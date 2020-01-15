Veracyte: Adding Another Big Pharma Partner Backs Bullish Outlook

I take a look at VCYT's current market valuation and discuss why I think it is still worth a buy at these levels.

Veracyte just signed a multi-year partnership with AstraZeneca's Acerta Pharma for genomic data. Veracyte will add Acerta to an impressive list of big pharma partnerships.

Veracyte (VCYT) recently publicized a multi-year partnership with AstraZeneca’s (AZN) Acerta Pharma, to deliver genomic data to help develop advanced oncology therapeutics. This partnership only came a month after the company’s acquisition of NanoString’s (NSTG) nCounter platform for breast cancer and lymphoma. Now, the company has several partnerships with global companies that have found value in Veracyte’s technology and genomic tests. I believe these partnerships and collaborations are critical to the company’s short-term and long-term success and are a major reason for my bullish outlook.

Figure 1: Veracyte Partnerships (Source: VCYT)

I intend to provide some background information on the company’s current partnerships and why investors should be applauding management’s ability to close on big deals. In addition, I take a look at the company’s current valuation to determine if VCYT is still worth a buy.

Promising Partnerships

Prior to the Acerta Pharma deal, Veracyte had two notable partnerships with Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) and Eli Lilly’s (LLY) Loxo Oncology (LOXO) (Figure 1). The Johnson & Johnson’s Lung Cancer Initiative is to progress diagnostics for early lung cancer detection. The company believes this collaboration will give it access to the $30B global lung cancer market.

Figure 2: Nasal Swab Potential Revenue (Source: VCYT)

Similar to the Acerta partnership, the Loxo Oncology collaboration allows Loxo to have access to Veracyte’s data in order to progress the development of its oncology therapies.

Is VCYT Still a Buy?

I typically shy away from small-cap healthcare companies that are trading over 10x price-to-sales, but I am willing to pay the premium price for VCYT. At the moment, VCYT is trading about 11.56 price-to-sales, which is significantly higher than the sector’s average 5x price-to-sales (Figure 3).

Figure 3: VCYT Estimated Annual Revenues (Source: Seeking Alpha)

However, Street analysts are expecting Veracyte to record revenue growth through 2025. At that time, analysts expect the company to pull in about $300M, which would be a forward price-to-sales of 4.63. I know most investors don’t want to hear that their investment is currently a bit overpriced compared to the sector’s average; however, it appears Veracyte’s revenue growth will eventually bring VCYT in line.

Is $300M possible? The company believes that its current commercial products have a total market potential of ~$2B (Figure 4). Therefore, the size of the market could support Veracyte’s growth.

Figure 4: Market Opportunity of Current Products (Source: VCYT)

Can Veracyte Execute? Veracyte’s commercial prowess cannot be overlooked. Since 2014, the company has recorded a 26% CAGR in annual revenue and 23% CAGR in genomic volume (Figure 5).

Figure 5: Commercial Growth (Source: VCYT)

Not only is the company recording higher revenue, but it is also doing a higher volume of tests; so the company isn’t making more just by raising the price on their products and services.

Can Growth Continue? In addition to the company’s current products, Veracyte still has several pipeline programs that should provide additional revenue and potential market in the coming years (Figure 6).

Figure 6: VCYT Pipeline (Source: VCYT)

Do They Have The Money To Get There? At the moment, the company has approximately $195M in cash with only ~$14M in total debt (Figure 7). Consequently, I don’t expect the company to run out of cash in the near future.

Figure 7: VCYT Balance Sheet (Source: Seeking Alpha)

In fact, the company is very close to recording its first positive annual EPS in 2021 (Figure 8).

Figure 8: VCYT Annual EPS Estimates (Source: Seeking Alpha)

Considering the points above, I still see VCYT to be worthy of a speculative investment at these prices and is still my pick for genomic testing.

What’s My Plan?

In my previous VCYT article, I was looking to start with an undersized position due to the company's current valuations. I was willing to accept that I was going to pay a premium price for VCYT and was going to hold off on committing to a larger position. Luckily, the stock was able to find support following the Q3 earnings and is now trading above my $24 trigger (Figure 9).

Figure 9: VCYT Daily (Source: Trendspider)

I am going to wait and see if the $27 area can hold over the next couple of weeks. If it does, I will add to my position following on strong technical pullback or if the company hits over $30M in revenue for its Q4/2019 earnings. However, I am not going to go all-in on VCYT just yet, I am concerned the premium valuation puts the ticker at risk for selling pressure if the overall market begins to turn over. Consequently, I am going to remain conservative until the end of 2020 and I can see that Veracyte has a clear path to profitability.

