now as the smaller name looks to steal market share and analysts see the chip giant's revenues declining in the back half of 2020. One thing that I'm sure of is that with markets at all-time highs, Intel cannot afford a repeat of last year's Q4 report that featured a revenue miss and downside guidance for the full-year revenue picture. What do you see Intel reporting next week? I look forward to your comments below.