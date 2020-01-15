Whitecap Resources: Fully Valued Now, Although Dividend Appears Sustainable With $50s WTI Oil

The company appears to be fully valued at its current share price, and I don't expect a dividend increase if WTI oil stays in the $50s.

There is some risk with the potential for Canadian oil differentials to widen, although pipeline capacity improvements support a small amount of production growth.

Whitecap looks capable of generating $90 million USD in positive cash flow after dividends at current 2020 strip, which would help the company reduce its leverage to 1.5x.

Whitecap Resources (OTCPK:SPGYF) appears likely to maintain its current dividend if WTI oil stays in the $50s. This gives it a decent 6.5% yield at the current share price. The company is also able to generate a fair amount of cash flow after dividends to help pay down its debt further, while its leverage is a reasonable 1.4x (based on end of 2020 projections).

Whitecap is pretty close to being fully priced though, and there is some risk with Canadian oil differentials in the future, so I believe there may be better entry opportunities.

Whitecap primarily trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange as WCP. All figures in this report are in USD unless otherwise specified, and a $1.31 CAD to $1.00 USD exchange rate is assumed.

Maintenance Capex

Whitecap Resources is currently aiming for 71,500 BOEPD in production in 2020 with a $370 million CAD ($282 million USD) capital expenditure budget. It is currently guiding for around 71,000 BOEPD in production in 2019 with a $400 million CAD ($305 million USD) budget. This level of production would be a slight decline from 2018.

(Source: Whitecap Resources)

The $370 million CAD ($282 million USD) capital expenditure budget can be roughly assumed to be the company's maintenance capex budget.

2020 Outlook

At current strip prices (at $57-58 WTI oil), Whitecap is expected to generate $1.033 billion USD in revenue after hedges. This would also be $846 million USD in revenue after royalties, although I'm choosing to put royalties under expenses to keep it generally consistent with how I've looked at other Canadian producers. Whitecap nets out royalties from revenues in its reports.

Current strip suggests a negative $7.50 USD differential for Edmonton MSW Par oil in 2020, and the company typically realizes a few dollars below that.

Whitecap's hedges have neutral value at current strip prices (with the floor on its oil collars kicking in at low-$50s USD WTI oil), and it expects slightly negative other revenue in 2020 due to lower processing income than in 2019.

Barrels/Mcf $ Per Unit $ Million Oil 20,486,538 $47.50 $973 NGLs 1,696,338 $15.00 $25 Natural Gas 23,487,750 $1.65 $39 Net Other Revenue -$4 Hedge Value $0 Total $1,033

With $282 million USD in capital expenditures, the company is expected to have $943 million USD in cash expenditures, including $108 million USD going towards dividends with its current dividend of $0.342 CAD ($0.261 USD) per share per year (dividends are paid monthly).

$ Million Operating Expenses $257 Transportation $48 Royalties $187 Cash G&A $21 Interest and Financing $40 Capex $282 Dividends $108 Total $943

Thus, Whitecap should be able to generate $90 million USD in positive cash flow in 2020 at current strip prices, while also maintaining its current dividend. This can go towards reducing its debt. If the positive cash flow is entirely put towards the company's debt, it would reduce its leverage to around 1.5x by the end of 2020.

Dividend Coverage

With a roughly maintenance capex budget, Whitecap appears able to fully cover its dividend until its realized price for oil drops below $42 USD. At current 2020 strip differentials, that is equivalent to roughly $52 WTI oil. This also does not include any effect from hedges.

There is some vulnerability to a blowout in Canadian oil differentials though. The MSW differential has been relatively steady in recent quarters after Alberta imposed production curtailments as pipeline capacity was used up. It widened to over $26 USD per barrel in Q4 2018.

Q1 2018 Q2 2018 Q3 2018 Q4 2018 Q1 2019 Q2 2019 Q3 2019 -$5.83 -$5.44 -$6.84 -$26.51 -$4.95 -$4.81 -$4.80

Incremental capacity improvements with existing pipelines are expected to help keep differentials under control, although new pipeline additions are slow in coming due to regulatory and legal issues. Enbridge's Line 3 replacement is the closest major pipeline to completion. It may be completed in 2021 and may be nearing the end of its battle for approval.

(Source: CBC)

There is also some concern that the easing of oil output limits in Alberta will create widening differentials. While limits are scheduled to be in place until December 2020, the current 3.81 million barrels per day limit is only 2% lower than Alberta's production when the limits were implemented. The anticipated pipeline capacity improvements need to happen as scheduled for Alberta to be able to lift the oil output limits without creating significantly wider differentials.

Valuation

Whitecap is currently valued at around 4.7x its projected 2020 EBITDAX at current strip prices. This includes the effect of its projected debt paydown in 2020. Whitecap has a current yield of around 6.5%.

This multiple appears reasonable for Whitecap given its solid financial situation, its decent asset base and its ability to sustain the current dividend. However, I consider the company fully valued at anything above $5.00 CAD ($3.82 USD) per share, which is around a 4.5x EBITDAX multiple.

At close to $48 USD realized oil ($57-58 WTI oil), Whitecap is likely to maintain its current dividend rate and put most of its remaining free cash flow towards debt reduction. It is targeting 50-60% of free funds flow for 2020 going towards return of capital, and the 2020 scenario listed above has around 55% of its free funds flow going to its dividend. Keeping a 50-60% return of capital target means that the current dividend is suited for around $57-58 WTI oil (assuming that Whitecap realizes around $10 USD below WTI), which is around current 2020 strip.

(Source: Whitecap Resources)

Conclusion

Whitecap Resources appears to be still capable of covering its current dividend without the benefit of hedges if WTI oil prices drop to around $52. This assumes that differentials remain in the mid- to high single digits though. The company's leverage appears to be reasonable (projected at 1.5x), and it is likely to maintain its dividend and put most of the rest of its cash flow towards debt reduction with WTI oil in the $50s.

Whitecap appears to be fully valued at its current share price though, so I am neutral on it at the moment and would look for a better entry opportunity.

