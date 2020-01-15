Nutanix: Strong Subscription Revenue Will Drive Valuation Expansion

The company's transition away from hardware and license revenue has placed a lot of pressure on the stock, though investors are starting to appreciate the new revenue model.

Nutanix (NTNX) has continued on their successful transition to a subscription based revenue model, moving away from their legacy hardware and license revenue streams. While this has impacted the stock quite significantly over the past year, the company is approaching ~75% of total revenue deriving from subscription services.

Q1 revenue declined ~1% overall, however, this includes the company's legacy hardware and license revenues, which they are moving away from. If we were to only look at software and support revenue, which represents ~95% of total revenue, this grew 9%. Looking even closer at the numbers, Q1 subscription revenue increased an impressive 72% to $218 million.

As the company continues on their transition, I believe revenue growth will start to meaningfully accelerate as the subscription revenue base becomes a larger portion of overall revenue. In addition, this revenue stream comes with higher gross margins, as signified by the ~80% gross margin during the quarter, which I believe will become the new sustainable level.

Data by YCharts

Immediately following a strong Q1 earnings, the stock shot up ~30% as investors are starting to see the benefit of a full-subscription revenue model. However, in recent weeks, the stock has pulled back ~10% as investors have started to take some profits off the table. Nevertheless, the stock remains ~45% below their all-time high and with the transition moving along rather quickly, I believe the company's valuation has some room to expand.

Investors have punished the stock over the past year as overall revenue growth has decelerated significantly and in some cases has actually declined. However, with the transition starting to become the majority of revenue and billings, the company's overall growth is likely to accelerate and cause investors to become more bullish on the name.

Though there is still a concern around revenue growth, valuation remains attractive compared to other leading software companies who deploy the subscription revenue model. If we were to only look at potential FY20 subscription revenue, the company currently trades at ~6x FY20 subscription revenue, well below some of their peers. Valuation looks even lower if we look at the overall company's FY20 revenue, as my analysis only looks at the more recurring and highly visible subscription revenue.

At this point with the stock now trading under $35, I believe it is a good opportunity for long-term investors to pick up shares. As the company continues to move along their transition, I believe investors will start to place a higher revenue multiple on the overall company and we could see the stock start to approach the all time high level of ~$62 at some point this year.

Q1 Earnings And Guidance

During the quarter, total revenue only grew ~1% to $314.8 million, though the company continues to transition away from selling hardware and more towards a subscription model. Software and support revenue grew 9% to $305 million and represents ~95% of total revenue. While hardware revenue represents less than 5% of total revenue, the continued decline in revenue still has a drag on the overall company growth.

In addition, the software and support revenue has been negatively impacted by the company transitioning to a subscription model instead of license. With their historical license model, the revenue would be received upfront, thus would be more volatile and less predictable. The new subscription based model will not only be all software, but it will become more recurring and visible, which investors have historically placed higher valuation multiples on. During the quarter subscription revenue increased 72% to $218 million.

Source: Company Presentation

While NTNX has done a good job shifting to a subscription model, there is still room left to go. For example, only ~50% of Billings and ~40% of revenue were subscription based in the year ago period, however, this has increased to ~73% of Billings and ~65% of revenue. While this has been a successful journey to date, the company still has room to go, which could help improve their valuation as the subscription revenue eventually becomes the model.

Billings for the quarter declined ~1% to $380 million, though subscription billings increased by 41% to $276 million and represented nearly 75% of billings. Even though the total billings value actually declined, again this can be attributed to the impact from license and hardware billings exiting the company.

Source: Company Presentation

Gross margin has also improved the past few quarters and Q1 was no exception. Gross margin came in at 80.1%, better than the 78.6% in the year ago period. The improvement is largely attributed to the company's transition to a subscription model, and I believe the 80%+ gross margin is sustainable as other software subscription models tend to have similar gross margins given the lack of product expense from hardware related sales.

Source: Company Presentation

NTNX continued their success in expanding both their customer growth and lifetime purchase multiples. Ending Q1, the company had nearly 15k customers, which grew 30% from the year ago period. In addition, the company also has 840 of the Global 2000 Companies as customers. Even as the company further penetrates the G2K list, these customers ted to spend 12.5x throughout their relationship when compared to their initial purchase. Essentially this means that the G2K customers are very willing to renew and expand contracts with NTNX, as demonstrated by their 76% repeat customer bookings.

Source: Company Presentation

Management provided guidance for Q2 which includes software and support revenue of $330-335 million with software and support billings of $410-420 million. While the company continues to shed their legacy hardware and license revenue streams, I believe management continues to provide somewhat conservative software and support targets, which I believe they will continue to beat. In addition, gross margins should remain ~80%.

For the full year, software and support revenue is expected to be $1.30-1.40 billion with software and support Billings of $1.65-1.75 billion. Even though guidance seems somewhat conservative, I believe management was prudent in delivering numbers that they will able to beat throughout the year. Notably, gross margin for the year is expected to be ~80%, demonstrating the company's continued focus on shifting to subscription revenue.

Valuation

Valuation continues to be challenging for this company has many investors continue to see revenue and billings growth decline, though this includes the hardware and license revenue, which the company is no longer focusing on. Subscription revenue represented nearly 70% of Q1 revenue and grew 72% compared to the year ago period, demonstrating the opportunity the company has within this revenue stream.

Over time with the larger subscription revenue base that is growing at a fast clip, investors will start to better assess the recurring revenue and highly visible nature of the new business model, which could ultimately lead to a higher valuation multiple.

Data by YCharts

While the transition to subscription revenue has significantly impacted the stock over the past year, the transition has been moving along and the company is better positioned to take advantage of the subscription model. For valuation purposes, we can look purely at the subscription revenue base. In FY19, subscription revenue was $650 million and assuming this grows ~65% in FY20 (Q1 growth was 72%), we could see subscription revenue of ~$1.075 billion.

NTNX has a current market cap of $6.7 billion and with ~$900 million of cash/investment and ~$470 million of debt, the company has a current enterprise value of ~$6.3 billion. Using my above FY20 subscription revenue estimate of $1.075 billion, this represents a multiple of ~5.9x. Compared to the above group of leading SaaS players, a multiple under 6x is relatively cheap.

This valuation metric is a bit unique as it only gives credit to the subscription revenue base and not the entire revenue stream. By just valuing the highly recurring and visible revenue stream, the company remains undervalued and underappreciated. At under 6x FY20 subscription revenue, NTNX should be on everybody's radar as a buying opportunity despite the recent pop in the stock price. Optimistically speaking, we could eventually see the company trade at an overall revenue multiple closer to ~6-7x, which would imply a subscription-only revenue multiple near 10x, closer to some of the other leading SaaS-based companies.

Risks to NTNX include a slower-than-expected transition to software-only sales, though it would have a slight benefit to revenue growth and would negatively impact gross margins. The emergence of more competitors would also impact NTNX's growth.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NTNX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.