SLQD: A Better Option Compared To Short-Term Treasuries

The iShares 0-5 Years Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSE:SLQD) with $2.0 billion in assets under management offers a nice combination of low risk and a 2.8% yield. The idea here is that by investing in short-term high-quality U.S. corporate bonds, investors can capture a higher return relative to treasuries by assuming a small degree of credit risk. A low duration profile means that the fund is less exposed to changes in interest rates compared to bond ETFs that invest across longer-dated maturities. We think SLQD is a good option as a conservative type of fixed-income investment that can help manage portfolio risk with a monthly income component.

SLQD Background

Bond ETFs come in every flavor and style with different strategies focusing on various market segments, yield curve positioning, credit quality, and even debt structure. In this regard, SLQD with its average maturity at 2.3 years and an effective duration of 2.2 represents a significantly lower risk to changes in interest rates compared to more general "broad market" fixed-income funds.

Since the underlying bonds in the SLQD portfolio have a relatively short time until their maturities, changes in interest rates do not have a significant impact on their market price. The result is a relatively low risk and low volatility with a trade-off being limited appreciation potential in a scenario of falling interest rates compared to longer maturity bond funds. On the other hand, in a scenario where interest rates trend higher, low duration funds like SLQD offer downside protection and should outperform the longer-dated counterparts.

A Better Option than Short-Term Treasuries

The value in the SLQD strategy is its focus on investment-grade corporates that typically yield more than a corresponding U.S. Treasury of the same maturity. Our data shows that SLQD offers some significant advantages to treasuries on a risk-adjusted basis considering a similar risk profile. In particular, we believe SLQD is a better option compared to the iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSE:SHY).

An effective duration of SLQD at 2.2 years ahead of the SHY at 1.90 along with a beta level 0.36 for SLQ is higher than 0.26 for SHY, highlights how the investment-grade corporate bond fund is only slightly more volatile or "riskier" compared to the short-term treasury ETF. SLQD has delivered a higher risk-adjusted return based on a Sharpe Ratio of 1.11 over the past five years compared to just 0.17 for SHV. Effectively, investors willing to accept corporate credit risk have been rewarded in recent years.

Warm Up to Investment Grade Corporates

The concept of credit risk is an important determinant of the fund's underlying risk profile and the yield properties. It's commonly accepted that U.S. treasuries with its 'AAA' credit rating is risk-free and cannot default on its obligations. On the other hand, the average credit rating of SLQD in the 'A' category includes corporates like JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM), Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS), and Apple Inc. (NYSE:AAPL).

We argue that beyond an apocalyptic scenario, it is highly unlikely the SLQD portfolio would face a wave of defaults. For all intents and purposes, any capital equity invested in SLQD is "safe" beyond a daily fractional price movement. The main risk in SLQD is the potential opportunity cost versus investing in a better-performing market segment.

Data shows that since inception in 2013, SLQD with a cumulative total return of 15.2% has significantly outperformed SHY up 7.1% over the period. Over the past year, SLQD has returned 6.1% compared to a more muted 3.5% for SHY on a total return basis. This outperformance is largely driven by the yield advantage of corporate bonds over treasuries.

A Low-Risk Monthly Income

The other consideration here is that SLQD offers a higher yield at 2.9% compared to just 2.1% for SHY. Importantly, that measure is based on a trailing twelve months basis while interest rates have declined over the past year. It's expected that the dividend yield will trend lower going forward for both of these funds as the existing portfolio underlying holding matures, the cash would need to be reinvested at the current lower prevailing yields.

Another way to think about this is that the current portfolio which is producing interest income now includes bonds purchased 1-3 years ago when market rates were higher. The forward yield is likely lower but impossible to calculate exactly. Corporate bonds should nevertheless have a yield advantage to treasuries in most market environments. SLQD should always yield more than SHY.

It's expected these yields for the ETFs will lag changes in market interest rates over many months before it becomes passed through with a higher or lower variable monthly distribution. In an environment of rising rates, cash from maturing bonds in the current portfolio would be reinvested into a higher yield environment. A higher yield is the main component of the total return and should compensate for the bond pricing pressure of higher interest rates.

Why Hold SLQD

Holding SLQD and short-term bonds in this context represent an overall defensive or conservative position. Clearly, if we knew the S&P 500 will climb 30% over the next year or the 10-year treasury rate would fall to zero, then investing in SLQD would not be the best use of capital. That being said, the combination of its monthly distribution, low-risk profile, and protection from rising rates means it can play an active role within a diversified portfolio.

Adding SLQD to an existing fixed-income allocation could help manage interest rate exposure and provide some diversification benefits. The potential that growth expectation for the U.S. and global economy can rebound higher could drive some renewed inflationary pressures sending higher long-term interest rates with a yield curve steepening. In this scenario, SLQD would be a good option for capital preservation. Overall, we recommend reducing duration exposure, and the SLQD fund is a good option.

SLQD versus an "Ultra-Short ETF"

We previously covered the iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSE:ICSH) with an article here on Seeking Alpha as our "top pick" among cash-alternative ETFs. For reference, ICSH features an effective duration of 0.42 compared to 2.23 for SLQD. By this measure, SLQD is not a cash-alternative as there is comparably higher, but still low volatility.

The difference here is that SLQD would be a step up in terms of risk but offers a higher yield and total return potential. ICSH has returned 3.2% over the past year, compared to 6.1% for SLQD on a total return basis. In this regard, ICSH is even more defensive and would offer better protection in a scenario of sharply rising interest rates.

That being said, we like SLQD for its balanced approach in the current interest rate environment. To be clear, they are each different funds targeting different segments of the yield curve, and we like them both. The choice really comes down to investor preference and particular circumstances.

Takeaway

We take a view that bond ETFs based on U.S. treasuries are simply too conservative relative to alternative funds with similar risk profiles. SLQD with its unique strategy targeting short-term investment-grade corporates provides a good example of advantages compared to the comparable short-term treasuries including higher yield and higher total return potential.

The fund can be used to reduce overall portfolio risk exposure given the low effective duration, while the monthly dividend currently yielding 2.9% adds a low-risk monthly yield component. We think SLQD with its 0.06% expense ratio is a quality low-cost option to gain exposure to this segment of the fixed income market. Take a look at the fund's prospectus for a full list of risks and exposures.

