CAD/JPY Bullish Trend Begins: Further Upside Likely

The only significant risk to the Canadian dollar lies in either a localized contraction (weaker business activity in Canada relative to other countries) and/or a change in global risk sentiment to a far more negative outlook. However, a global recession does not yet appear to be a high-probability scenario, and therefore CAD crosses such as CAD/JPY should continue to find favor in the FX market.

Meanwhile, interest rate differentials are high for most CAD crosses, especially those that express the Canadian dollar in terms of low-or-negative rate currencies like the Japanese yen.

While oil prices have found difficulty in sustaining higher levels, oil price volatility has certainly risen. If oil prices do rise, the Canadian dollar should strengthen, given its positive correlation.

The CAD/JPY currency pair, which expresses the value of the Canadian dollar in terms of the Japanese yen, has been on a tear recently. Since my last article covering this pair, which was published in mid-September 2019, CAD/JPY has risen by over 3%. The chart below shows the recent price action of CAD/JPY in relation to the publication date of that article (daily candlesticks are used).

(Chart created by the author using TradingView. The same applies to subsequent candlestick charts presented herein.)

In my prior article, my bullish case was mostly based on the relationship between oil and other commodities, as well as the relatively wide interest rate differential on offer for holders of CAD/JPY. Admittedly though, the quickness with which the pair has risen was unanticipated. Nevertheless, as noted previously, the case for upside here is (and remains) long term.

It is probably not a coincidence that the recent upside in the Canadian dollar has coincided with the recent tension between the United States and Iran, which has increased oil price volatility. Oil prices typically correlate positively with the Canadian dollar, at least over the short to medium term, as oil-related products are important exports of Canada.

Top exports of the country include mineral fuels (including oil) representing $99.3 billion in 2018 (22% of total exports), while other major exports such as vehicles ($60.5 billion; 13.4%) and machinery ($34.5 billion; 7.7%) are also important, and these in turn tend to pick up alongside oil prices (i.e., when global economic growth is strong).

Recent oil price volatility has, however, been unable to support higher oil prices overall; upside has been short-lived. The chart below shows WTI crude oil prices using daily candlesticks for the past few months.

The Canadian dollar is an interesting currency to monitor at this juncture, for a few key reasons. Firstly, it is a "commodity currency" due to its naturally positive oil price correlation (in light of its export exposures). Therefore, both oil price rises and oil price volatility (provided that such volatility does not result in prolonged downside in oil prices) can lead to CAD strength. In short, geopolitical risk (whether it is worsening or improving) will likely affect CAD disproportionately relative to other major currencies.

Another reason to monitor CAD is that short-term yields on Canadian bonds (a proxy for the carrying value of the Canadian dollar, versus other currencies) are high. The Bank of Canada (the country's central bank) has set a short-term rate of +1.75%, although this could potentially change (possibly cut) at the bank's next meeting on January 22, 2020. However, even if the Bank of Canada were to cut rates by 25 basis points (for example), yields would likely remain safely and well above the Bank of Japan's comparable short-term rate of negative -0.10%. (That is, provided the Bank of Japan holds its short-term rate steady this month.)

The interest rate spread, as implied by central bank rates, is therefore +1.85% (positive) for CAD/JPY. Compare this to the current one-yield interest rate differential as implied by the bond market, as shown in the chart below (see red line, set against the far-right y-axis; the daily candlesticks represent CAD/JPY).

At about +1.82% (as in the chart above, at the time of writing), the bond market is "practically priced to perfection," or at least, priced to the status quo. There is no obvious short-term trading opportunity here, but longer term, the Canadian dollar should remain in favor against the Japanese yen, given the persistent positive carrying value of the CAD/JPY pair.

However, the other reason why CAD is interesting to watch is that due to its commodity currency characteristics, and positive interest rates, it could be considered a 'risk-on' currency. That is to say, improving global risk sentiment (in terms of investment risk-taking) will likely lead to Canadian dollar strength, as leveraged traders sell cheap currencies like the Japanese yen to make purchases of currencies like the Canadian dollar to generate interest income.

On the other hand, if geopolitical risks (continue to) rise, oil prices could spike even alongside sell-offs in "competing" risk assets such as U.S. equities, while traditional safe-haven assets like gold could also rise. Even safe-haven currencies like the Japanese yen can rise following geopolitical tensions, as domestic Japanese investors scale back their risk-taking (sending flows back to Japan) and other international investors park money in Japan (a country with economic and political stability).

Yet the Canadian dollar, owing to its link with oil, can almost function like a "geopolitical safe haven," as any tensions leading to oil price strength can increase the favorability of the Canadian dollar. I have produced the following simple chart to demonstrate these two CAD-favorable linkages.

The chart above does also, however, draw attention to the fact that CAD weakness can result when risk sentiment drops on a broad-based basis. That is, if risk-off activity increases (e.g., stocks sell off, safe-haven assets and currencies strengthen) while geopolitics also remains subdued (ceteris paribus), the Canadian dollar could fall.

This is because, even absent oil supply threats (whether actual or perceived), oil prices are traditionally expected to rise with improving global economic conditions. The logic is on the demand side: if the global economy is picking up, global trade is also thought to remain stable (or pick up further), which should (all else equal) lead to an increase in the demand for oil (for transportation of goods, etc.) and therefore support oil prices.

However, if risk sentiment drops (if economic growth and/or world trade slows significantly, for instance), there could be either a real or perceived threat to the demand side, and therefore oil prices could tumble, potentially leading to CAD weakness.

In summary, going forward, while there is a risk of CAD weakness if geopolitical risk falls (which could put further downside pressure on oil prices), the Canadian dollar would still seem to favor upside. This is because the Canadian dollar should continue to function as a geopolitical safe haven (with Canada's relative political stability and the positive correlation between oil and CAD).

Meanwhile, if risk sentiment (on the contrary) improves, the CAD could rise as demand picks up for positive interest rate differentials among G7 currency pairs. The demand for yield could strengthen the Canadian dollar (whose short-term rates are comparatively high) against negative-rate currencies like the Japanese yen. Longer term, it is probable in this author's opinion that the bullish trend we are currently witnessing in CAD/JPY will remain intact.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.