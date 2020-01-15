Baidu Has Problems Not Easily Solved

These problems are not easily solved and that is why I avoid Baidu.

Introduction

As some readers will know, I am generally bullish on Chinese tech stocks over the long term and I own quite a few: Alibaba (BABA), Baozun (BZUN), JD.com (JD) and Momo (MOMO) are medium to bigger positions in my portfolio. Weibo (WB) and Trip.com (TCOM) are small positions, also because they have underperformed the market substantially.

One of the bigger tech names that I don't own is Baidu (BIDU), the Chinese Google (GOOG) (GOOGL) you could say. In this article, I give an overview of the business, the good and the bad and the reason why I don't invest in the stock, despite its huge fall and the potential for a turnaround in the next year.

A short overview of the business

Baidu was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Beijing. The name was taken from an 800-year old Chinese poem:

Our name was inspired by a poem written more than 800 years ago during China's Song Dynasty. The poem compares the search for a retreating beauty amid chaotic glamour with the search for one's dreams while confronted by life's many obstacles. “…Hundreds and thousands of times, for her I searched in chaos / Suddenly, I turned by chance, to where the lights were waning, and there she stood." Baidu, whose literal meaning is “hundreds of times,” represents a persistent search for the ideal.

(Source: Baidu investor relations)

As many of you probably know, Google is banned in China and that leaves the market open for Chinese search engines and Baidu is the biggest of those.

But there are several reasons why I wouldn't invest my money in Baidu shares. One is, of course, the obvious threat of the intervention of the Chinese government. Search results are very sensitive information in China, so that puts Baidu already in a risky spot. But that could also be said of any other communication service in China and it didn't withhold me to invest in Momo and Weibo, although they are sensitive to the same threat. Baidu has extra elements that have to do with the quality of the company and its business.

Reason 1: eroding market leadership

These are the September 2019 numbers for market share (note that Google is still used, albeit illegally):

(Source)

In isolation, without context, these numbers look great, but you wouldn't say that if you see Baidu's stock price over the last five years:

Data by YCharts

The company's market cap has been decimated since the top in May 2018:

Data by YCharts

One of the reasons is that Baidu's market dominance is eroding. Five years ago, in Q4 2014, Baidu had a revenue market share of 86% (versus 66% now):

(Source)

But that is not the only reason.

Reason 2: the revenue model

Baidu's revenue has declined over the last year and especially its net income.

Data by YCharts

But it's not the only platform that has problems monetizing ads. This is Weibo's revenue and net income:

Data by YCharts

And this is iQIYI's (IQ):

Data by YCharts

Flat and descending lines everywhere. Often the slowing Chinese economy is cited as the reason for this trend but I think that is a bogus explanation. If Google can monetize advertisements in America very well, why wouldn't Baidu be able to do so because of growth deceleration in China? The American GDP grows by about 2%, the Chinese still three times as fast.

One of the real reasons is the strength of the gardened walls in China, in my opinion. People go directly to JD.com or Alibaba to buy a product. Product searches are the most profitable for any search engine and because of the huge moat JD and Alibaba have, people simply go there to search for their new purchase. It's not a coincidence that Alibaba has the highest advertisement revenue in China, with RMB 72.1B (about $10.5B) for the first half of 2019.

Advertisers know that consumers immediately search on the guarded walls and are less willing to spend on advertisements on platforms such as Baidu, iQIYI or Weibo. I don't see this changing any time soon, to the contrary. This trend will keep playing out over the next few years at least.

Besides that, there is also a phenomenon called ByteDance (BDNCE) with TikTok, or Douyin in China, and the popular news aggregator Jinri Toutiao. It sucks away advertisement budgets from all other players, including Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY) and Baidu. In the first half of 2019, it grew by a mindblowing 113% and became the second-biggest digital ad player in China with RMB50B ($7.25B) and a market share of 23%.

Reason 3: Baidu's bad reputation

Baidu has a bad reputation for several reasons. Chinese know all too well that Baidu has to bow for the CCP and some Chinese really hate that. A lot of Chinese attach a low brand value to Baidu for other reasons, though. I'll give some of the more important that have shaped the minds of the Chinese about Baidu, but there are more.

Search results

Baidu got a lot of bad publicity in 2016, and rightly so in my opinion, because of its lack of quality search results. The search engine gave a lot of sponsored results on cancer treatment search results (and other health issues as well). A student called Wei Zexi, got an 'alternative' treatment that he chose because he had found it on Baidu as one of the top results.

Before he died, Wei wrote an essay with the question "What do you think is the greatest evil of human nature?" He posted it on Zhihu.com. In the essay, he criticized Baidu for the bad search results, which were promoted, and because of that bookmarked as top results, but actually very misleading. The reason is that, unlike in Google's search engine, sponsored results were almost not distinguishable from organic search results. It led to an investigation and the results of that investigation made Chinese regulators impose restrictions on Baidu's advertisements. Baidu had to make visual distinctions to sponsored results, add disclaimers and offer a maximum of 30% of promoted search results per page. A well-functioning complaint service also had to be installed.

In the US, there is often a lot of criticism about freedom of speech and other big principles in China and scorn about the regulations of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), and rightly so. But in this case, the restrictions that were imposed were very normal. The fact that Baidu hadn't implicated them itself, as Google had done before, made it look dirty and cheap. The stock plummeted over the next two months after the affair:

Data by YCharts

Robin Li

Robin Li, Baidu's founder and CEO, also has a bad reputation with some. In July of 2019, there was the famous water bottle incident, in which a man called Cheng Guanqi poured water over Robin Li on an AI conference:

(Source)

The public was split about the action, some claiming it was a violent attack but others said that it should have been urine. That says something about how Robin Li is regarded by some.

One of the reasons he's seen by some as a cruel person is a lawsuit. He sued a comedian who had made a joke about the persistent rumor that Li had a marriage crisis and a child outside of his marriage with his mistress. The joke was on Weibo, in May 2018, for just three days. It referred to the (supposed) situation of Li, but it also made a connection with the search result issue I talked about.

Months later, Baidu and its legal team, threatened the comedian and demanded RMB 5M (about $730,000) as compensation and a published apology on Weibo that has to be pinned for 30 days. A big, mighty company trying to crush a comedian is not the best form of public relations you can imagine.

Fake health care product

In 2012, Zhou Hongyi, the chief executive of the Internet company Qihoo 360, accused Baidu of relying on advertisements of fake health care products for 30 percent of its revenue. In January (2017) , it (Baidu) overhauled its health forums after the moderator of a hemophilia discussion group said the management of the page had been sold to a private hospital.

(Source: New York Times)

Qihoo 360 is a Chinese internet security company with a good reputation. The CEO has nothing to win spreading false accusations. This was of course before the Wei Zexi case and I think the regulation has forced Baidu to cut down on this source of revenue, but the fact that even in 2017, after the regulations were installed, the management of a hemophilia discussion group was allegedly sold to a private hospital doesn't do much good to win back the confidence of the public.

Conclusion

Although 'The Google of China' is a very attractive term, you cannot compare the two internet search giants. Baidu has many more problems. Besides the possibility of intervention by the CCP, there are also company-specific issues about Baidu that I don't like. The quality of its search results, the business model and the bad reputation of the company are problems that are not easily solved.

