Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 1/13/20

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 1/13/20, based on dollar value.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "Significance" of the Top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the "Significance" of an insider transaction, however, and often not even the most important one.

When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's 3-month insider profile based on numerous criteria programmed into our expert system.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Leaning" Bullish or Bearish have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group and should be considered by investors looking for new long and short investments.

Seasonal Note: January is a seasonally slow month for insider filings, as companies close trading windows to their executives until quarterly earnings are released. Expect insider filing volumes to increase again in the first week of February and stay strong through the end of March.

On Today's Tables

Insider trades were rated Significant at:

Milestone Pharmaceuticals (MIST).

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

OPKO Health (OPK), and;

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Co. (LJPC).

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

Texas Pacific Land Trust (TPL);

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (INO);

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (XFLT);

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (EIGR);

CEL-SCI Corp. (CVM);

Ballantyne Strong (BTN);

Steelcase Inc. (SCS);

Goosehead Insurance (GSHD);

CrowdStrike Holdings (OTC:CRWD);

CyrusOne Inc. (CONE);

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. (BAH), and;

Alector Inc. (ALEC).

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases and sales) at:

Neogen Corp. (NEOG);

Eli Lilly (LLY);

FactSet Research Systems (FDS), and;

AMAG Pharmaceuticals (AMAG).

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value 1 Tang Kevin C DIR, BO La Jolla Pharmaceutical Co. LJPC JB* $17,434,468 2 Rtw Inv BO Milestone Pharmaceuticals MIST B $4,387,500 3 Armistice Capital BO AMAG Pharmaceuticals AMAG JB*,B $363,226 4 Horizon Kinetics Asset Mgt BO Texas Pacific Land Trust TPL B $121,392 5 Frost Phillip Md CEO, CB, BO OPKO Health OPK B $74,000 6 Kim Jong Joseph CEO, DIR Inovio Pharmaceuticals INO B $69,975 7 Dietz Thomas John DIR Eiger BioPharmaceuticals EIGR B $55,760 8 Kersten Geert R CEO, DIR CEL-SCI Corp. CVM B $49,998 9 Fundamental Global Investors DIR, BO Ballantyne Strong BTN AB $28,112 10 Brombach Theodore J PR, CEO XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust XFLT B $9,994

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value 1 Lilly Endowment BO Eli Lilly LLY S $28,979,012 2 Kurtz George CEO, DIR, BO CrowdStrike Holdings CRWD AS $8,084,531 3 Orbimed Advisors BO Alector Inc. ALEC S $7,409,942 4 Wojtaszek Gary J CEO, DIR CyrusOne Inc. CONE AS $6,700,000 5 Jones Mark Evan CEO, BO, DIR Goosehead Insurance GSHD AS $1,390,071 6 Herbert James L DIR Neogen Corp. NEOG AS $1,132,537 7 Pew Robert C Iii DIR Steelcase Inc. SCS S $959,500 8 Anderson Kristine VP Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. BAH AS $777,024 9 Sexton Joseph E DIR CrowdStrike Holdings CRWD AS $709,750 10 Zimmel Joseph DIR FactSet Research Systems FDS S $704,872

Source: InsiderInsights.com. Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes:B = Open-market Buy; AB = 10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB* = Buy indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S = Open-market Sale; AS = 10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS* = Sale indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.