VIXY: The Drop Is Going To Continue

Roll yield takes a serious toll and VIXY is likely going to continue to be impacted by it going forward.

Given that the market has been hitting new highs, market odds suggest that the VIX is going to fall for the next month.

The market continues to hit fresh highs which will likely lead to subdued / lower levels in the VIX until the trend is broken.

As seen in the following momentum table from Seeking Alpha, the ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (VIXY) is currently awash in a sea of red.

In this piece, I will argue that VIXY remains a bad investment due to the current price action setups in the overall market as well as the structural roll issues undergirding the long-term returns of the ETF.

Volatility Markets

It is my belief that going long volatility at this time is a very bad play, despite the lower levels of the VIX at today’s readings. The reason why I believe this mainly has to do with the predictive nature of the market. That is, when the market hits new highs (which it did yesterday), the odds strongly favor further downside in the VIX.

To frame this up, here is a study I monitor which shows what happens to the VIX following the S&P 500 hitting new highs and new lows. This is utilizing 27 years of market data and has a fairly robust conclusion: when the market hits a new 1-month high, the VIX tends to fall over the next month.

The odds are pretty clear – given that we hit a fresh high in the market yesterday, there’s around a 70% chance that we’ll see the VIX fall over the next trading week and around a 60% chance that the VIX will be lower one month from now. Again, this is using 27 years of market data and has held up through all types of market dynamics.

However, beyond this simple analysis of “what happens when,” I believe we can take a larger strategic look at the overall market. Specifically, prior to analyzing the market, it is important to remember that the S&P 500 and the VIX are inversely correlated – as the S&P 500 rallies, the VIX tends to fall.

With this in mind, let’s take a look at the current themes at work in the S&P 500 as seen from a price chart perspective.

As you can see, we are in a fairly strong uptrend. Price is currently supported by both a moving average and trend line which have been tested and the trend is established. At present, the default mode for price traders based on a simple technical perspective should be to stay long the S&P 500. This position has largely been unchanged from November through the present and will remain so until both the trend line is broken and the moving average turns over.

Given that the market is currently in an established uptrend, it makes a lot of sense to stay short the VIX. When you combine this with the roll yield factors specifically inherent in VIXY, you’ve got a pretty compelling case to be trading to the short side in the instrument.

Roll Yield

If you’re unfamiliar with roll yield as one of the primary drivers of return for VIXY, then I’m afraid to say that you’re missing the bigger picture at work in the instrument. Roll yield is the largest driver of returns for VIXY over lengthy periods of time and the underlying methodology which VIXY follows has a history of losing out to roll yield. Let’s quickly walk through this to show the case.

First off, VIXY is an ETF which tracks the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index. This index is provided by S&P Global and rolls exposure in the front two months of VIX futures such that you maintain a weighted-average exposure of roughly 30 days into the future at any given date. As you can see in the table of holdings, this means that VIXY is currently mostly short February futures with some volume remaining in January.

To understand roll yield, let’s take a look at the current VIX futures curve.

As you can see, the market is currently solidly in contango - that is, the front contracts are priced cheaper than the back contracts.

It’s easy to get lost in the explanation of roll yield, so I’ll try and make it as simple as possible. Futures prices tend to move towards the spot price of any given commodity. That’s it. If you understand that and then you look where VIXY is holding exposure, you’ll immediately see the problem and why VIXY is losing value.

If that didn’t make sense, let’s unpack it a little more. There’s a tendency in financial markets for the back month prices of a futures curve to move towards the front of the curve as time progresses. In other words, since February is currently priced above January, we are probably going to see February futures fall in value in relation to January before January expires. This process is gradual, ongoing, and tends to happen over lengthy periods of time.

What this practically means is that since VIXY is always holding exposure in the front two months of the futures curve, you will always have roll yield as a component of your returns. That is, since VIXY is holding February futures and February futures are generally declining in value versus January, VIXY is losing money from this decline since it is long February. Movements in the VIX can temporarily mask the underlying roll yield, but over time this plays out consistently.

To understand the problem and why VIXY is red across basically every major timeframe for the last few years, here’s a look at the historic relationship between these front two contracts from the excellent VIX Central.

As you can see, these two contracts which VIXY rolls across are almost always in contango of around 10-15%. This means that VIXY is almost always losing money due to roll yield. To numerically frame this up, here are the long-term returns of the index which VIXY seeks to directly track.

You are reading this data correctly. VIXY is attempting to perfectly track an index which has fallen at an annualized rate of -53% for the past decade. There’s no point doing the math and compounding this out: if you could have somehow invested in VIXY 10 years ago and held through today, you’d only have a few pennies left for every dollar you initially invested. Again – VIXY is an ETF attempting to give investors this exact return through trading VIX futures. If you’re thinking about adding VIXY to your portfolio, please make sure you understand roll yield and the data above prior to making an investment.

Given the ongoing losses from roll yield from a market strongly caught in contango, VIXY is likely going to keep falling even if the VIX goes nowhere. It’s time to short VIXY.

Conclusion

