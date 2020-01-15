Amgen Inc. (AMGN) CEO Bob Bradway Presents at 38th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference Call (Transcript)

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) 38th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference Call January 14, 2020 11:30 AM ET

Bob Bradway - Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Peter Griffith - Chief Financial Officer

Murdo Gordon - Head of Global Commercial Operations

David Reese - Executive VP of Research and Development

Cory Kasimov - J.P. Morgan

Cory Kasimov

All right. Good morning, everyone. My name is Cory Kasimov. I'm the senior large-cap biotech analyst at J.P. Morgan, and it's my pleasure to introduce our next company, which is Amgen. Here to present is the company's Chairman and CEO, Bob Bradway. And please note that following Bob's presentation, there is a breakout across the hall in the Borgia room. With that, I turn it over to Bob.

Bob Bradway

Okay, thank you, Cory and good morning, everyone. Thank you for being here. Heading into 2020, we're feeling confident at Amgen and excited about accepting the challenges of the future.

Speaking of the future, my remarks this morning are qualified by the elements of this Safe Harbor statement. As we think about 2019, we feel we made significant progress on executing our strategy for long term growth. And in each of our therapeutic areas, we have growth drivers that will be based on growth and volume demand for our products, as well as innovative pipeline opportunities that give us hope that those are franchises that will grow long into the future. So we feel we have a strong hand and we're excited to play it.

In Real Estate, its location, location, location and at Amgen these days, it's execution, execution, execution. And we're trying to construct that virtuous cycle between innovation and execution where one feeds and supports the other. So in 2020, we will be very focused on our recently launched growth drivers Repatha, Aimovig, EVENITY and of course now Otezla, continuing to expand our international footprint in order that we can continue to make significant investments in our innovative research and development pipeline.

In addition and what is I think a hallmark, or I hope is now a hallmark of our execution, we will continue to be focused on returning capital to our shareholders in the form of growing dividend and buyback program as well.

Now, I said at the beginning of my remarks that we are feeling confident about the future. And one of the reasons that we're feeling confident about the future is the strong progress that we're seeing in international markets in particular. I hope that you recognize this as an example of our having done what we said we were going to do.

We committed to expand, for example, in the Asia Pacific region. And we're really excited about the partnership that we entered into where the collaboration we entered into in 2019 with BeiGene in China and of course, very pleased as well with the performance of our collaboration with Astellas, and looking forward to having responsibilities for that partnership returning to us in 2020.

So we look at the next decade. For the first time in our history, we expect that the Asia Pacific region will be a growth driver for Amgen. And in fact as much as quarter of our growth is expected to come from that region over the next 10 years.

Our research and development investment is the core of our strategy. And in particular, our focus on innovative medicines that have the potential to be first in class and have a large effect size in serious disease is what we focus on. And when it comes to trying to help patients suffering from serious illness, we feel there is sense of urgency.

We are focused and made significant progress on expanding our commitment to human genetics. We consider that we are the industry leading company when it comes to integrating human genetics into our discovery research. And we significantly expanded those efforts through collaborations completed in 2019.

In addition, we're very focused on using next generation proteomics technologies to enable us to combine information with our genetics portfolio to characterize the pathways in biology that we think are relevant for disease. And then of course we look forward to continuing to apply what we believe are world class molecular engineering capabilities as we discover new pathways of relevance.

2020 should be a data rich year for us with our innovative portfolio of new medicines. There's a fair amount of interest in our project, AMG 510, which is a molecule that we're exploring in non-small cell lung cancer. We have a Phase 2 trial underway as many of our investors are aware in that setting.

And I'm pleased to report that the interest in that trial was considerable and we completed enrollment of the trial very quickly in the fourth quarter. So we have completed that study and we would expect to have data from that later this year. In addition, we're expecting to generate combination data, as you know, from a variety of different trials that we also now have underway related to 510.

Tezepelumab is our innovative Phase 3 molecule that we're studying together with our partners at AstraZeneca for uncontrolled asthma. We expect to have data on that this year. Omecamtiv is our innovative first in class I suppose only in-class a molecule for heart failure. And again, we expect to have data from the outcomes trial there in 2020. We expect to have data from our Otezla mild-to-moderate psoriasis study as well this year. And finally, we would expect to be reporting first in human data from our long-acting bispecific against BCMA, AMG 701 during the course of the year.

So oncology is going to be one of the data rich areas for us this year, and is obviously an important franchise for Amgen. Our recently launched hematology and oncology products are annualizing revenues greater than $5 billion, and we expect to generate more than $5 billion from these products in 2020. And they continue to grow at near double-digit rates.

While there is a lot of focus on AMG 510 that is not the only egg and not the only basket. When we look at our oncology portfolio, we think we have a lot of eggs in a lot of different baskets. And in particular, we are excited about continuing to focus on a range of first-in-class molecules that include our bispecific T-cell engaging programs, as well as some differentiated precision medicines that we are advancing into the clinic during the course of the year.

We think when we look at our bispecific platform in particular, we think that we're well positioned to compete against cell-based therapies and we look to extend the record that we've begun to create with our approved product BLINCYTO, a product which is established overall survival advantage versus standard of care for patients suffering from relapsed refractory acute lymphoblastic leukemia. So again, we're excited about the progress that we're making in the area of bispecific T-cell engaging therapies. And we expect we'll have a lot to talk about in that area during 2020.

KYPROLIS, we expect will remain a mainstay in the treatment of multiple myeloma. And we're enthusiastic about the data that we generated in our most recent study, the CANDOR study, which show the efficacy of KYPROLIS when used in combination with DARZALEX. We think these data, which were reported as a late-breaker at ASH, have the potential to be practice-changing in the field of multiple myeloma.

Cardiovascular disease, as you know, is another focus area for us at Amgen and it is a focus area for us, because it is the leading problem facing society today. It's the number one killer of people on the planet and it's also the number one item when it comes to healthcare costs in the developing world.

Our product Repatha has proven its ability to reduce the risk of heart attack and stroke. We've made considerable progress during the course of the year on improving access to Repatha. We've made considerable progress in both the commercial patients, as well as prospectively for the Medicare Part D eligible patients.

When it comes to reducing the risk of heart attacks and stroke, LDL is the issue. And during the course of the year, I think it was more clear than ever that when it comes to LDL, lower is better and perhaps lowest is best. And we're encouraged by the recently released guidelines from the European Society of Cardiology, which advocate for patients who are at risk having their LDL below 55 milligrams per deciliter and in the case of those who are at very high risk having those levels below 40 milligrams per deciliter.

And I would point out that what that means effectively is everybody who's at risk or high risk should be on a PCSK9 therapy like Repatha. And in fact when you look at our clinical data from our outcomes study, fewer than 5% of the people who were treated in the standard therapy arm were able to achieve the European Society of Cardiology guideline target without the benefit of a PCSK9 therapy like Repatha and further fewer than 1% of those who were at very high risk were able to achieve below 40% without the addition of Repatha. So the European Society of Cardiology guidelines make it clear that lower is better. And today the right answer for patients who are at high risk is clearly a product like Repatha.

Heart disease is the 800 pound gorilla and we think the answer to deal with the challenge of this 800 pound gorilla is more innovation and more innovation more broadly available to patients who need it. We think we have good ideas in osteoporosis.

We're excited about the work that we're doing with AMG 890 which is an siRNA product designed to inhibit lower levels of LP little a in those who have genetically high level of that lipoprotein, making them at risk of cardiovascular disease. This is a risk that is not modified with other existing therapies today. It's not modifiable with diet and exercise. And so we look forward to rapidly advancing this product through clinical development, and we expect to advance this into Phase 2 shortly.

Heart failure is a devastating condition still in the United States and around the world. We look forward to having our Phase 3 data from Omecamtiv and in addition, we're looking forward to advancing a novel Phase 1 molecule, which is a troponin activator during the course of the year.

Moving to inflammation where we've been an industry leader for nearly two decades now. We think the stars really aligned for us in 2019 when we were able to acquire Otezla. Otezla is a great medicine, has a great fit with our established experience in the inflammation area and it came for us at a perfect time. So we look forward to building on the great work that our colleagues at Celgene did in launching this product.

We expect to have opportunities to launch it in markets around the world where it hasn't yet been launched. And we're looking forward to receiving phase 3 data this year on the product in mild to moderate psoriasis patients. We have other studies underway and expect that there are other opportunities to expand this label again in the United States and international markets.

With respect to Enbrel, we will continue to invest in Enbrel and we enjoyed improved performance in 2019 as a result of those investments, reflected in improved share performance versus prior year trends, as well as improved pricings for Enbrel related to our progress on contracting.

Beyond Enbrel and Otezla, we have a cascade of opportunity in inflammation in Phase 3 as I have already talked about our innovative approach treating uncontrolled asthma with tezepelumab. In addition, we have a Phase 2 program designed to address lupus and a Phase 1 program, which is an IL-2 mutein being explored in a variety of different inflammatory conditions.

In bone health, we are a world leader with two very important innovative products, Prolia, which prevents the resorption of bone and EVENITY, which promotes the building of bone. Osteoporosis is a global epidemic and this is an area where it feels like we have every megatrend working with us. Aging growth of opportunity in Asia and our products Prolia and EVENITY are very well suited to addressing the needs reflected in these mega trends. We're excited about the early performance of EVENITY and look forward to having the opportunity to report on that product during the course of 2020.

Shifting to migraine. Our first in class product Aimovig, which is an antibody to CGRP has changed the game in the treatment of migraine. And the feedback that we receive every day from patients is a reminder of just what a game changer this is for those who suffer from the disease of migraine. So we're excited about, not just the patients that we've already reached with this product but by the many more that we expect to begin to reach in 2020.

Part of the reason for our excitement is the benefit of the four year data now, the clinical data that shows us the durable safety and efficacy without any evidence of attenuation that comes with long term use of the product.

As our investors are aware, we committed to developing a portfolio of biosimilar market, molecules rather in 2012. And in 2019, we began to see the fruits of our labors with a portfolio of products that, as of the third quarter, was annualizing at about $750 million. So we're off to a strong start with biosimilars that reflects the success we had in executing on time on budget, and then delivering high quality reliable products to the marketplace.

We were able to achieve our performance so far with a very efficient operating expense structure, reflecting the fact that we're commercializing our oncology and inflammation biosimilars through the business units that we have established globally for the benefit of our innovative brands in those areas. So we expect that, as we've said in years past, that this business will become a multibillion dollar growth opportunity for Amgen and our shareholders.

I said earlier that capital allocation, I hope in the minds of our investors, has become a hallmark of our execution at Amgen. And I have said many times before and we will repeat this morning that at Amgen, capital allocation is a fore-thought not an afterthought and that's reflected once again in our performance through 2019.

And if you look back through 2011, we invested about $64 billion in our business in research and development, acquisitions and capital investment and that $64 billion compares to $66 billion, which after the benefit of tax reform, we were able to return to our shareholders, again in the form of buyback and growing dividend. And that in part has enabled us to continue to deliver attractive total shareholder return for our investors.

So again I said at the outset that we were confident and ready to accept the challenges of the future. But I don't want you to think that we're complacent. We're not complacent. We're certainly not going to settle with what we've achieved so far. We're focused on continuing to execute. And in 2020 that means on our growth products, continue to focus on delivering growth from our recently launched growth products, as well as continuing to build out our international launches.

We will continue to invest heavily to advance rapidly our first in class programs in our innovative research and development pipeline. International growth has come to the fore, is now a reality. So again, we will continue to invest in expanding our international business, particularly in regions like Japan and China. We're excited to continue to proceed with biosimilars and looking at other molecules that we might seek to bring into that bucket of business for us.

We retain significant financial flexibility even after having invested more than $16 billion last year in business development. And we think we remain poised to deliver attractive returns to our shareholders, again, through buyback and dividend. And we do this and of course our greatest assets are the 22,000 staff members who are talented, engaged and come to work every day hoping that they can make a difference for patients who are suffering from serious illness.

So I will end where I started, which is by saying that we remain confident and excited about the hand that we have and we're looking forward to playing it in 2020. Thank you.

Peter Griffith

Okay, good morning. I hope you all had a chance to hear our remarks a few moments ago in the main auditorium. If you did what you heard from us was we'll be focused on 2020 on execution, execution, execution. And we have a number of products at an early stage of their growth lifecycle, and we look forward to continuing to invest in the growth of those products. We're also growing, as you know, internationally. And we look forward to continuing to maintain investment in that international growth.

We think that execution, execution, execution is helping us to create a virtuous cycle between execution and innovation. So the better we're able to execute the more we expect to be able to invest in innovation. And when it comes to innovation, 2020 was an exciting year for us. We have some important data readouts in oncology and inflammation and cardiovascular. So we'd be happy to take any questions you have. And let's open it up Cory.

Cory Kasimov

I can start, but everyone in the room feel free to raise your hand and you can ask questions as well. Lot of moving parts with the story, one of the key items that's new, the guy sitting right next to me is CFO transition. So I guess first question I have is do Amgen capital allocation priorities change at all with Peter at the helm versus what we saw with David?

Peter Griffith

Well, thank you, Cory, happy to take the question. And good morning everyone, it's great to be here. It's great to be part of a great team too. As Bob said at the end of his last slide, Amgen is absolutely blessed with an enormous amount of talent. On capital allocation, I would be pleased to share with you that David, my predecessor who's here in the front row and has been a tremendous partner to me in the transition and we're continuing to transition in the typical Amgen world class way and that's very enjoyable.

I would say we are focused on what we have been, which is number one, Amgen will continue to focus on investing in innovation internally. Number two, in external business development opportunities. And in the external business development opportunities, we're going to continue to be very patient as we look for opportunities where we are the best or one of the very best buyers. We're going to look for opportunities to invest and allocate our capital where it's a prudent return for us. It's above our weighted average cost of capital. We're going to continue to be precise and we're going to continue to invest externally in situations that fit into our therapeutic areas. And finally, we're going to look for situations where we can promptly or timely integrate them and achieve those returns.

After we allocate capital that way, which is the way we've been doing it, as you know, we'd optimize our balance sheet in order to minimize our weighted average cost of capital. And we will continue to return capital to shareholders, as Bob shared with you during the main presentation; first, through growing dividends; and second, through share repurchases. So I think Cory in answering the question, it's going to remain the same. I think it's worked extremely well. And I look forward to working with the investors and shareholders in Amgen.

Cory Kasimov

All right, great. So 2020 looks like, it's going to be a big year on the pipeline front. I promise I won't spend all 20 minutes talking about or asking about KRAS, but I will start with a few there. One of the newer -- the new updates this morning as you completed enrollment in your pivotal study and you expect to have data before the end of the year. Do you also anticipate providing any further updates from the pilot program or we just going to wait on pivotal at this stage?

Peter Griffith

Thanks, Cory. So as you mentioned, Bob mentioned in his main presentation that we completed enrollment in the Phase 2 single arm potentially registration trial that enrolled in about three months. So it enrolled remarkably quickly. It is a global trial. We will look to have a minimum of six months of data on all patients on that trial, so that we have robust estimates of duration of response in progression free survival. And we anticipate sharing those data over the course of the year.

We do anticipate that a publication with updated data from the Phase 1 program should be available at some point over the course of the year that is being put together now as well. And then lastly, we are enrolling a variety of combination study programs and expect perhaps later in the year to have data from those studies as well.

Cory Kasimov

And then KRAS is obviously a very rapidly evolving dynamic marketplace. A lot of other companies trying to play catch up with you guys. So how do you see this evolving landscape and 510's place within it?

David Reese

We like our chances here. We like our molecule very much based on its biochemical characteristics and what we've seen in the clinic. So far we're executing the clinical program I think about as quickly as you can. Recall, it's only been 16 or 17 months since the first patient was enrolled in the first in human study and we've now completed enrollment in Phase 2. So our job right now is to continue to press that development program and really let the molecule show us what it can do.

Cory Kasimov

And how is progress on the combination front?

David Reese

We were enrolling the PD-1 combination. We have other combinations with targeted therapies that have either just started or are just about to launch. And over the course of the year, we'll provide guidance as to when we can anticipate data from those.

Cory Kasimov

Okay, and then the last KRAS question from me, others in the audience might have some but maybe it's for Murdo or Peter. Just kind of can you put into context for us what you see as the initial market opportunity for 510 in non-small cell lung cancer?

Murdo Gordon

Yes, I think as David said, we have to wait on data emerging. Clearly, the sequence would be the potentially registrational trial in non-small cell lung cancer. And the epidemiology there's 12% to 15% of patients express KRAS G12C. We're on the ground right now with our medical teams, ensuring that people can understand newly diagnosed lung cancer patients, can understand their KRAS G12C status.

So that as data emerge and as the product moves through, the regulatory process and ultimately approval that patient pool who may be progressing on all their frontline agents would be eligible and would know their KRAS status. So we're investing significantly in ensuring wide testing and wide patient awareness is there.

Cory Kasimov

To switch over ask question about Otezla now that you have that asset officially in your hands. And what's the strategy here with it and to kind of advanced and take it beyond where where Celgene? I just saw my first Otezla ad the other day on TV.

Murdo Gordon

Yes, as was mentioned by Bob, this is a great time for the addition of Otezla with ENBREL's IP being clear. And I think the strength of Amgen's knowledge in inflammation that's a really nice portfolio of products to have. We had reduced our investment in dermatology on ENBREL over the last few years. So now we are back in, in a very large way with the addition of Otezla.

Clearly, we're looking at ways to help patients in their care continuum. Most patients with psoriasis step through Otezla and then onto a biologic. Right now we source less than 7% of those refractory Otezla patients. With ENBREL, we think we can improve on that. We're also talking to insurers, payers and provider customers about how we can optimize that portfolio. And the last thing I'll say is we've also got the advent of biosimilars in the inflammation category as well with AVSOLA, our REMICADE biosimilar and also down the road our biosimilar to Humira.

Cory Kasimov

And Bob talked about in his presentation pending Phase 3 data for Otezla in mild-to-moderate patients. Can you kind of frame that study a little bit and set the stage for that pending…

David Reese

Yes, I mean, it's got a relatively similar design to previous Otezla trials. We're relatively confident in the results based on all the characteristics of the product that we've seen so far and we expect that data readout this year. We have absorbed those clinical trials. They've continued without a hitch and they're moving along seamlessly.

Cory Kasimov

And on the CGRP front, what's the key for maintaining or driving additional share gains for Aimovig in 2020? And how much do you see is a longer -- how much do you see the oral CGRP's as a longer-term threat?

Murdo Gordon

We've been pleased with the Aimovig launch. We're still total prescription market share leader. We added additional access coverage this year with the advent of CVS covering us last year. We did have that PBM that’s a large percentage of total coverage. And if you look at the new prescription share trends, we were actually losing in the switch market share because as we start the patient on free drug if they were a CVS beneficiary they were switching to one of the other agents that were covered at CVS. So we will see our switch here rise. On new to CGRP category share, we were actually leading there still.

So I think we're well positioned for that NBRx share to improve that should further buoy our TRX leadership position. And then going forward, it's really about ensuring that the few large neurology migraine specialty clinics are advancing the use of CGRP earlier in the continuum for people who are chronic migraine sufferers. We think there's still little bit of a hold back on CGRPs as kind of a last line of defense, so we're moving that, we're seeing that progress.

And then of course primary care prescribing, we got about 10,000 primary care physicians that prescribed CGRPs with some regularity. We are looking at expanding that base of prescribing. Right now, the CRGP category is running at about 7,000 or 8,000 new patients a week, and we're working on focusing on growing that.

Bob Bradway

Cory, we'll get some questions from the audience…

Cory Kasimov

Yes, anybody?

Bob Bradway

Anybody in the room have…

Cory Kasimov

It's quite so far, so I can keep going. So I guess transitioning over to biosimilars. You had a lot of success on the front. How do you think about your long -- the initial guidance you laid out is having roughly $3 billion in biosimilar sales. Is that still a fair number, or you think it's time to rethink it…

Peter Griffith

We are not going to update that today, Cory. What I said in my remarks is that we're in a good shape. We're in a good spot with biosimilar franchise. We're annualizing about $750 million through the first nine months of this year or through the third quarter. So if you think about where we are, the uptick that we have seen so far, I think reflects the strategy that we've taken, which is that we want to be on time. We wanted to have a quality and reliable supply of biosimilars for customers in the marketplace globally and that's what we're achieving.

In Europe, we're number one with the AMGEVITA, which is our biosimilar, Humira, and we're off to strong start here with the oncology pricing. We're not going to -- with all respect, we're not going to update you today on the question about whether that multibillion dollar target we gave is still appropriate. I just reiterated on the stage we think this could be a multibillion growth opportunity for us.

Unidentified Analyst

If I could ask two questions, one is on the biosimilar front. Can you please comment on the biosimilar Soliris, especially given the new data that we recently saw from C5 and also Alexion's potential acquisition of Factor D?

Peter Griffith

Sure. We have Phase 3 trial that's up and running. We expect that we will have a quality biosimilar to Soliris, and we look forward to reporting the data that we have. David?

David Reese

The trial is moving along and you we'll provide guidance over the course of the year as to when you'll see data and how that program will advance. It's a very high quality molecule.

Peter Griffith

We still think there is demand in the marketplace for an alternative to the branded product.

Unidentified Analyst

And if I could ask one more question on the EPO franchise, potentially evolving with potential approval of the HIF alfa, the orals?

Peter Griffith

Our red blood cell franchise, EPOGEN and Aranesp, great franchise as you know. It's a terrific legacy of strength and clinicians and providers understand the safety and efficacy profile of those products. And to the extent that there is an approved competitor, I'm sure they'll have to wait the evidence of these competitors against the track record of experience that they have in using EPOGEN and Aranesp. Dave, you want to offer any incremental thoughts on the HIF question?

David Reese

No, I think we've looked at the data with interests. I mean we will continue to look at long term safety data. And from a clinical perspective to me one thing, one question that we need to see play out is, how an oral therapy will do in the, particularly in the dialysis population. These patients have a very high pill burden and even simple medicine such as iron or vitamin D, which can be given orally are often given intravenously to both ensure compliance and to reduce the pill burden. So that's one thing that I would keep an eye on as well.

Unidentified Analyst

On the cardiovascular front two questions, one on Repatha and how maybe expectations for this program maybe evolving as you head into 2020 and then on the development side, omecamtiv mecarbil. Can you just kind of frame that Phase 3 study and maybe the hurdle you would have for any interim analysis that would be conducted there?

Murdo Gordon

Sure, I can start with Repatha. In October of 2018, we made a bold decision, dropped the price by introducing the lowest price Repatha. We also announced at the end of '19 that we would be pulling the original list price of Repatha off the market. In the timeframe between the decision to lower and the decision to withdraw the original list price, we've significantly opened up access in the commercial insurance space, as Bob mentioned in his talk earlier.

So that reduces the burden on prescribers in terms of getting approval for their prescriptions for commercial patients. So those approval rates have gone up substantially. And then of course we also worked on opening up Medicare Part D access as this is largely a senior population that we're addressing with these high cardiovascular risk rates. And we've been able to secure very wide Medicare Part D coverage at a $50 co-pay or lower.

And so this is really now a retail available affordable medicine for cardiologist and primary care physicians alike to treat their at risk ASCVD patients for their high cholesterol, and that's the message we can now focus on. So we have systematically unwound the barriers to the adoption of this product. It's an affordable medicine. And it's a necessary medicine, as Bob mentioned, given current treatment guidelines and the high risk of these cardiovascular patients.

So that's the effort in 2020 and I feel confident that we've got the right field teams deployed and Dave show up in medical and in my organization and sales and marketing to drive that growth curve forward. We've seen a nice acceleration in '19 in terms of volume. We've actually grown through our net price reduction. And I think net price stabilizes and this access opens up, it should be a good growth story for us going us.

David Reese

And in terms of Omecamtiv, as you mentioned, there's an interim analysis for efficacy that will occur in the coming months. And then, as Bob indicated, based on our current event rate projections, we expect to have the primary analysis data available by the end of the year. With regards to the interim analysis, I would point out that there is a very high bar to stop the trial early for efficacy, which is pretty typical in terms of study design for these sorts of trials.

This is over 8,000 patients enrolled. It will be one of the largest and I suspect best conducted trials in heart failure that the field has seen. That field is evolving with some new data over the past year or so. STL-2, for example, we still believe there remains very significant residual unmet medical need. There's a global epidemic of heart failure. And we look forward to seeing the data over the course of the year.

Unidentified Analyst

So Peter alluded to business development in the first question. But I wanted to ask just more specifically on business development -- and business development M&A looking forward. You guys were obviously very busy in the back half of 2019. Should we be expecting a pause on this front, or is Amgen remain pretty aggressive like you've been?

Peter Griffith

We invested $16 million last year but we're beneficiaries of the announced merger between Celgene and Bristol, which led the FCC to force divestiture of Otezla. In the span of my 35 years doing deals in this industry, I've seen anything like it. So if there is another Otezla coming as a result of one of your other deals, we'll be happy to look at it. But those are hard to plan for. And then similarly, we were able to enter into a collaboration with BeiGene in part because of the Celgene Bristol deal.

So it shows the importance of being patient, as Peter said earlier, the importance of being clear about what would be of interest to us strategically and then being opportunistic. So we have the flexibility on our balance sheet continue to invest externally and where we see opportunities that line up with our stated areas of interest we will be very thoughtful about looking at it.

Unidentified Analyst

And to follow up on the BeiGene deal, I just wanted to ask you. Can you talk more about your thoughts on the Chinese marketplace? And how close you think we might be to this turning into a major opportunity for pharmaceuticals?

Peter Griffith

I think it already is a major opportunity. And I think for me personally and for many of us, when Celgene announced its original collaboration with BeiGene that was a watershed moment in the industry, a watershed moment because the deal was focused on innovation arising from China. And we shouldn't be surprised with the innovation arising from China there's a tremendous amount of cash that's being invested in biotechnology in that country.

And there are world class scientists like Xiaodong Wang, who was the founder of BeiGene, who's a member of the U.S. International Academy of Science as well as the Chinese Academy of Science, one of the most distinguished scientists of his generation. He was here for many years in academia, returned to China created this company and no surprise very attractive to us and others.

So we saw that transaction when it was initially announced. And as I said, I think that was a watershed moment. We were very fortunate that as a result of the Bristol Celgene transaction, BeiGene needed to find another collaborator and we were able to step into what we hope will be a very productive partnership. It's certainly something we're excited about. So when you think China, I think you need to have respect for the innovation that's arising there and I think you need to think about it as a place for developing new drugs.

And then obviously, it's the market in its own right that's attractive as the government makes access more available to a broader number of patients, particularly those suffering from cancer. So all-in-all it's already the second largest market, it's growing rapidly, hard for me to imagine. If you're looking at 10, 15, 20 year horizon that you can be a world leading biopharmaceutical company without a substantial sophisticated infrastructure in that country.

Unidentified Analyst

In terms of your comments on the CGRP class, you mentioned something about getting into the CVS longer, I guess. What's going on with [indiscernible] to get access to these type of formularies?

Murdo Gordon

So the question was related to the advent of access changes in CGRP category and what's happening to pricing as a result of that access. We're pleased with the way we price Aimovig when we launched at a subspecialty tier in order to ensure open access, both on the commercial side and in government channels. I think we've been able to move very quickly to open up that access. Obviously, we had large free drug program for starting new patients. We're now at 80% paid prescriptions for Aimovig. So that’s a high ratio in a short period of time in a category like this. So that pricing decision I think has worked well.

There are some step changes as you go from non-contracted patients to contracted. So the paid percentages are positive but the non-contracted to contracted is a drag. So there is still some volatility in net pricing as you look at Aimovig in particular. And then there will be some step drag as a result of the CVS listing at the beginning of the year, but in Q2, Q3, Q4 that just stabilized.

Cory Kasimov

And then Bob I think I'd be remiss if I didn't ask you for your thoughts on the election and potential for healthcare reform. So how engaged…

Bob Bradway

Who's going to win the presidential election first of all?

Cory Kasimov

There you go, for start what we got here. How engaged is Amgen on the kind of the lobby front from a reforms standpoint and how confident are you that healthcare ultimately ends up in a some place in the middle that’s more or less good for all parties involved?

Bob Bradway

Well, I think we're active in the debate. We think that there are some kind of sense of changes that need to be made to weigh, prescription drugs are made available in the U.S. So we think there are some things that should be done differently. We will continue to advocate for those things that enable, in particular seniors to have access to medicines today and their physicians that they need. Too many patients can't afford their co-pay today, we like to try and do something about that.

Too many patients find that they're paying disproportionally for their drugs out of pocket. Again, we'd like to try and advocate for changes that would help address that. So the system that exists today isn't perfect but this is the world's leading market renovation and we want to make sure that whatever happens since Washington that doesn’t undermine the opportunity to innovate. We think as a company, society needs more innovation not less. And we want to make sure that there are changes that undermine our ability and that of our industry to continue to invest in risky R&D.

Cory Kasimov

Okay. And then in our last minute or so here, I want to revert back to the pipeline, ask David about the BiTE platform and at this juncture how you think the platform more broadly and maybe HLE more specifically stack up to what you're seeing on the bispecific front, is it still too early to know?

Bob Bradway

I think, Cory, this year will be an important year. We've got across a range of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. BiTE's in the clinics are now 12 or 13 in the clinic. This year, I think is going to give us a lot of information about the performance of the half-life extended BiTE and we expect data flows throughout the course of the year.

Cory Kasimov

Thank you guys very much.