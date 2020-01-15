Gravity Co.: Google Trends May Be Signaling Another Return Of Ragnarok

While Gravity Co. is far more volatile than the average company, it is also highly idiosyncratic and lacks significant systemic exposure, which is valuable for a portfolio.

By looking at Google Trends data, we can get an idea of user growth and the success of recent game launches in real time.

Gravity Co. (GRVY) is a South Korean online gaming corporation that owns the Ragnarok franchise. This includes multiple online MMORPG games and mobile games. The company has done side projects with non-Ragnarok games, but the vast majority of its revenue comes from the brand.

As is true with many "one-trick pony"-type game companies, Gravity has had many ups and downs through the years as players come and go, creating immense volatility for its stock price. The company was launched in 2002 and was widely successful for most of the early 2000s, only to lose over 90% of its value from 2005 (when the ADR began trading) to 2009. However, in 2016, the firm had another wildly successful launch and the stock rose around 6000%, only to fall 63% from its May 2019 peak to today on the back of slower-than-expected user growth.

Depending on how you measure it, the stock is cheap... or expensive. On a TTM basis, the stock is trading at a very low P/E of 5X, but on a quarterly basis, it is at 8.5X. If you believe interest in the game will continue to fade, it is entirely possible the company will not generate a profit. Further, if Gravity Co.'s 2017-2019 growth trend continues, the stock is extremely undervalued. Thus, we must focus almost entirely on expected future demand trends for valuing the company. In my opinion, this is best done via Google Trends.

Google Trends Search Volume and Gravity Co.

From what I've found, Google Trends is perhaps one of the most undervalued tools investors can use to track expected forward earnings. Particularly when it comes to companies that generate the bulk of their revenue from one item.

Before we started, it is worth pointing out a few potential issues with Google Trends data. Our search term will be "Ragnarok Online", which, by itself, could cause misleading results due to "Thor Ragnarok", among other convoluted terms. Thus, I've added Google's "Online Game" filter in order to hone in on Gravity's main game, which uses AI to filter results. It is worth pointing out that nobody outside of Google truly knows how that filter works.

That said, we can clearly see below that worldwide "Thor Ragnarok" search interest is correlated with price changes for GRVY:

(Data Sources: Google Trends, Google Finance)

As you can see, search interest spikes usually proceed or concur with price spikes in GRVY. Importantly, Gravity generates its revenue on an advertising, subscription, and royalty licensing basis, thus the search interest spike in one period is likely to bring revenues and profits for months, if not years, down the road. That said, the tremendous decline in search interest since late 2018 may be a sign of continued declines.

However, there is reason to believe another spike could be around the corner. The company is in the process of launching an upgraded version of the Ragnarok Zero series, "Ragnarok Transcendence", soon this year, among other new releases. The upgraded game went into open beta (which allows the general public to test) on January 7th, which has seen generally positive reviews.

The game will also operate under the "free to play"/"pay to win" model, where users can play for free but have the opportunity to buy virtual items, often for an advantage. This model is superior because it can get far more money from high-value users and generate more general interest.

As you can see below, global search interest in "Ragnarok Transcendence" is quite high:

(Source: Google Trends)

Obviously, it is very difficult, if not impossible, to judge a game's popularity before it is officially launched. As witnessed in the rise and fall of "Fortnite" and "Pokemon-Go", what makes a game like this valuable is its appeal amongst a niche set of people. Obviously, Ragnarok's niche (mostly those in South Korea, Taiwan, and Japan) is much smaller than for those two, but preliminary evidence suggests a strong launch.

Let's see how this may be reflected in Gravity Co.'s financials.

Gravity Co. Could be Extremely Cheap

First, take a look at the company's stock price, revenue, and income over the past few years:

Data by YCharts

As you can see, the stock price tends to track revenue very closely and, as expected, its revenue is extremely volatile, as is its global search interest. While revenue is down significantly from its prior peak, it is still in line with the general trend, and a similar drop was seen before the stock's past doubling. If the next report is strong, it is entirely possible that the stock doubles again.

The financials indicate the company could be undervalued on a historical basis. Take a look at a few of its valuation statistics over the past few years:

Data by YCharts

Please note, these are TTM statistics, which include the large earnings and revenue spike last year. Still, we can clearly see that its "EV/EBITDA" and "P/S" are at historical lows that usually indicate a bottom in the stock price preceding another large rally. This is understandable given that the company's past hits are nearing the maturation of their lifecycle and its next major releases are ahead of it.

It is also worth pointing out that Gravity Co. has a relatively low debt, with total liabilities to assets of 37% with high cash reserves (current ratio is 2.3). While the company has low financial risks, its business risks are obviously high and seemingly accounted for in its low valuation. Obviously, if user interest fades enough, the game will no longer be worth playing, since it is the existence of other players that make an MMORPG valuable.

One aspect I really like about the stock is that its high degree of idiosyncratic risk is offset by low systemic risk. The stock price has essentially no correlation to global stock markets, with the Korean won being the only major economic factor impacting the company (since it is an ADR). Thus, owning a small portion of the stock can theoretically reduce systemic risk in one's portfolio.

Bottom Line

Overall, I believe GRVY is a speculative "Buy" today. From a technical standpoint, both its price and revenue are in a positive long-run trend, and from a fundamental standpoint, the stock could be cheap, particularly if upcoming upgrades and new game releases achieve necessary popularity.

This is seen nicely in the company's log-scale stock price:

Data by YCharts

It goes without saying that the stock is best left as a small portion of one's portfolio. While it could double or more, it could also rapidly lose 90%+ of its value if users decide to move to other games - as often occurs with MMORPGs.

Personally, I will wait to buy until the "Ragnarok Online" Google Trends data shows a material rise and trend higher. Over the past month, it has gently inched higher, but I'm too conservative an investor to bank on it yet.

