Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 1/13/20

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 1/13/20, based on dollar value.

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Proprietary Insider Company Ratings are relayed to clarify significance.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "Significance" of the Top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the "Significance" of an insider transaction, however, and often not even the most important one.

When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's 3-month insider profile based on numerous criteria programmed into our expert system.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Leaning" Bullish or Bearish have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group and should be considered by investors looking for new long and short investments.

Seasonal Note: January is a seasonally slow month for insider filings, as companies close trading windows to their executives until quarterly earnings are released. Expect insider filing volumes to increase again in the first week of February and stay strong through the end of March.

On Today's Tables

Insider trades were rated Significant at:

  • Milestone Pharmaceuticals (MIST).

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

  • OPKO Health (OPK), and;
  • La Jolla Pharmaceutical Co. (LJPC).

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

  • Texas Pacific Land Trust (TPL);
  • Inovio Pharmaceuticals (INO);
  • XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (XFLT);
  • Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (EIGR);
  • CEL-SCI Corp. (CVM);
  • Ballantyne Strong (BTN);
  • Steelcase Inc. (SCS);
  • Goosehead Insurance (GSHD);
  • CrowdStrike Holdings (OTC:CRWD);
  • CyrusOne Inc. (CONE);
  • Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. (BAH), and;
  • Alector Inc. (ALEC).

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases and sales) at:

  • Neogen Corp. (NEOG);
  • Eli Lilly (LLY);
  • FactSet Research Systems (FDS), and;
  • AMAG Pharmaceuticals (AMAG).

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

Tang Kevin C

DIR, BO

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Co.

LJPC

JB*

$17,434,468

2

Rtw Inv

BO

Milestone Pharmaceuticals

MIST

B

$4,387,500

3

Armistice Capital

BO

AMAG Pharmaceuticals

AMAG

JB*,B

$363,226

4

Horizon Kinetics Asset Mgt

BO

Texas Pacific Land Trust

TPL

B

$121,392

5

Frost Phillip Md

CEO, CB, BO

OPKO Health

OPK

B

$74,000

6

Kim Jong Joseph

CEO, DIR

Inovio Pharmaceuticals

INO

B

$69,975

7

Dietz Thomas John

DIR

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals

EIGR

B

$55,760

8

Kersten Geert R

CEO, DIR

CEL-SCI Corp.

CVM

B

$49,998

9

Fundamental Global Investors

DIR, BO

Ballantyne Strong

BTN

AB

$28,112

10

Brombach Theodore J

PR, CEO

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust

XFLT

B

$9,994

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

Lilly Endowment

BO

Eli Lilly

LLY

S

$28,979,012

2

Kurtz George

CEO, DIR, BO

CrowdStrike Holdings

CRWD

AS

$8,084,531

3

Orbimed Advisors

BO

Alector Inc.

ALEC

S

$7,409,942

4

Wojtaszek Gary J

CEO, DIR

CyrusOne Inc.

CONE

AS

$6,700,000

5

Jones Mark Evan

CEO, BO, DIR

Goosehead Insurance

GSHD

AS

$1,390,071

6

Herbert James L

DIR

Neogen Corp.

NEOG

AS

$1,132,537

7

Pew Robert C Iii

DIR

Steelcase Inc.

SCS

S

$959,500

8

Anderson Kristine

VP

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp.

BAH

AS

$777,024

9

Sexton Joseph E

DIR

CrowdStrike Holdings

CRWD

AS

$709,750

10

Zimmel Joseph

DIR

FactSet Research Systems

FDS

S

$704,872

Source: InsiderInsights.com. Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes:B = Open-market Buy; AB = 10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB* = Buy indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S = Open-market Sale; AS = 10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS* = Sale indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

