GUSH: Double-Digit Returns As Long Oil-Short Gas Trade Unwinds

As the macro trade unwinds and bullish fundamentals for natural gas are priced in, it is likely that GUSH will see double-digit returns.

Crude oil in itself is extremely volatile and often sees its price fluctuate 20-50%+ over a given year. Oil and gas producer equities are essentially a leveraged play on crude oil, and the Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 3X Shares ETF (GUSH) is a triple-leveraged strategy on an already volatile one.

As you likely know, energy has been one of the worst investments over the past few years. Crude is still trading at around 50% of its all-time high, and the non-levered ETF XOP is 71% below its all-time high in 2014. Even worst is GUSH, which is down over 98% from its inception price, due not only to leverage and poor performance but also the "leverage decay" that volatility causes.

As you can see, the three are all highly correlated, but you may notice one peculiarity: crude is on a consistent roll higher, while E&Ps are flat. This is due in part to a short-term decline in natural gas prices on account of a historically warm winter season.

As you can see, natural gas and crude have been trading in the opposite direction over the past few months, which is surprising considering the two are generally correlated. Since most E&Ps produce around 50% of each, their flat performance over the past two months is quite logical.

As winter weather predictions finalize, I believe there is little for natural gas to go but up. This is partially explained in my December article "UNG: Natural Gas Prices Oversold Following Warm Weather Report", but, of course, prices have continued to drop.

There is also reason to believe that the current rally in crude will continue. Evidence suggests the global economy will remain strong in 2020 despite widespread concerns, and some data suggest energy production growth will slow soon. Of course, conflicts in the Middle East regarding Iran and other countries (or Iran vs. itself) only add fuel to the potential fire.

The combined impact of a rise in both commodities could quickly cause a spike in E&P equities. History suggests that this could bring about a double-digit rally for GUSH, if not triple. For those willing to take very high risk, the ETF could be an exciting short-term ride today.

Natural Gas is Falling Due to Speculator Strategy

Natural gas and crude oil prices are inextricably linked, as they share common supply-demand fundamentals. Both are used as sources of energy and are generally produced by the same companies and geographies. The major difference is that natural gas's other major use is heating and crude's is transportation.

Because the two are fundamentally linked, many macro hedge funds hedge their long crude oil position with a short natural gas position. This strategy helped cause a rapid rise in margin calls in November 2018 as the strategy blew up and sent the two rocketing in opposite directions.

To illustrate, take a look at the crude/natural gas ratio, which generally tracks the performance of such a strategy:

As you can see, the two have been in a bit of equilibrium at a ratio of 18X-24X (this extends back prior to 2017), and divergences from that range usually end in major reversals. We saw this from late 2018 to early 2019, and I suspect we're seeing the opposite today.

This is also reflected in the CFTC Commitments of Traders reports. If we take net money manager positions (longs minus shorts) for both crude oil and natural gas, we can clearly see that mangers are shorting natural gas to hedge crude oil longs.

Going back to the end of 2018, we can see the two diverged, which caused the aforementioned price fluctuation. Such divergence can also be seen from late November 2019 to today with signs of reversing.

Importantly, you can also see that the two are generally correlated, meaning such a divergence could be a signal of non-fundamentally based price movements. Most likely, hedge funds are looking to speculate on geopolitics using the pairs trade, since crude is more geopolitically sensitive than natural gas (note, most natural gas does not leave the continent it is produced on).

That said, history suggests that these funds will need to unwind their position soon considering they've reached such an extreme. Since there are fundamental reasons for crude to rise, it is likely this will bring a significant short-term bounce to natural gas futures and, most likely, GUSH with it.

The Fundamental View

Since GUSH is unsuitable for a long-term position (say, over 2-3 months due to leverage decay), the "fundamentals" matter a bit less than usual. However, there are some key points I'd like to make that will matter over the coming weeks.

Most importantly, leading economic indicators I track (the S&P 500 being one of them) suggest that economic demand will continue to climb in 2020. Considering stocks, consumer sentiment, and vehicle sales indicators are climbing faster than expected, it is likely that 2020 demand forecasts for both commodities will follow suit.

Further, falling rig count data and topping well-level productivity suggest that production growth in 2020 will below for both crude and natural gas. If anything, this will help crude oil hold its current gains and, along with a reversal of the overbought pairs trade, will likely bring needed gains for natural gas.

Bottom Line

Due to these factors, I expect natural gas futures to rise back above $2.50 and likely higher over the next two months. The primary catalyst is the reversal of the speculative macro fund trade which has been known to cause tremendous price spikes in natural gas.

To illustrate my thoughts, take a look at the short-term performance of GUSH and both commodities:

As you can see, such a price movement will likely bring GUSH to $50, if not higher, depending on how far natural gas reverses. It is possible that crude oil will temporarily stop rising soon, but GUSH wins as long as they're not both falling or going in opposite directions as has been the case.

Overall, GUSH looks like a solid speculative short-term buy. I would not hold it as a major position in my account, since it is so volatile, nor would I hold it for longer than a few months.

The opposite of GUSH is the Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bear 3x Shares ETF (DRIP), which is a 3X inverse E&P fund. You'd think that the fund would be sky-high considering the mayhem in GUSH, but it is down about 90% since inception. This is due to the leverage decay effect and illustrates why it is not smart to hold leveraged funds too long.

