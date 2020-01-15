Agilent Technologies, Inc. (A) Management Presents at 38th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference - Transcript

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) 38th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference January 14, 2020 5:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Mike McMullen - President & CEO

Conference Call Participants

Tycho Peterson - JPMorgan

Tycho Peterson

Okay, good afternoon. We're going to go ahead and get started. I am Tycho Peterson, from the Life Science team. It's my pleasure to introduce our next company this afternoon, Agilent. Breakout is going to be right after in the Georgian Room across the hall.

With that, let me turn it over to Mike.

Mike McMullen

Thank you, Tyco. And thank you all for joining us this afternoon. You know, I think it was five years ago, I was the incoming CEO for Agilent Technologies. And I'm not sure if it was in this room or not, but at the time I talked about, we really needed to go down a path of transforming the company. We had to get the growth rate of the company up, we had to get the profitability up. We had to get the earnings per share up, all to generate more value for our shareholders.

So what I thought I'd do today is touch on three things. First of all, so how those three developed, you know, how would you describe today's Agilent, the company we built, the growth company we built? What have we delivered? Then I'm going to point to the future. How we're going to continue this growth and earnings expansion story. And then we'll close with just a reminder of our FY20 Guide.

But we have to pause here for your reading pleasure, our Safe Harbor statement. So okay, I think there may be a typo in line -- okay. Anyways, let's move on, which is, who is Agilent Technologies. We are a $5 billion plus revenue company with global scale, a life sciences growth company, a leader in our space. As I mentioned, we have global scale, we touch the almost all of the world's 265,000 labs. All those labs have some type of presence or offering from management.

Our largest market is pharma and biotech. And we're a company that has the prowess to not only drive growth but operational excellence which leads to earnings expansion. So for example, in 2019, we finished off the year, growing our earnings per share 11% on a 5% core basis, and our operating margin are up at 80 basis points even with the trade tariff challenges we experienced in 2019; so, a global leader in life sciences, a life sciences growth company.

And we are in great markets. We compete in very large attractive markets. Within these markets, we have a leadership position in key technologies and service capabilities. In this $52 billion market we compete against and we have technologies in chromatography, mass spectrometry, spectrometry, cell analysis, enterprise services, genomics, diagnostics, in Oligo Therapeutics [ph] -- oligonucleotides for therapeutic applications. So a really very attractive marketplace we competed in with strong positions in a number of product and service categories.

During this journey, we've been on for the past five years, we have built a growth company. We have increased our exposure to higher growth markets. So if you look at our walk of revenue if you will, we finished up FY15 $4 billion of revenue. Since then, we've added a $1.5 billion of revenue, an incremental $1.5 billion revenue with two-thirds coming in what we describe as higher growth and market segments.

How do we do this? Well, first of all we expanded our core business through new product innovations, new product introductions and a real heavy emphasis on biopharma. We've also built a brand new business. We call this ACG, which is really to scale a business and build a value beyond a product box. From scratch we've built a cell analysis business. We now have a greater than $250 million cell analysis business growing double digit. We've expanded our offerings in the NGS workflow space. And we've been gaining share in this Oligo CDMO space, which I mentioned earlier.

So we've added two-thirds of this $$1.5 billion revenue is coming from our growing presence in higher growth markets. And you can see the expected growth rates in the space is all in high single digits or double digit category.

The other thing that you can see along the way is that we have -- not only have we increase the growth of this company, it's a much more resilient business model. So higher growth, much more resilient business model. What am I talking about here is almost -- over 58% of our business now comes from what we call non-instrument revenue. So we now have higher growth, less cyclical revenue as a way to characterize the revenue profile of management.

Along that way, we will put our balance sheet to work. During this period of time we deployed over $6.1 billion of capital, with high priority to investing for growth. About $3.2 billion of that -- over $6 billion has been either in M&A, $2.5 billion, and work CapEx to expand our capabilities to drive growth, another $700 million deployed there. And we also are very conscious of responsibility to also return cash directly to our shareholders deploying over $2.9 billion in the form of either share repurchases, or a growing capital dividend. And if you can follow the trajectory of my little chart here, you can see that 2019 was the year that we actually have deployed the most capital since during my tenure as CEO.

So what's all the result of this, this growth focus is operational excellence and the deployment of capital. It sees types of returns that you're seeing here. So we've got the growth rate of the company up. We've been averaging 6% of the core basis during this period of time. Operating margins are up 480 basis points from the end of 2015. And this leads to a very strong trajectory of earnings per share growth, 16% CAGR during this period. I think the results speak for themselves in terms of our ability to drive not only growth, but earnings expansion and spirit earnings for our shareholders.

Okay, enough about history. Let's talk about the future. So where are we going as a company, how are we going to sustain this ability to grow to expand our earnings to drive this earnings per share growth that you saw that we are, in terms of right record over the past several years?

It first starts with making sure you understand your end markets. And the title here on my slide is secular mega trends driving core markets. What's all that about?

In the area of drug quality and access, there are mega trends driving regulations, driving the need for improved quality and access to pharmaceuticals. A whole era of biopharma looking for more insights whether it be genetic, molecular cellular insights in terms of new ways to treat cancer, immunotherapy and personalized medicine. The story about driving for cleaner air and water. And one thing I want to talk a bit about today is also the drive towards more productivity at our labs what we call the lab economics.

So it first of all starts with making sure you understand these mega drivers driving your core markets. And then what you want to do is position your company to capitalize on those opportunities. So we think about our ability to grow in this $52 billion marketplace, which is being driven by investments to improve the human condition, improve the quality of life. We as a company are really embarking on three enterprise level growth strategies. Transform the analytical lab, which is helping our customers not only do great science, but also the economics of the lab.

As we -- I showed you earlier, enter new growth markets, but not growth markets that are completely adjacent to what we do but where we can leverage the core capabilities of the company. And then we want to gain share in the growing cancer diagnostics genomics business. We'll take a deeper dive into all three of these growth strategies. But underlying these three company level growth strategies are what we call key strategic enablers. And it starts with innovation. If you know anything about the history of Agilent, this is in our DNA. This is what we do. We invest for innovation and we deliver innovative new offerings to the marketplace.

Geographic penetration, every one of our country leaders has a specific plan tailored for their country, to grow share in that country. So for example, if we talked about China, we have a very specific China growth plan, where we say listen, we've got this large installed base of instrumentation, well we can drive a lot more growth here in terms of the aftermarket services, consumables. Hey, we have a cancer diagnostics genomics business but it really is underrepresented in China. We have a great opportunity to grow share. And let's also make sure we point our investments towards the growing areas of biopharma, environment investments that we see in China, for example, and the whole push in that country for improved healthcare.

M&A has become a bigger part of our story. It augments our core growth. By the way, it's not just about having a strong balance sheet, it's about having the organizational capabilities to actually identify very attractive targets for the company and actually consummate a deal, and actually deliver on the synergies. And as you can see, we have increasingly are confident in our ability to do that, have been deploying more capital in this area.

And then finally, digital, I think we all know from our personal lives, just how digital is driving, digital technologies are driving, change in your own personal life. We also see that with our business. We're investing heavily to drive improvements in the customer experience around digital, create new offerings, such as a digital lab, and to use digital to drive operational efficiency in internal operations.

But let's move into talking more specifically about these growth strategies. So Mike, what do you mean about Agilent's leading the transformation of the analytical lab? So this is a $40 billion market for us. And what we're seeing is our customers have missed of a major transformation. Historically, it was all about the science. That is still very important. But they want more than that. We have to help our customers with -- who are seeking both innovative scientific outcomes from efficiency labs.

So the way I have set up this slide it's starts from 2, which is we're moving from the customer doing it itself, what we call self engineered workflows to integrate a scalable portal workflows. The buyers historically were technology buyers, self-maintainers. Now let's move into economic buyers lab enterprise services.

Before the operations in the lab were very fragmented product centric software. Now you have a digitally connected lab. So that's the transformation that's underway in the marketplace. So how do you win here? How do you win here? This is Agilent unique winning formula. And it really is make insurance you to have this large and broadening portfolio brand. So we have this instrumentation portfolio second to none, coupled with a very existing large software and installed instrument base.

And then you add to that the services scale and the solutions capabilities that we have in our ACG business. That winning formula leads to accelerated growth, market share gains, few of these to new differentiated instrument platforms, as well as we are seeing increasing levels of attachments over service to consumers. So this has been a big growth driver, this view of the marketplace and how the market itself is transforming and how you need to capitalize on this unique opportunity.

Growth strategy number 2 is all about -- and by ways are no particular order priority; expand our leadership in biopharma. We're really building scale in this high growth markets through both organic and inorganic investments. This has been a very thoughtful process that's Agilent has been underway for a number of years. It starts with building from our core strength as a company, which is our analytical tools and services business really to extend our reach into the biopharma research area through supportable workflows and industry partnerships.

We're also building brand new businesses. I was here -- if you heard me here five years ago, I would not have been talking about cell analysis. Now we have a $250 million business that we built and -- from scratch and really targeted towards live cell imaging for immunotherapies, a big application area here. And then we'll talk about this in a little more detail as well. We've been investing very heavily in supporting the development of a new class of drugs.

This is where we're providing GMP grade oligo nucleotides to customers who are developing a number of new therapeutics including RNAI therapeutics. So these are all building blocks to expand our exposure into this biopharma space. And numbers are becoming meaningful for Agilent. So next year looking at FY20 we expect over $600 million of revenue for the company to be coming from this space. This would represent over 12% of our company's revenues, growing at double digit rate is our expectations.

So what's the fundamental strategy all about. Rather than having a lot of disparate kind of pieces, what we're saying is we want to become a supplier and a partner across the entire biopharma value chain. And what we've been doing is building presence from disease research all the way through the bio processing development through clinical trials and bio processing, QA/QC.

You see our place here right now, I'll talk a little about the cell analysis business for example, which is primarily a research play right now. But when I sit in front of you -- stand in front of you in two or three years from now, I think you'll see that arrow going much further across the entire spectrum. So you can see we already have a significant business in this space. And our plan is to continue to build our presence out along those vectors.

I mentioned cell analysis. Let's take a little closer, deeper dive, if you will, into cell analysis, which is one element of this biopharma growth strategy I'm talking about. So I talked about our core analytical instrumentation play in biopharma. I just talked you about what we're doing in terms of the broadening our value, our presence across the value chain. And now I want to take a little deeper dive into cell analysis. Why is this so important?

We're seeing a rapidly growing interest in live cell analysis. And this requires investment in imaging capabilities and new areas of technology over Agilent and our strategy you can see the company's here through a series of acquisitions, we've been building a broad portfolio of live cell analysis businesses. But the story doesn't stop there. It's not just about collecting a bunch of different companies it's actually integrating them and doing something different with the capabilities.

And our strategy here is really to take these different technologies that are being used in live cell analysis, integrate those through a workflow through a lot of integrated software. And it seemed to be really well received by the marketplace. Next year about 5% of our total company revenues will come from this new business and we expect this to have really great legs in terms of future growth for the company. Again, this double digit expected growth rate.

Last thing I want to talk about relative to our biopharma play, is our oligos CDMO business. And Sam Raha our GM for this business described this as our three plus one strategy, which I'll go through in a minute but what's going on here, which is Agilent has a long history of being in the oligos business. We know oligos.

But what we're doing here is actually, through the development of GMP grade oligo nucleotides, we're able to supply our customers the API's necessary to -- for the drugs being developed. And this market, we believe, is under rapid expansion. And my one proof point here is, if you just look at the therapeutic oligos clinical programs that are that are out there right now, 2015 when I was standing in front of you, then 275 now it's more than doubled to 548 or close to doubling I should say.

So we've got this great market growth that's underway. So how do we win in this space, how does Agilent win? So again, back to the three plus one, which was our expertise and knowledge, we know oligos, we know how to work with the FDA, we know how to work closely with farmer partners, we have the technical depth to do that. We produce the highest quality nucleic acids out there. And we have added production capacity. And the plus, the plus one is to bring all these together in terms of programming management kind of support with our customers.

The last part of our growth strategy is all about gain share in the growing cancer diagnostic genomic space. I don't need to tell you that personalized medicine is driving a lot of growth in this end market. And our strategy here is a multi-pronged approach of enabling routine cancer diagnosis and therapy selections, partnering in novel diagnostics and therapeutics and providing best in class NGS workflows.

So as you can see on the right hand side of the slide, a number of attributes of Agilent's strengths that allow us to participate very strongly in this market. So again, we've been building a growth company. Two thirds of our growth has been coming from new areas of growth, higher growth for the company. And we have refocused enterprise strategies growing, they're going to drive future growth for Agilent.

So people often ask me, Mike, what can we expect from Agilent? What you can expect from Agilent is our ongoing shareholder value creation model. We are going to drive above market growth, through this innovation leadership I talked about; truly having a differentiated value proposition versus the competition and our global scale. We can play on a global scale. We will continue to drive operating margin expansion. We have an agile Agilent business system which gives us structure, it gives us focus, allows us to continue to make our operations more efficient. We drive productivity and have robust quality inside of Agilent what we offer to customers.

And then we talked earlier about our deployment of capital. We call this our balanced capital deployment approach where we're going to prioritize investing in the business with M&A being a big part of that investment thesis. We also will continue to deploy capital in terms of share repurchase and a growing cash dividend. And what is the result you can expect a continuing delivery of superior earnings growth from Agilent as we move the company forward in the coming years.

So if you're following my narrative, the third part of my talk was just a reminder of what we said in November when we establish the guidance for the company for the full year. As Bob and I've described it a strong revenue and earnings growth outlook for the company. We expect our revenues to be $5.5 billion to $5.55 billion in 2020. Our reported growth will be 6.5% to 7.5% in terms of our guide with resulting core growth of 4% to 5%. And then you can see our earnings growth, EPS between 9% and 10% expected in FY20.

So again, I really appreciate the opportunity today to share with you the story of Agilent, the transformation we've been under, how we built this growth company, how we -- and how as we look for we have all the intent and all the cable to continue this growth story, this earnings expansion story.

So again, thank you for joining today and look forward to seeing perhaps many of you in our breakout Q&A.

Question-and-Answer Session

End of Q&A