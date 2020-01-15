Repo And The Man: A Half-Trillion Later

Current fiscal and monetary policy is extraordinary for the end of the cycle. There is no telling how that plays out in the end.

Banks are likely already front-running QE like they did with QE 2. This is good news for The Everything Rally.

The Fed will likely be forced into QE whether they want it or not. They will keep throwing money at this problem, and that’s the good news.

Banks have too much of their liquidity tied up in debt securities, and not enough reserves. Foreign and nonfinancial domestic sectors cannot keep up with the pace of new debt.

The year-end action by the Fed indicated that there is a half trillion dollar hole in the interbank lending system under the most trying of ordinary circumstances.

The Fed Had a Busy December

Coming into December, the Fed knew that there was a lot of anxiety surrounding the year-spanning repo overnight, more commonly known as New Year’s Day. In addition to its short-term “Not QE,” the Fed was offering over half a trillion in year-spanning repo operations.

Things turned out not as bad as all that, but the simple math is clear: in the most trying of ordinary circumstances, the year-spanning overnight, there was a half-trillion dollars in Fed liquidity keeping the interbank system afloat:

Not QE: $247 billion

Year-spanning repo: $256 billion

Let’s step back and see how we got there:

Federal Reserve

Repo took off after the original September Repo Revolt, and then Not QE entered the full QE-level pace of open market purchases in October. Repo continued to edge up through the end of the year, as the pace of Not QE purchases also accelerated in November and December.

Federal Reserve

They took a week off from adding to Not QE at the end of the year, but were right back at it come January 2. Presumably, all that year-end repo was enough for now. If you refer back to the first chart, however, you will see all the expiring repo in the first week of the year has brought the total down.

It will start going back up in preparation for the next red alert day - April 15, Tax Day. But we don’t have to even wait for that. After a very calm few weeks in the overnight markets, last Wednesday's 14-day operation was way oversubscribed on the mortgage-backed securities (MBSs), so the Fed put together a larger one on Thursday morning to take care of the demand.

Even if they bring repo back down to around $200B just to get us past the 1st and 15th of every month, we will soon breach a half-trillion again as Not QE continues.

What I Mean By “Liquidity” and “Mortgage-Backed Securities"

Liquidity is a tricky subject because it can mean a lot of things:

Cash/reserves only

Cash plus high-quality liquid assets (HQLAs)

Basel III liquidity, the regulatory requirement for the very large banks. This is a formula which adds cash plus HQLAs at a discount, depending on their risk profile.

The Fed’s z.1 tables, from where this entire article comes, are pretty detailed, but they do not break down the categories enough to calculate Basel III reserves. So I am going with a narrower definition for our purposes here:

Reserves + repo/Fed Funds + Treasuries + GSE MBSs + agency/GSE debt + vault cash.

This differs from Basel III in that Basel III also includes:

Sovereign debt from specific countries undiscounted

Sovereign debt from other specific countries discounted by 15%

Nonfinancial stocks and investment grade corporate debt discounted by 50%

Additionally, GSE debt and MBSs are discounted by 15%, which I am not doing since we are not doing the Basel III calculations.

“Mortgage-backed security,” is actually a pretty broad category. It got a bad name in the financial crisis and for good reasons, of course. But there are very safe ones and less safe ones. Generally speaking, the very safe ones are the ones bundled by GSEs (Fannie (OTC:FDDXD) and Freddie (OTCQB:FMCC)), and other government agencies.

There is a very large misunderstanding about the GSEs’ roles in the financial crisis. Up until 2006, the GSE’s were very conservative in the mortgages they bought and bundled. These loans conformed to a certain set of standards, and are known as “conforming loans.” As we know now, the banks were not as circumspect.

Through that cycle, the GSEs lost market share because of this limitation, going from bundling 70% of mortgages to 35% in just a few years. They requested from Congress that they be allowed to jump into the pool, and Congress allowed them in 2006. Their leadership acted like a private firm, not a GSE, in that they were profit-maximizing, and ignoring their equally important fiduciary responsibilities.

The pre-2006 MBSs from the GSEs performed very well in the crisis, but they had enough bad ones from 2006-2007 that they needed bailing out too. After the crisis, they went back to only buying conforming loans. So the MBSs we are discussing here are the very safe GSE ones that are composed only of conforming loans. The banks have relatively few of the bank-bundled MBSs left on their balance sheets after TARP.

What Is Happening?

It is more complex than this, but the simple answer is that the banks have too much debt, both government and mortgage, as part of their liquidity structures.

Starting the clock in 2014 when reserves peaked, there have been drastic changes in the composition of who owns the Federal debt. I went over this in pretty good detail a few weeks ago, but the long and the short of it since 2014:

The Fed and international buyers have reduced their portion of the debt considerably. Domestic nonfinancial private sectors (households, funds, pensions) have stepped up purchases, but not enough to fill that hole. Banks/brokers/dealers, especially the largest four, have taken that residual ~2% of federal debt on to their balance sheets, and now they are very tight, with over 40% of their combined Basel III liquidity in Treasuries. The net result is a decline in reserves of about $1.2 trillion, and a concurrent rise in bank-held Treasuries by about $500 billion.

To break it down a little more, these are changes since 2014 in the percent of total federal debt owned by each sector:

Not Keeping Up:

Foreign: -6.8 pp

Fed: -5.4 pp

State/local government: -1.0 pp

Insurance: -0.1 pp

Total negative: -13.2 pp

Nonfinancial Domestic Sectors:

Households: +4.5 pp

Funds (many, of course, owned by households): +4.7 pp

Pensions (again, beneficiaries are households): +1.2 pp

GSEs: +.0.3 pp

Total nonfinancial: +10.8 pp

Domestic Financial Sectors:

Banks/Dealers/Brokers: +2.0 pp

Foreign banks in the US: +0.2 pp

Total Domestic Financial: +2.2 pp

That 2.2 pp may not sound like much, but that is $516 billion in new Treasury assets on the balance sheets, $235 billion just in 2018 Q4, and mostly by the big four banks. They have been providing the liquidity for the entire private repo system, and now they are tight. For the whole sector, Treasuries went from 5.7% of liquidity in 2014 to 11.2% in 2019 Q3, doubling their relative holdings.

Adding all the rest of it, too much of the banks' liquidity is tied up in government debt and MBSs. This is especially acute with the four largest banks. According to the Bank of International Settlements, their consolidated Basel III liquidity is over 40% in just the Treasuries.

For the entire sector, reserves have gone from 28% of liquidity to 14%, with Treasuries and MBSs sopping up most of that:

Federal Reserve. Chart does not include vault cash, the smallest of the categories at 1.2% of liquid assets. This is why the columns don’t quite go to 100%.

Of that 14 pp decline in reserves:

1 pp went to Fed Funds and repo operations,

2 pp to more GSE/Agency debt,

5.5 pp each to more Treasuries and MBSs.

In total, 50% of the increase in all bank assets in this period went into those last three categories, and 115% of the increase in liquid assets as defined above.

Moreover, this has accelerated since 2018 Q3 through 2019 Q3. In that time, sectoral liquidity is up by $543 billion, but government debt and MBSs grew by $594 billion on their balance sheets.

The bottom line is that until either rates rise, or conditions make current rates look more attractive, the Fed and the banks have to backstop this.

More Action on Mortgage Debt

Banks have gone from 22% of their liquidity in MBSs in 2014 to 28% now. Adding in Treasury and agency debt, the banks went from 49% of their liquidity in government debt or MBSs to now 65%.

What we saw in December was more demand from the banks for MBS repo than before, and the Fed responded:

Federal Reserve.

This has continued with last week’s 14-day repo operations.

From the banks' perspective, Treasuries and MBSs are not entirely fungible as far as their Basel III reserve calculations go, with the MBSs getting a 15% discount. So dollar-for-dollar, it is better to put your MBSs into repo:

If you put a billion dollars in Treasuries into repo, the net to your Basel III reserves is -$50 million. +$950 million cash (assuming 5% collateralization discount), and -$1 billion Treasuries.

If you put a billion dollars in MBSs into repo, the net is +$100 million to the Basel III reserves. +$950 million cash, and -$850 million MBSs ($1 billion minus 15%).

So if you are going to do repo, it’s better to do it with MBSs, all else being equal.

The Goldman-Morgan Fix

One of the sources of pressure on the system was coming through the secondary FICC-cleared market. I'll let the Bank of International Settlements take this one:

Shifts in repo borrowing and lending by non-bank participants may have also played a role in the repo rate spike. Market commentary suggests that, in preceding quarters, leveraged players (eg hedge funds) were increasing their demand for Treasury repos to fund arbitrage trades between cash bonds and derivatives.

This is inferred by BIS. Hedge fund repo deals clear in the secondary FICC market and two things have happened there:

High spikes in activity in 2019. 20 bps spreads between the FICC repo rates and the regular repo rates in 2019.

They infer two things here:

Demand for repo deals from hedge funds is growing to cover leverage overnight. "During September, however, quantities dropped and rates rose, suggesting a reluctance, also on the part of MMFs [money market funds, who provide the liquidity here], to lend into these markets."

We have a little more visibility on this since the BIS report, which only covered the Q3 action. The banks had shut off the tap because they were taking large non-cash penalties to their Basel III calculations for these deals. When their reserves were high, this didn’t matter. But when they got tight, they could no longer cover these penalties.

Press reports were a little vague, but JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM) and Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) were able to somehow pool these transactions so that the penalties no longer applied. I assume this was cleared by regulators beforehand. In any event, this is one source of pressure on the system that seems to be gone, at least for now. This may explain why the Fed did not need the full $500 billion they had on offer for year-spanning repo.

But now, there is talk that the Fed may directly counterparty these FICC transactions.

Alternate Explanations

In which the Blue Checkmarks dunk on me.

Guy LeBas, quoted smacking me down above, is the Chief Fixed Income Strategist at Janney. And it’s not just him. I’ve had another fixed income strategist tell me the same thing.

Let’s break down his claims here.

His first bullet gets back to this exchange during the last JPMorgan earnings call.

Glenn Schorr (Evercore) Curious your take on everything that went on in the repo markets during the quarter, and I would love it if you could put it in the context of maybe the fourth quarter of last year. If I remember correctly, you stepped in, in the fourth quarter. So higher rates, threw money at it, made some more money, and it calmed the markets down. I'm curious what's different this quarter that, that did not happen. And curious if you think we need changes in the structure of the market to function better on a go-forward basis. James Dimon So if I remember correctly, you got to look at the concept of - we have a checking account at the Fed with a certain amount of cash in it. Last year, we had more cash than we needed for regulatory requirements. So repo rates went up, we went with the checking account which paid IOER into repo. Obviously makes sense, you make more money. But now the cash in the account, which is still huge. It's $120 billion in the morning, and it goes down to $60 billion during the course of the day and back to $120 billion at the end of the day. That cash, we believe, is required under resolution and recovery and liquidity stress testing. And therefore, we could not redeploy it into repo market, which we would've been happy to do. And I think it's up to the regulators to decide they want to recalibrate the kind of liquidity they expect us to keep in that account. And again, I look at this as technical. A lot of reasons why those balances dropped to where they were. I think a lot of banks are in the same position, by the way. But I think the real issue when you think about it, is does that mean that we have bad markets because that's kind of hitting a red line in that checking account. You're also going to hit a red line in LCR, like HQLA, which cannot be redeployed either. So to me, that will be the issue when the time comes. And it's not about JP Morgan. JP Morgan declined - in any event, it's about how the regulators want to manage the system and who they want to intermediate when the time comes. [emphasis added]

In Dimon’s telling, this is all about regulators requiring too much reserves for the very large banks, so they could not take their $120 billion off the sidelines and get the 10% overnight rate that was available briefly. Under the Basel III structure, the large banks are required to have 30 days of liquidity under worst-case circumstances, though Treasuries count towards that dollar for dollar. But clearly, he would like that to change.

Dimon is talking his own book here, so there is reason to be skeptical, but even taking him at his word, it’s only a partial explanation. Schorr wisely asked the question in the context of the earlier year-end repo spike, where JPMorgan did step in and get those high overnight rates. The difference, says Dimon, is that JPMorgan's reserves were lower than in December 2018, and the bank had to keep them there because of regulations.

But he skipped out on explaining why reserves were lower in the first place. Always pay attention to what they don’t say. Now we have a better understanding how their reserves had declined so much. They have too many bonds and MBSs.

Also, let’s not forget what happened the last time we let the banks manage their own risk and liquidity. Alan Greenspan has not:

I made a mistake in presuming that the self-interests of organizations, specifically banks and others, were such as that they were best capable of protecting their own shareholders and their equity in the firms.

As far as laying this at the feet of QT, this is true as far as it goes. QT pulled $385 billion out of reserves over 20 months from November 2017 through July 2019, and the system could obviously not handle replacing $19 billion a month in reserves.

But this elides a couple of things.

Why couldn’t the banks turn around and sell these notes and bonds to the public? The answer is that at current rates, foreign buyers and domestic nonfinancial sectors are not interested in all that debt.

At QT's nadir, the Fed still held over $2 trillion of US debt. Are we suggesting that the Fed must hold $2.5 trillion US debt in perpetuity? At current rates, the answer is yes.

Rates are too low to entice foreign and nonfinancial domestic buyers. This is why the Fed has to keep $2.5 trillion off the table — rates would rise, and even 11 years into this recovery, no one wants that. The entire argument surrounding QT skips out on this crucial factor — supply has outstripped demand at current rates, and the banks and the Fed have to suck it up.

Finally, another factor that has drawn quite a lot of attention is the ballooning Treasury General Account (TGA), which had pulled $237 billion in reserves out of the system from mid-August through the end of the year. Let’s look at that chart from the intro again, but put in the TGA’s negative effects on reserves:

Federal Reserve

This has led some observers to state that the hole I described is much smaller, more like a quarter trillion dollars:

Federal Reserve

Until October, this was a real problem. Then Not QE began, and the repo operations became much larger, and it swamped the effect of the TGA.

But here’s the thing: should the Treasury not be allowed to bring up their balance for fear of breaking the interbank lending system? The balance is high right now, but not especially so:

Red line is the current level.

If adding $300 billion to the TGA breaks the system, it is not much of a system.

So to sum up:

Regulatory fixes would solve problems at the margin, but would not fix the systemic issue that foreign buyers and domestic nonfinancial sectors can’t/won't absorb all the debt at current rates. There would be marginally more reserves, but that would also eventually get swamped. Also, after the last go-around, do you trust the banks to manage their risk?

QT isn’t the problem. Rather, it highlights the problem. At current rates, there is more debt than foreign buyers and domestic nonfinancial sectors want. Without the Fed holding on to $2.5 trillion in perpetuity, it falls apart.

The Treasury should be able to stock their account without blowing up the interbank system.

Any explanation that starts the clock at QT in November of 2017, and doesn’t include the effect of foreign buyers is missing most of the story.

Not QE Has to Become QE

Right now, the Fed is leaning hard into the short-term nature of Not QE. They’ve held pretty steady at 80% bills for several weeks now, but that is down from 86% when they started.

But within that, they are adding term. Starting with the bills:

Of course, this is thrown off by older notes/bonds getting close to expiration, but the difference in the two periods is stark. The notes and bonds show a similar pattern, with the Fed buying more 5+ year maturities:

So it looks to me like they are laying the groundwork for QE of long-term open market purchases in the 5+ year range, whether they want to or not.

I also believe that the banks are front-running QE in some manner. When Not QE began, reserves dipped at first, and have not caught up.

Currently, there is delta of $123 billion that the banks did not keep in reserves. It is chasing yield elsewhere, whether it’s equities, or maybe long-term debt that will come down in rates when the Fed starts buying it up.

That chart looks very much like the one from QE 2:

What I see is in the back half of 2010, as the Fed purchased $245 billion in Treasuries on the open market, reserves declined by $57 billion, a $300 billion difference. At the same time the banks added:

$228 billion in agency debt, GSE MBSs and MBS derivatives.

$30 billion in Treasuries

$26 billion in municipal bonds

$24 billion in corporate equities

This is hardly exhaustive, but I think you get the picture. I think something very similar, AKA The Everything Rally, is happening right now.

Just so you know, they also front-ran the end of QE 2.

This will last until it doesn’t. The Fed can keep fighting the fundamentals, but the problems are deeper than anything they can control, as I laid out in my 2020 Outlook. The two scenarios I laid out there still apply:

So it is the Fed versus the fundamentals. The fundamentals always win in the end, but for how long can the Fed hold out? Will it be a 15-round Rocky fight, or a third-round knockout? Complicating all of it, is that we've never seen this kind of fiscal and monetary stimulus at the end of a cycle, with tools that were not in use before this cycle?

These are the two ways I see 2020 going down. Right now it's a pick 'em.

Rocky Fight:

Global industrialized economies trudge along at near-zero growth, the US at around 2%. Interest rates remain near the zero bound in many countries to little effect.

QE to the tune of at least $500 billion. This is more than QE 1, and about 60% of either QE 2 or 3.

1-2 more rate cuts.

10-Year Treasury at or below 2%.

S&P 3,900.

AKA the Everything Rally continues and the eventual crash gets larger.

Third-Round Knockout:

Recession begins Q2-Q3.

QE more in the neighborhood of $800-900 billion like QE 2 and 3.

Fed Funds around 0.5%.

10-Year around 1%.

New federal debt to $1.6+ trillion annually.

S&P 2,600.

My best advice is be ready for both. Round one starts today. Ding.

The Fed will keep throwing money at this problem, and that’s the good news. It’s very difficult to tell you what comes next, because we are in an entirely new place, with monetary and fiscal policy pushing very, very hard, 11 years into a cycle with unemployment at 3.5%. We just don’t know how it ends, but I think we all suspect it ends badly.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.