Occidental Petroleum: Enticing 7% Yield, Building A Basis For Growth

The Anadarko acquisition has put significant pressure on the share price, as investors are uncertain about the strategy and Carl Icahn was quick to criticize it.

Occidental Petroleum (OXY) is a controversial stock. The Anadarko Petroleum (APC) acquisition put heavy pressure on the shares in recent months, and the dividend yield has now risen to over 7%. Management claims the dividend is a top priority, but reducing the debt (by continuing to sell non-core assets) and recognizing synergies from the acquisition are critical. This article reviews the business, the acquisition, the leverage, risks, and finally concludes with our opinion about investing.

Overview of the Business

Occidental Petroleum is an oil and gas exploration and production company with operations in the US, Middle East, Latin America and Africa, and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. It develops, produces and markets chemicals, crude oil and natural gas. The company operates through the following segments:

The Anadarko Acquisition

OXY shares have been under significant pressure following the Anadarko acquisition announcement. Specifically, on August 8th, 2019, Occidental acquired Anadarko Petroleum for $55 billion, or $76 per share ($59 per share was paid in cash and rest in form of equity shares of Occidental Petroleum). The motivation for the deal was to become a larger player in the Permian Basin and the Gulf of Mexico, and achieve P&L and balance sheet synergies by integrating the two companies (Occidental explained that it expects to deliver at least $3.5 billion annually in cost and capital spending synergies from the merger). Recently, there have been news items about management choosing to terminate a large number of employees as opposed to earlier buyout options provided to the workforce.

The merger was controversial because it significantly raised Occidental’s debt levels and because it was completed without Occidental shareholder approval. While Anadarko shareholders voted 99% in favor of the deal, “OXY avoided its own shareholder vote on the deal by securing a controversial $10B financing agreement with Warren Buffett, which allowed OXY to raise the cash portion of its offer and outbid Chevron, a move that drew criticism from Carl Icahn and some other investors.”

Specifically, the acquisition was financed by a $21.8 billion debt issuance and $10 billion 8% cumulative preferred stock issuance to Berkshire Hathaway (interest goes to 9% on these preferreds if it is unpaid in any year), and the total annual cash interest cost of this $31.8 billion funding is 4.6%.

Again, the deal has been very controversial due to size, complexity and its highly levered nature. In fact, Carl Icahn is running a campaign against the company/board and had the following to say in a recent open letter:

“We were quick to criticize the “OxyDarko Disaster”, which added $48 billion in debt, increased leverage to over 4 times EBITDA, and “required” issuing $10 billion of extremely expensive preferred stock and warrants to one of history’s canniest investors, over a lunch (according to news reports), and even though Hollub admitted to having very little M&A experience.

For perspective, Anadarko is engaged in exploration and production, as well as gathering, processing, treating & transportation of natural gas, NGLs and petroleum.

Due to the recency and size of the acquisition, near-term Occidental results aren’t meaningful, but the following data on standalone performance of the two companies pre-merger adds valuable perspective. Clearly, OXY has seen more consistent earnings than Anadarko.

High Leverage is The Challenge

OXY’s total debt-to-EBITDA 2020 is 4 times, while total debt (including preferreds)-to-EBITDA is 5.2 times. The upside for equity holders is dependent on the company’s ability to reduce leverage, streamline and integrate the businesses. As you can see below, OXY isn’t left with much cash to de-lever on an organic basis. Please note that even the FCF below has been projected after the company slashed its annual capex for 2020 from $9 billion to $5.5 billion, hurting its growth profile from 5% production growth to 2% production growth as a result.

Non-Core Asset Sales

Given the above scenario, the holy grail for the company is asset sales (and staying on course with the synergies). OXY has set an ambitious target of $15 billion in asset sales by mid-2020. So far, it has divested $6.8 billion in assets ($4 billion in Africa). Please note that while the company has made progress on this front, many things need to go right in order for OXY to meet its target. Since several of the assets are located in Africa, local governments are involved. For example, Algeria is trying to block the sale of the company’s equity in a resource to France’s Total S.A. (TOT).

OXY has also announced that it is going to carve out Western Midstream Partners (WES), a midstream and marketing subsidiary of Anadarko, and reduce its shareholding in it to under 50%, which will help the company de-consolidate the subsidiary’s $7.6 billion debt from the overall balance sheet.

Management’s Commitment to the Dividend

Considering the relatively high dividend yield, a dividend reduction could help free up the cash flow Occidental needs to handle upcoming maturities. However, management seems to remain steadfast in its commitment to maintaining the current dividend. For example, during the most recent quarterly earnings call, management explained:

“[We are positioned] to grow production in a capital-efficient manner while maintaining the safety of our dividend. In the third quarter, we returned $660 million of cash to shareholders through our dividend, protecting our dividend as a top priority, and we look forward to continuing to return significant capital to our shareholders.”

The company’s near term-challenges and uncertainty have pressured the share price. However, management’s commitment to the dividend is encouraging for income-focused investors.

Near-Term Debt Maturity Challenges

OXY has repaid $5 billion in debt in the most recent quarter and does not have any maturities scheduled in 2020. In terms of debt, the issue is not so much its ability to pay its interest (interest coverage is over 7x), but it is the debt maturity schedule in the near term that is troublesome. This is why the company needs to sell assets immediately while oil prices are still in the base-case range. In a downturn, asset sales will not happen at fair prices and its internal cash flows will drop further, making refinancing tricky. This is the reason the next six months are key. If OXY is able to extend its maturity profile from the asset sales, the cloud over the stock will dissipate as the risk profile of the company becomes more palatable, and at the same time, lower debt levels will provide the company confidence to normalize capex in 2021, aiding production growth.

Conclusion

OXY stock has been under increased pressure due to the extremely large acquisition of Anadarko that levered up its balance sheet and left little room for error or external shocks. The company’s stock will likely react well if it is able to successfully execute on its asset sales plan, reduce debt, extend its maturity schedule and create a sustainable base from which it can grow. We had success with our previous energy sector pick (e.g., Transocean's (RIG) big yield bonds are up 20% since we wrote about them two months ago), and we're looking for even stronger future gains from Occidental. Overall, if you are an opportunistic, income-focused investor, Occidental shares are worth considering.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Left Brain Investment Research has no positions in any of the aforementioned securities. However, affiliate companies Left Brain Capital Management and/or Left Brain Wealth Management are long Transocean (RIG) bonds, and may add shares of OXY within the next 72 hours.