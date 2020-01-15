Cannabis Focus Shifting From Expansion To Profitability With Debra Borchardt (Podcast)

Summary

Debra Borchardt, CEO, Co-founder and Editor-in-Chief of cannabis financial news site Green Market Report, joins us for our 50th episode to discuss the state of the cannabis market.

We cover the disruptive possibility of the US descheduling cannabis, Canada's correction and Europe's disappointing cannabis picture.

We also discuss why Debra's bullish on Trulieve despite short report, as well as Cresco Labs, Green Thumb Industries, Acreage Holdings + more!