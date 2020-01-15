Bill.com: Exceptional Growth, But Valuation Remains An Issue

Bill.com is the newest stock to debut in the Software Group (IGV), with an IPO debut on December 12th. The company's IPO was priced at $22.00 per share, which has led to a 100% return for early investors as of yesterday's closing price, yet we continue to see investors eager to pay up for the stock. While the company's growth rates are exceptional with near triple-digit sales growth in fiscal Q1 2020, these growth rates are likely to be halved as we head into the back of fiscal 2020. In addition, the company is already fully valued at a revenue multiple of 24, a level that even the highest growth tech companies rarely achieve. Based on the company's lofty valuation and a high likelihood of deceleration on the horizon, I believe it's dangerous for investors to chase the stock here above $41.50.

Bill.com had its IPO debut in mid-December and is a payment automation software company that leverages artificial intelligence to aid in financial workflow automation. The company believes users can save up to 50% of their time on accounts payable compared to other methods with its Intelligent Business Payments Platform, which allows for automatic payment approvals, and more cost-effective ways to pay internationally than most banks. The platform also syncs to Intuit's (INTU) Quickbooks and highlights top priorities, a summary of cash-flow activities and pending approvals. The platform also comes at a very reasonable price, with small business plans starting at only $39/month. When it comes to better accuracy, efficiency, and less redundant wasted time on both accounts payable and accounts receivable, the company is certainly carving out a niche in the software market.

Thus far, the company has seen exceptional growth in revenues with $25.2 million in the most recent quarter, fiscal Q1 2020. This represented seven out of the past eight quarters of double-digit sequential sales growth, as well as 57% growth year over year. From a margin standpoint, gross margins also improved year over year from 72% to 74%, a 200 basis point expansion year over year. Let's take a closer look at the company's growth metrics below:

As we can see in the below chart of annual earnings per share (EPS), Bill.com is not yet profitable, and there is no clear path to profitability based on current analyst estimates. The company posted a net loss per share of $0.10 for FY-2019, and this is expected to widen to net losses of $0.36 in both FY-2020 and FY-2021. Based on this, it isn't very easy to measure the company from an earnings standpoint, and the only real relevant metric to use is revenue growth, the lifeblood of any growth stock.

Bill.com's net losses for fiscal Q1 2020 came in at $5.69 million and were attributed to a significant sequential jump in operating expenses, from $28.3 million to $32.3 million, a 14% increase sequentially. This more than outpaced the 11% sequential increase in revenues ($31.7 million to $35.2 million), with the most significant driver in expenses being research and development, up 22%, and G&A expenses, up 18%. Given the fact that net losses continue to widen on a sequential basis at a double-digit rate for the past two quarters, I would be shocked if the company was profitable in FY-2021.

If we move over to the company's quarterly revenue growth rates, they are explosive, with 57% revenue growth in the most recent quarter. This was the first quarter of sequential acceleration in revenue growth in the past year, but unfortunately, it's not expected to last. If we look forward to Q2 2020, revenue estimates are currently sitting at $37.2 million, translating to only 43% growth year over year. These revenue growth rates get even worse as we head into the back half of FY-2020, with growth rates likely to come in well below 40% for Q3 2020 and Q4 2020. Revenue estimates for Q3 2020 are currently forecasting growth of just 35%, while Q4 2020 estimates are forecasting growth of 28%. This would mark three consecutive quarters in a row of material deceleration, a negative sign for any growth company.

In addition to material deceleration, this would also translate to the loss of Bill.com as a hyper-growth company. I classify hyper-growth companies as those growing revenues at 50% or more year over year, and this will no longer be the case unless Bill.com can report revenue of $39.0 million for fiscal Q2 2020. While this isn't a huge stretch from the current estimates of $37.2 million, it's important to note that I've used the high-end of estimates for this figure. Therefore, a 5% beat on the high-end of estimates will not be an easy task for the company.

Taking a look at the chart above of revenue growth rates and the two-quarter average, we can see that the fiscal Q1 2020 acceleration of 300 basis points (54% to 57%) was merely an anomaly. I prefer to use a two-quarter average for revenue growth rates as it helps to smooth out any lumpy quarters and better dictates the overall trend. As is shown above, the trend is clearly showing meaningful deceleration with the two-quarter average (white line) continuing to trend lower. Therefore, the brief acceleration in fiscal Q1 2020 should be discounted entirely.

It's important to note that earnings estimates are not set in stone, and Bill.com could prevent this deceleration with a couple of blow-out quarters. However, the company certainly has its work cut out for it, with revenue estimates trending lower throughout all of FY-2020. If this were a minor deceleration of 100 to 200 basis points, this would be easily overcome; a 700 basis point slowdown, however, is much more challenging to evade.

While material deceleration in revenue growth alone is not enough reason to write off a growth stock, a significant slowdown combined with valuation issues is a problem. As the chart below of Bill.com's revenue multiple shows, the valuation is nowhere near attractive at over 24. The majority of technology companies rarely trade above 24x price to sales in their lifetime, let alone while they're reporting material deceleration in sales growth. Therefore, Bill.com is high-risk here at the current valuation.

As the chart below shows, Bill.com is gearing up to make new highs and is already 100% above where its IPO was priced. While some momentum traders may try and play a breakout through $46.00, I would argue that it's a high-risk, high-reward proposition. Not only is the stock already slightly overbought as it approaches this breakout level, but it's also quite expensive at a revenue multiple of 24, and heading into an earnings report that's likely to show material deceleration. Therefore, I would be passing on this breakout as both a trader and an investor.

There is nothing wrong with paying up for a growth stock that could be a leader in its industry, but it's dangerous to be indiscriminate with the valuation one is willing to pay. At a revenue multiple above 24 for Bill.com, the stock is more than fully valued here above $41.50. Based on this, I see the stock as an Avoid at current levels and would be inclined to take profits on the stock if it got to $44.00 before the end of Q1. A rally above $44.00 would place the stock at a revenue multiple closer to 26 and is an ambitious valuation for a company with material deceleration growth. Bill.com may be a neat growth company carving out a niche in the industry, but the valuation isn't palatable at current levels.

