HUYA: Roadmap For 2020

HUYA Inc. (HUYA) recently held an Analyst Day to discuss some of the industry trends and the company’s strategic initiatives for the upcoming year.

Bottom line

Much of the discussion focused on HUYA’s near-term strategy on globalization and content diversification, while the long-term focus was primarily on cloud gaming and virtual broadcasting. eSports remains a key focus for the company, and cooperation with global platforms such as ESL will be crucial for HUYA to potentially become a global platform. We believe HUYA remains one of the better-positioned companies for the secular growth in eSports media given its unique position as a leading game streaming platform in China, upside to user growth and monetization and potential margin expansion as the eSports broadcasting industry becomes more rational. With eSports having the potential of becoming a major sports media, HUYA is well-positioned for the rising viewership and engagement that allows the firm to improve its monetization potential. Finally, the competitive dynamic appears to have escalated over the past few months as short-form video platforms ramp up on their gaming streaming. Although it remains early and a bit unclear as to how the short-form video platforms could disrupt the incumbents, we believe it is something investors should be mindful of.

Near-term and long-term strategic outlook

HUYA’s CEO, Rongjie Dong, gave the analysts an interesting presentation highlighting the upcoming catalysts for the game streaming industry. Notably, the globalization of IPs owned by Chinese companies such as Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY) and NetEase (NTES) could allow HUYA to piggyback on their oversea success by leveraging its international arm, Nimo, which could attract game companies to partner with Huya on content distribution. Although this may appear sound, we stress that partnerships with gaming companies depend on HUYA’s viewership metrics, which may be pale compared with the overseas incumbents such as Twitch and YouTube (GOOG, GOOGL).

Besides playing the globalization theme, content diversification is another focus to address the demand from the younger generations. HUYA looks to expand its content on both format (i.e., short videos) and categories (i.e., outdoor, social, ACG) in the coming years to address the growing demand. We like this initiative and believe it is the right way to protect market share, but we once again question its stickiness given that much of the categories and formats already have existing incumbents that have much stronger network effect than HUYA. As such, this remains a wait-and-see, and we would advise investors to curb their enthusiasm.

Speaking long term, globalization via Nimo TV is a key focus. Management indicated that Nimo TV has reached a 30-35% game streaming market share in Southeast Asia and Latin America. Given the expected doubling in revenue, cost-cutting and some shift in headcounts (Chinese managers coupled with local operational specialists), Nimo TV could achieve gross margin breakeven this year.

Doubling down on eSports

HUYA recently reached a partnership with Electronic Sports League, or ESL, in Germany allows HUYA to secure valuable content from perhaps one of the most important eSports event organizers globally. Given HUYA’s positioning as a streaming platform, the company’s focus on eSports is largely a traffic driver rather than a revenue driver. The reason is that eSports itself remains largely under-monetized, and for HUYA to fully monetize it (via advertising or subscription fees), the eSports industry in China needs to become more professional and regulated than it is now. We do not doubt the trajectory of eSports, but we believe that eSports monetization for HUYA as a streaming platform may take some time.

Competition heating up

Over the past several quarters, private companies such as Kuaishou have gone into game streaming. Rival Bilibili’s (BILI) acquiring League of Legends World Championship broadcasting rights for China is a negative to HUYA (see "Bilibili: eSports Media Rights Driving Engagement"), in our view, as HUYA would need to acquire something even more engaging, such as Dota’s The International, to prevent viewership churn.

Company management is confident about HUYA’s ecosystem, which has MCNs that recruit, train and market streamers which ensure the company has the best talents on the market and receives a revenue share in return. We believe this could allow the company to have a slight edge over its competitors, but we caution that the broadcasting industry in China is highly volatile and unpredictable, so HUYA is not entirely bulletproof from potential revenue share spike.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.