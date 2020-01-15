AMC Networks: Doomsday Valuation And An Ok Outlook

It trades at an incredible P/E ratio of near 5, and, by my calculations, earns a return on invested capital of 21% well above its cost of capital.

With new competitors aggressively investing in content for streaming, and incumbent media companies combining to gain scale, AMC Networks' (AMCX) future is looking very uncertain to investors. The stock price has been in a steep multi-year decline despite stable financial results. With the cable/satellite bundle in decline, there is little appeal to investors for owning shares of a small media company.

However, the cable/satellite bundle still allows AMC to earn attractive returns on invested capital (ROIC) and enviable free cash flows. While seemingly a million articles have been written about the doom of the bundle, it still supports an enormous amount of content spending and will still be around for many years to come. Roku recently predicted in a 2019 study that it may take up to five years for streamers to surpass traditional TV viewers.

While the bundle started declining in 2013, AMC has almost doubled its revenue with the help of a few bolt-on acquisitions, and kept operating margins stable over that time despite its most popular TV show ("The Walking Dead") suffering a steep ratings decline.

Streaming has created an opportunity to go direct-to-consumers around the world in a way that wasn't possible before. Media companies can increasingly cut out the middle man (satellite/cable companies) and have gained leverage to extract higher fees per subscriber even as the bundle declines. It's hard to believe AT&T (T) paid $67.1 billion for DirecTV in 2014 for a business with a very uncertain future, but that just shows the power these distributors had to extract billions in profits due to their competitive position.

Additionally, owned content can now be monetized both in the bundle and in streaming - which is why AMC has increasingly focused on producing its own content for its channels, in order to offset viewership declines. The company can then charge content licensing fees for its content or use the content to grow its own niche streaming services.

Streaming has led to an explosion in scripted shows - exactly what AMC focuses on. With so much competition, the value of AMC's own shows is likely being diluted some. And while financial results have held up, it's clearly going to be a challenge for the company to grow its revenue and profits in the future. With competition fierce, demand has been strong for content and licensing fees have been lucrative. But with basically every streaming service losing money and more competition coming, it seems inevitable a shakeout will happen eventually once companies start focusing on profitability instead of growth.

Without having to invest in a mass market streaming service, AMC has been able to maximize its free cash flow. But with its size, the more the bundle deteriorates, the more vulnerable a smaller player (around a 2.2 billion market cap) like AMC becomes. The company should consider selling itself if it gets a decent offer. It would be a nice bolt-on acquisition for a large media company to bolster a streaming service, while still generating healthy cash flow.

That said, management seems determined to go it alone for now, and it's unclear how much interest there would be in purchasing AMC. I do think a number of media companies would consider it for the right price. This provides some margin of safety for investors.

Given all this, I think AMC is worth taking a small risk on. I've increasingly been focused on contrarian investments in companies earning an attractive ROIC and trading at low multiples to earnings/free cash flow. AMC's valuation already implies a steep decline in profits (which hasn't happened). The company's revenue is pretty stable, and it generates substantial free cash flow every quarter. It has multi-year contracts with distributors and licensing deals for its content, so there isn't going to be a sudden large drop-off in revenue. AMC has over 750 million in cash it can use to buy back stock and/or pay down debt. The company trades at an incredible P/E ratio of near 5, and, by my calculations, it earns an ROIC of 21% well over its cost of capital. It still has $488 million left on its buyback authorization, which, given its valuation and market cap (around 2.2 billion), should be very accretive to earnings per share. Even if profits decline somewhat, the stock could easily be worth substantially more. If the company can just keep profits relatively stable, the stock price could easily double, if not more.

Content Strategy

Recently, Disney (DIS), as part of its purchase of most of 20th Century Fox (FOX), gained ownership of the FX network. It sees FX as more of a brand producing great content than a declining cable channel. It has added more than 40 FX series to Hulu and now offers episodes of current and new FX series immediately after airing on the linear network. FX and AMC offer similar programming, and it's clear Disney places a high value on FX, which is why I believe AMC has value.

AMC Studios was established in 2010 and has allowed the company to increasingly control and own the content it airs.

First, our company continues to fundamentally be defined by our strong content. Today, through our AMC Studios operation we own and control roughly 90% of the original scripted series that we delivered to viewers on our linear networks and on our streaming platforms, more than we ever have before.

The growth of streaming improves the economics of producing content in-house. For its new upcoming "Walking Dead" series, the company licensed the rights to distribute the series internationally to Amazon (AMZN), while retaining the rights to the series domestically for its streaming service AMC Premier and its horror-focused service Shudder. AMC now owns nearly 500 episodes of owned series and around 1000 films through its IFC Films Operation. It has also acquired several niche streaming services and over 2 million total subscribers.

AMC expects to have 5-7 million subscribers by 2024 and over half a billion dollars in run rate revenue. The company claims these services have a low churn rate and favorable economics due to their targeted offerings. Unfortunately, none of them have advertising.

While pricing has been strong lately for linear advertising, AMC has invested in more targeted advertising solutions. It will likely struggle to grow advertising revenue in the coming years.

Encouragingly, the company is much less dependent on advertising now, with it contributing 35% of revenue in fiscal 2018 versus around 90% in fiscal 2011. Distribution made up the rest of the 65% of revenue for fiscal 2018.

With AMC Premier restricted to only bundle subscribers, it licenses out its best content to maximize profits. These multi-year deals drive revenue stability, and given AMC Studios has only been around since 2010, this should be a growth area for the foreseeable future as its library grows quickly. Demand should be strong for now with HBO Max and Peacock coming soon and competitors pulling back from licensing out content.

Valuation

AMC's compelling valuation and ROIC are the main reasons I'm willing to take a risk on the company. I've calculated its ROIC below using the formula from MagicDilligence.com with a few modifications. I like to subtract out goodwill from invested capital to just get the capital needed to run the business. I also added back one-time restructuring costs of 72.7 million, and I used a tax rate of 25% (its rate in fiscal 2018) to get a more normalized operating earnings.

Total Assets - Goodwill - Current Liabilities + Short Term Debt - Excess Cash - Minority Interest = Invested Capital

5,618 - 782 - 820 + 81 - 773 - 331 = 2.993 billion of Invested Capital

Trailing Twelve-Month Operating Earnings After Tax (with restructuring costs added back) = 635 million

Return on Invested on Invested Capital = 21%

Market Cap + Total Debt - Excess Cash = Enterprise Value

2,270 + 3,056 - 773 = 4.553 billion of Enterprise Value

Earnings Yield = 14%

Based on AMC's earnings yield and ROIC, it trades at a substantial discount to the overall market and is one of the cheapest companies you can buy today. Its business doesn't require much capital spending (running slightly over 90 million for fiscal 2019), so earnings mostly translate into cash flow.

Revenue has been growing in the low to mid-single digits in recent years and is expected to be in the low single digits for fiscal 2019. But without its recent acquisitions, revenue growth would likely be flat for fiscal 2019, partly due to a disagreement with a distribution partner.

As we mentioned on our last call, our results continue to also be impacted by the interpretation of the contractual provision with one of our distribution partners. Absent this item, year-to-date subscription revenue would be up year-over-year.

The big question is what will guidance be for growth in fiscal 2020. The bundle continues to lose subscribers, but AMC is getting more per subscriber. Advertising pricing and content licensing demand continues to be strong. This will hopefully keep the company's revenue at least flat for fiscal 2020.

Conclusion

I previously wrote positively about AMC, and the stock has continued to struggle since then. I was a bit too optimistic on the company then, but I still think it's a good opportunity. I sold my position in AMC last year to concentrate my media investments mostly in ViacomCBS (VIAC), but with the recent selloff, I've purchased a new position and have been aggressively averaging down. With the slight rebound recently, I plan to sell off some of my higher-cost shares if the stock rises another 10%. I'd like to keep my position (around 4% currently) on the small side in the 1-2.5% percentage range of my portfolio. Leverage is on the high side, so I'd like to see the company hold off on any more acquisitions and focus on buying back stock and paying down debt.

ViacomCBS is still my largest media investment, and I purchased a small position in Discovery Communications (DISCA) before its recent rebound. With all the pessimism surrounding these companies, there's been numerous opportunities to average down, so I'll be prepared for more selloffs. AMC is not likely to remain an independent company in future, but it has a solid strategy to maintain its current profitability in the meantime. If AMC can just do ok, it should be a good investment, even if value stocks continue to be out of favor.

Disclosure: I am/we are long VIAC, DISCK, AMCX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.