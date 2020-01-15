Paylocity: The Time To Get Onboard Is Now

The stock price is slightly overvalued, but with the current market conditions, it is time to step on the accelerator.

It has good company fundamentals with a positive free cash flow margin and meets the software Rule of 40.

Paylocity is in breakout mode, along with other HCM stocks such as Paycom and Ceridian.

I wrote my last article on Paylocity Holding Corporation (PCTY) titled "Paylocity Provides Payroll And HCM For The Little Guys" back in July. Since the article was published, the stock price has gone up 32%, making Paylocity one of my best calls in recent memory. I'm here today to tell you this is the time - not to take profits, but to shift into high gear.

(Source: Yahoo Finance/MS Paint)

Not only is Paylocity breaking out to all-time highs at the start of this new year, but so are its competitors, including Paycom Software, Inc. (PAYC) and Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (CDAY).

(Source: Yahoo Finance/MS Paint)

We have a renewed bull market for SaaS stocks and the HCM industry is leading the way. The economy is doing well, the employment rate couldn't be better, interest rates are stable and the 2020 election is coming. Not even the news that the China tariffs would stay was able to make a dent today.

Paylocity's fundamentals are good, with a high free cash flow margin, revenue growth consistently higher than 20%, and the company fulfills the Rule of 40. The stock price is a little frothy, but that isn't going to hold me back from raising my rating from Bullish to Very Bullish.

Company Fundamentals

As I have explained in a recent article, high-growth companies generally don't measure up based on traditional value metrics. In fact, such companies often confound analysts who inevitably attempt to apply their beloved value metrics, with the result being a lost investment opportunity. In place of traditional value factors, I generally focus on other measures, such as revenue growth, free cash flow margin and the software company "Rule of 40."

Revenue Growth

Paylocity had a good year with annual revenue growth of 22.6%. The 5-year annual growth rate of 33% is very good.

(Source: Portfolio123)

Free Cash Flow Margin

Paylocity’s free cash flow margin TTM is 21% of revenues. It has been positive and rising since mid-2015.

(Source: Portfolio123)

The Rule Of 40

One industry metric that is often used for software companies is the Rule of 40. It is an industry rule of thumb that attempts to help software companies ascertain how to balance growth and profitability. There are different ways of calculating the Rule of 40; some analysts use EBITDA and others use free cash flow margin. I use the free cash flow margin TTM.

The Rule of 40 is interpreted as follows: If a company's growth rate plus free cash flow margin adds up to 40% or more, then the SaaS company has growth and cash flow in balance and is considered financially healthy. In Paylocity’s case:

Revenue Growth + FCF margin = 22.6% + 21% = 43.6%

The calculation exceeds 40%, and therefore, Paylocity fulfills the Rule of 40.

Stock Valuation

I determine stock valuation on a relative basis by comparing sales multiples and sales growth to the company's peers. I believe that high-growth companies should be more highly valued than slow-growth companies. After all, growth is a prime factor in valuation models such as DCF. Higher future growth results in higher valuation and, therefore, higher EV/sales multiple.

To illustrate this point, I created a scatter plot of enterprise value/forward sales versus estimated YoY sales growth for the 152 stocks in my digital transformation stock universe.

(Source: Portfolio123/private software)

The sales multiple in the vertical direction is calculated using the EV and "next year's sales estimate" mean value based on all analysts from the Portfolio123 database. The estimated YoY sales growth is calculated using "current year's sales estimate" and "next year's sales estimate," also provided by Portfolio123.

As can be seen from this scatter plot, Paylocity is above the best-fit line, suggesting that its forward sales multiple is higher than its peers', given its estimated future revenue growth rate. My interpretation is that Paylocity is valued higher than the average stock in my digital transformation universe.

Now I am going to explore another way of evaluating Paylocity stock valuation, also relative to its peers. In this plot, the Next Year Earnings Estimate is substituted for Next Year Sales Estimate.

(Source: Portfolio123/private software)

From the second plot, it can be seen that Paylocity sits right on the best-fit line, suggesting that the stock is fairly valued.

Based on the forward sales multiple, Paylocity is moderately overvalued. Based on the forward earnings multiple, it is fairly valued. My compromise is to declare that Paylocity is indeed modestly overvalued.

Analysts' Estimates

One area that I monitor and use to judge company management is revenue and earnings beats. When company management gives out conservative guidance, the company generally beats analysts' estimates. Paylocity has an outstanding record in this area, beating estimates for revenue for the last 5 quarters and earnings for the last 4 quarters.

(Source: Portfolio123)

This leads me to believe that Paylocity management provides very conservative guidance and has a higher probability of beating estimates in future quarters.

Investment Risks

I believe that now is the time to initiate a position in Paylocity, but such an investment comes with significant risks.

While software stock valuations have come down in recent months, they are still high on a historical basis. Uncertainties, such as the rising tension in the Middle East, trade disputes and President Trump's impeachment, could cause a market downturn. Software stocks tend to get hit hard during any market turbulence.

Paylocity does have significant competition, primarily from Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (ADP) and Paychex, Inc. (PAYX). Competitors could eat into Paylocity's market share, causing revenue growth to slow and the stock price to drop.

Summary And Conclusions

Paylocity, with its HCM platform, is at the heart of the digital transformation revolution. This company, along with other players in HCM such as Paycom and Ceridian, is experiencing new all-time highs. Paylocity is starting the new year off with a bang, with a price breakout from the high set back in December.

The stock movement is supported by strong company fundamentals, including 22.6% revenue growth and a 21% free cash flow margin. The company exceeds the Rule of 40.

While the stock price is valued moderately higher than other stocks in my digital transformation stock universe, the higher valuation is tempered by estimates of next year's earnings. I don't believe that investors should hold back based on this higher market valuation. The stock is moving now, and I suggest that investors embrace this. I am giving Paylocity a Very Bullish rating.

