AGNC Investment's Q4 2019 Income Statement And Earnings Preview - Part 3 (Includes Agency MBS Pricing)

This three-part article also highlights to readers the heightened importance of understanding the relationship between AGNC’s MBS/investment portfolio and the company’s derivatives instruments regarding changes in quarterly valuations.

Most 15- and 30-year fixed-rate agency MBS coupons had minor net price fluctuations during the quarter. Furthermore, most specified pool valuations held up well considering the move higher in rates/yields.

Focus of Article:

The focus of PART 3 of this article is to provide a detailed projection of AGNC’s consolidated statement of comprehensive income for the fourth quarter of 2019 regarding the following accounts: 5a) “unrealized gain (loss) on investment securities measured at fair market value (“FMV”) through net income, net”; and 5b) “unrealized gain (loss) on available-for-sale (“AFS”) securities, net.” PART 3 also discusses AGNC’s projected other comprehensive income (loss) (OCI/(OCL)) and comprehensive income (loss) amounts. For readers who just want the summarized account projections, I would suggest to scroll down to the “Conclusions Drawn” section near the bottom of the article.

By understanding the trends that occurred within AGNC’s operations during the fourth quarter of 2019, one can apply this information to sector peers as well. As such, the discussion/analysis below is not solely applicable to AGNC but to the fixed-rate agency mortgage real estate investment trust (mREIT) sector as a whole. This includes, but is not limited to, the following fixed-rate agency mREIT peers: 1) Arlington Asset Investment Corp. (AI); 2) ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (ARR); 3) Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp. (CHMI); 4) Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NLY);and 5) Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (ORC). In particular, PART 3 provides a discussion of fixed-rate agency MBS price movements which all of the sector peers listed above are currently heavily invested in when it comes to fair market values (“FMV”).

In addition, the following hybrid mREIT companies that I currently cover had at least a modest portion of each company’s investment portfolio in fixed-rate agency MBS (which typically have higher durations): 1) Chimera Investment Corp. (CIM); 2) Dynex Capital, Inc. (DX); 3) Ellington Financial Inc. (EFC); 4) Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (IVR); 5) MFA Financial, Inc. (MFA); 6) AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (MITT); 7) Two Harbors Investment Corp. (TWO);and 8) Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp. (WMC). As such, the analysis below is not solely applicable to one company but more so the fixed-rate agency/hybrid mREIT sector as a whole.

5a) Unrealized Gain (Loss) on Investment Securities Measured at FMV Through Net Income, Net:

Estimate of $25 Million; Range ($175)–$225 Million

Confidence Within Range = Moderate to High

See Boxed Blue Reference “5a” in Table 9 Below Next to the December 31, 2019 Column

AGNC’s unrealized gain (loss) on investment securities measured at FMV through net income, net account was created by the company a couple years ago due to a change in accounting treatment of its MBS/investment portfolio. All unrealized FMV fluctuations on investment securities acquired on or after 1/1/2017 are now recognized within this account. All unrealized FMV fluctuations on investment securities acquired prior to 1/1/2017 continue to be recognized in the account described next. Since this is merely a financial reporting/classification change, AGNC’s entire MBS/investment portfolio is analyzed in the next account (even though a growing portion of the portfolio is classified in the account described here).

5b) Unrealized Gain (Loss) on AFS Securities, Net:

Estimate of ($95) Million; Range ($245)–$55 Million

Confidence Within Range = Moderate to High

See Boxed Blue Reference “5a” in Table 9 Below Next to the December 31, 2019, Column

Projecting AGNC’s unrealized gain (loss) unrealized gain (loss) on AFS securities, net account is an analysis that includes several assumptions and variables that need to be taken into consideration. Since this account is the summation of the quarterly unrealized valuation changes within AGNC’s MBS/investment portfolio (by far the largest asset class on the company’s balance sheet), a wider projection range should be accompanied with this specific account. The same assumptions used within AGNC’s gain (loss) on sale of investment securities, net account (see PART 1 of article) and gain (loss) on derivative instruments and other securities, net account (regarding the company’s TBA MBS position; see PART 2 of article) apply when discussing this account.

Prior to performing an account projection analysis, let us first analyze the fixed-rate agency MBS price movements during the fourth quarter of 2019. Using Table 7 below as a reference, let us first analyze the 15-year fixed-rate agency MBS price movements. This will then be followed by a similar analysis (via Table 8) of the 30-year fixed-rate agency MBS price movements for the same timeframe. By doing so, this will help readers understand how I come up with my projected valuations discussed later in the article.

Table 7 – 15-Year Fixed-Rate Agency MBS Price Movements (Q4 2019)

(Source: Table created by me, using MBS pricing data via private access to a professional resource [Thomson Reuters])

Table 7 above shows the 15-year fixed-rate agency MBS price movements during the fourth quarter of 2019. It breaks out these agency MBS holdings by “government-sponsored enterprise/entity” (“GSE”). This includes both Fannie Mae (OTCQB:FNMA) and Freddie Mac (OTCQB:FMCC) MBS. As of 9/30/2019, AGNC’s Ginnie Mae holdings accounted for less than 1% of the company’s MBS portfolio. As such, Ginnie Mae fixed-rate agency MBS price movements are deemed immaterial for discussion purposes and thus excluded from this table. Table 7 further breaks out the 15-year fixed-rate agency MBS price movements into the various coupons on AGNC’s books ranging from 2.5-4.5%. AGNC currently holds an immaterial balance over the 4.5% coupon and thus these specific coupons are excluded from Table 7 above. From the information provided in Table 7, a valuation gain (loss) can be calculated which is broken down by the various coupons. It should also be noted AGNC continually changes the company’s MBS/investment portfolio in any given quarter. As such, I must determine specific purchase and sale assumptions towards the end of my account projection analysis.

Using Table 7 above as a reference, let us look at the 15-year fixed-rate agency MBS price movements regarding coupon rates where AGNC held a material balance as of 9/30/2019. The cumulative quarterly net MBS price movements for each coupon rate are shown within Table 7 under the “Cumulative Quarterly Change” column. For example, during the fourth quarter of 2019, a Fannie 15-year fixed-rate agency MBS with a 2.5%, 3.0%, 3.5%, 4.0%, and 4.5% coupon had a cumulative quarterly price increase of 0.02, 0.27, 0.27, 0.17, and 0.16 to settle its price at 100.88, 102.47, 103.66, 104.22, and 103.00, respectively. As such, a minor (less than 0.25) price increase occurred on the 2.5%, 4.0%, and 4.5% coupons while a modest (at or greater than 0.25 but less than 0.75) price increase occurred on the 3.0% and 3.5% coupons.

When compared to Fannie 15-year fixed-rate agency MBS, Freddie 15-year fixed-rate agency MBS within all five coupons had very similar (less than 0.05) or exact net price fluctuations. Now that we have an understanding of the 15-year fixed-rate agency MBS price movements during the fourth quarter of 2019, let us take a look at the 30-year fixed-rate agency MBS price movements.

Table 8 – 30-Year Fixed-Rate Agency MBS Price Movements (Q4 2019)

(Source: Table created by me, using MBS pricing data via private access to a professional resource [Thomson Reuters]; link provided below Table 7])

Table 8 above shows the 30-year fixed-rate agency MBS price movements during the fourth quarter of 2019. It breaks out these MBS holdings by GSE as well. As stated earlier, AGNC’s Ginnie Mae fixed-rate agency MBS holdings are deemed immaterial for discussion purposes and are excluded from this table. Table 8 further breaks out the 30-year fixed-rate agency MBS price movements into the various coupons on AGNC’s books ranging from 3.0-5.0%. AGNC currently holds an immaterial balance under the 3.0% coupon or over the 5.0% coupon and thus these specific coupons are excluded from Table 8 above. From the information provided in Table 8, a valuation gain (loss) can be calculated which is broken down by the various coupons.

Using Table 8 above as a reference, let us look at the 30-year fixed-rate agency MBS price movements regarding coupon rates where AGNC held a material balance as of 9/30/2019. For example, during the fourth quarter of 2019, a Fannie 30-year fixed-rate agency MBS with a 3.0%, 3.5%, 4.0%, 4.5%, and 5.0% coupon had a cumulative quarterly price increase (decrease) of (0.13), 0.25, 0.22, (0.02), and (0.22) to settle its price at 101.41, 102.86, 104.00, 105.28, and 106.91, respectively. As such, a modest price increase occurred on the 3.5% coupon, a minor price increase occurred on the 4.0% coupon, and a minor price decrease occurred on the 3.0%, 4.5%, and 5.0% coupons. Generally, when mortgage interest rates/long-term U.S. Treasury yields net increase during any given quarter, fixed-rate agency MBS with lower coupons tend to experience a larger net price decrease when compared to higher coupons of a similar maturity. However, due to stronger than average demand for fixed-rate agency MBS during the fourth quarter of 2019 (in part due to recent actions taken by the FOMC; these actions were discussed in prior MBS articles), pricing held up very well for TBA/generic fixed-rate agency MBS and relatively well for most specified pools.

When compared to Fannie 30-year fixed-rate agency MBS, Freddie 30-year fixed-rate agency MBS within all five coupons had very similar (less than 0.05) or exact net price fluctuations. Now that we have an understanding of the 15- and 30-year fixed-rate agency MBS price movements during the fourth quarter of 2019, let us take a look at how I believe these price movements impacted AGNC’s MBS/investment portfolio from a valuation standpoint.

I am projecting an “initial” net valuation gain of $15 million regarding AGNC’s 15- and 30-year fixed-rate agency MBS holdings for the fourth quarter of 2019. I would point out this projected figure considers the vast majority of the company’s fixed-rate agency MBS holdings were within various types of “specified pools” as of 9/30/2019.These types of investments are prepayment-protected holdings mainly through the Home Affordable Refinance Program (“HARP”) and low-loan balance [LLB] securities. In a nutshell, the “pay-up”/premium associated with these types of securitizations held up relatively well during the quarter; even as mortgage interest rates/long-term U.S. Treasury securities net increased during the fourth quarter of 2019. This is due to the recent events in direct response to the continued more “dovish” tone/rhetoric set forth by the Federal Open Market Committee (“FOMC”) regarding U.S. monetary policy over the foreseeable future. Detailed data/analysis in relation to all of AGNC’s specified pools (over twenty different sub-classifications/vintages) is beyond a “free to the public” article.

In addition, through a detailed calculation that will be omitted from this particular article, I am projecting AGNC had a net valuation loss of ($10) million during the fourth quarter of 2019 in regards to the following MBS holdings: 1) 20-year fixed-rate; 2) collateralized mortgage obligations (“CMO”); 3) adjustable-rate mortgages (“ARM”); 4) credit risk transfers (“CRT”); and 5) AAA non-agency. Also, when considering the impacts of an assumed partial conversion of AGNC’s net long TBA MBS position and the company’s realignment of its MBS/investment portfolio throughout the quarter (reinvestment of portfolio runoff), I am projecting a net valuation gain adjustment of $15 million for the fourth quarter of 2019.

Therefore, when all the figures stated above are combined, I am projecting a total net valuation gain of $20 million on AGNC’s MBS/investment portfolio for the fourth quarter of 2019. This figure is prior to all sold MBS/investments being reversed out in the current quarter (discussed in PART 1 of the article) and the reclassification of all MBS/investments purchased after 1/1/2017. These two reversals are shown in Table 9 below.

Table 9 - AGNC Quarterly Unrealized Gain (Loss) on AFS Securities, Net Projection

(Source: Table created by me, partially using AGNC data obtained from the SEC’s EDGAR Database)

Table 9 above shows AGNC’s projected total net valuation gain of $20 million on the company’s MBS/investment portfolio (see red reference “AB” in Table 9 above). This amount is highlighted in teal. The second amount shown is AGNC’s projected “reversal of prior period unrealized (“gain”) loss, net, (upon realization)” figure (see red reference “AC” in Table 9 above). This amount is highlighted in pink. The third amount shown is AGNC’s projected “reversal of unrealized (“gain”) loss on investment securities measured at FMV through net income, net” figure (see red reference “AD” in Table 9 above). This amount is highlighted in dark teal.

After AGNC’s projected net realized gain on the sale of investment securities of ($90) million and net unrealized gain on investment securities measured at FMV through net income of ($25) million are reversed out, the company’s total net unrealized gain on AFS securities is projected to be ($95) million for the fourth quarter of 2019 (see red reference “(AB + AC + AD) = AE” in Table 9 above). This amount is highlighted in grey.

B) Other Comprehensive Income (Loss) (OCI/(OCL)):

Estimate of ($95) Million; Range ($295)–$105 Million

Confidence Within Range = Moderate to High

See Red Reference “B” in Table 10 Below Next to the December 31, 2019 Column

Let us now take a look at AGNC's projected OCI/(OCL) and comprehensive income (loss) amounts. This information is provided in Table 10 below.

Table 10 – AGNC Quarterly OCI/(OCL) and Comprehensive Income (Loss) Projection

(Source: Table created by me, partially using data obtained from AGNC's quarterly investor presentation slides)

After combining the company’s net unrealized loss on AFS securities of ($95) million and its net unrealized gain on interest rate swaps designated as cash flow hedges of $0, I am projecting AGNC will report an OCL of ($95) million for the fourth quarter of 2019 (see red reference “B” in Table 10 above).

C) Comprehensive Income (Loss):

Estimate of $624 Million; Range $424–824 Million

Comprehensive Income Available to Common Shareholders of $1.12 Per Share; Range $0.75–1.49 Per Share

Confidence Within Range = Moderate to High

See Red Reference “C” in Table 10 Above Next to the December 31, 2019, Column

Conclusions Drawn From PART 1, PART 2, and PART 3:

To sum up the analysis from all three parts of the article, I am projecting AGNC will report the following amounts for the fourth quarter of 2019:

A) Quarterly Net Income of $719 Million; Earnings Available to Common Shareholders of $1.30 Per Share

B) Quarterly OCL of ($95) Million

C) Quarterly Comprehensive Income (A and B Combined) of $624 Million; Comprehensive Income Available to Common Shareholders of $1.12 Per Share

I believe AGNC’s results for the fourth quarter of 2019, in regards to valuation fluctuations, will be taken as a positive by basically all market participants. The same holds true for most of the broader mREIT sector. I also believe there should be a minor-modest improvement in a majority of sector earnings/net spread metrics (including core earnings) which should be a positive catalyst for the sector as a whole. On this specific metric, as discussed in PART 2, I am projecting AGNC will report a minor-modest decrease in the company’s net spread + dollar roll income during the fourth quarter of 2019 due to the company’s $0.10 per common share increase in this metric during the third quarter of 2019 (an “outlier” to sector trends last quarter).

I believe five key factors to analyze within the fixed-rate agency mREIT sector this quarter are the following: 1) each company’s proportion of 15-year MBS holdings versus 30-year MBS holdings; 2) each company’s hedging coverage ratio; 3) each company’s proportion of long-term derivative instruments versus short-term derivative instruments (heightened importance for Q4 2019); 4) each company’s “at-risk” leverage ratio; and 5) each company’s proportion of specified pools (for instance HARP and LLB securities). Dependent upon these factors, I believe results will slightly-modestly vary across the agency/hybrid mREIT sector for the fourth quarter of 2019.

My Buy, Sell, or Hold Recommendation:

From the analysis provided above, including additional catalysts/factors not discussed within this particular article, I currently rate AGNC as a Sell when I believe the company’s stock price is trading at or greater than my projected non-tangible CURRENT BV (BV as of 1/10/2020), a Hold when trading at less than my projected non-tangible CURRENT BV through less than a (10%) discount to my projected non-tangible CURRENT BV, and a Buy when trading at or greater than a (10%) discount to my projected non-tangible CURRENT BV. These ranges are unchanged when compared to my last AGNC article (PART 2).

Therefore, I currently rate AGNC as a Hold since the stock is trading at less than my projected non-tangible CURRENT BV through less than a (10%) discount to my projected non-tangible CURRENT BV.

Along with the data presented within this article, this recommendation considers the following mREIT catalysts/factors: 1) projected future MBS/investment price movements; 2) projected future derivative valuations;and 3) projected near-term dividend per share rates. This recommendation also considers the four Fed Funds Rate increases by the FOMC during 2018 (this was a more hawkish tone/rhetoric when compared to most of 2017) and the three Fed Funds Rate decreases during 2019 due to the recent dovish tone/rhetoric regarding overall monetary policy as a result of recent macroeconomic trends/events. This also considers the wind-down/decrease of the Fed’s balance sheet through gradual runoff/partial non-reinvestment (which began in October 2017 which increased spread/basis risk) and the recent “easing” of this wind-down starting in May 2019 regarding U.S. Treasuries and August 2019 regarding agency MBS (which should partially reduce spread/basis risk when volatility remains subdued; as I correctly projected markets would experience during the fourth quarter of 2019).

Note: The projected amounts from this three-part article will have a direct impact on AGNC’s projected book value (“BV”) as of 12/31/2019. My upcoming AGNC BV projection article will be available to readers prior to the company’s earnings press release for the fourth quarter of 2019 on 1/29/2020.

Each investor's Buy, Sell, or Hold decision is based on one's risk tolerance, time horizon, and dividend income goals. My personal recommendation will not fit each reader’s current investing strategy. The factual information provided within this article is intended to help assist readers when it comes to investing strategies/decisions.

