Cassava Sciences: Alzheimer's Solution Shows Promise After Positive Phase 2a Trial

Alzheimer's has resisted all attempts to find a remedy to date, hence PTI-125 should be treated with caution, but this novel approach may have promise.

Positive data from phase 2a clinical trial has led to optimism and a spike in the share price. Further data from a follow-on trial could be available in Q120.

Cassava Sciences - formerly Pain Therapeutics - has rebranded itself and allocated all of its resource to a new Alzheimer's drug candidate PTI-125 and diagnostic test PTI-125Dx.

Investment Thesis

Pain Therapeutics finally gave up on its tamper-resistant opioid treatment Remoxy after its fourth rejection by the FDA in August 2018. (Source: Endpoints News). Management decided to rebrand as Cassava Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) and shift its attention to neurodegenerative diseases instead.

The small molecule PTI-125 is now the company's sole focus, and Cassava management believes it could be a game-changing development in the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

PTI-125 is certainly a radically different approach to treating Alzheimer's, a disease which has no known cure. It is a departure from currently available treatments such as cholinesterase and beta amyloid inhibitors.

PTI-125 targets Filamin A ("FLNA"), a "scaffolding" protein which brings different proteins together and ensures they are functioning and interacting as they should do. A toxic form of collapsed FLNA is often found within the brains of Alzheimer's patients, disrupting their interactions which leads to neurodegeneration and brain inflammation. PTI-125 is a small molecule drug that restores the normal shape of FLNA in the brain.

To date, Cassava has progressed PTI-125 to a phase 2b clinical trial which began in August after a phase 2a trial delivered promising results.

The phase 2a trial enrolled 13 patients and achieved a 100% response rate. The trial demonstrated that PTI-125 was able to reduce biomarkers of neurodegeneration and neuroinflammation at a dose that was well-tolerated.

The initial results published in September led Cassava's Chief Science Officer Nadav Friedmann, PhD, MD, to comment:

To our knowledge, no other drug has shown such promising results on objective, validated biomarkers of disease.

Further positive data revealed in December at the 12th International Conference on Clinical Trials on Alzheimer's Disease showed improvements in biomarkers in plasma and lymphocytes and significant reductions in both nitrated and phosphorylated forms of tau protein. (Source - SA).

This news triggered a spike in Cassava's share price which climbed from $1.66 to a high of $9.68 in December - a 480% gain - before correcting to a price at the time of writing of $7.6.

Besides PTI-125, Cassava is also developing PTI-125Dx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic candidate which the company hopes will be able to detect Alzheimer's using a simple blood test.

Both projects are being part-funded by research grants from the National Institutes of Health, which contributed $1.9m in the first nine months of 2018 and $3.8m for the corresponding period in 2019.

Raising sufficient cash to continue the trials will be a challenge for Cassava, in my view. The company reported an accumulated deficit of $167.1m at September 30, 2019, and Cassava will likely have to raise substantial sums not only to trial but - should the trials be successful - market and distribute PTI-125.

Investors can therefore expect to be diluted going forward. Cassava has an arrangement with Jones trading, enabling the company to offer and sell shares of common stock as per the terms of a shelf registration statement declared effective by the SEC in July 2017. In 2019, Cassava raised funds of $3.9m in this way, selling 1,763,013 shares. (Source: Cassava 10Q submission Q319)

For a small, new company with limited resources, it would be hard to evaluate Cassava's prospects of delivering a best-in-class Alzheimer's drug, or diagnostic test, as anything but slim. The name may be new, but the management does not have a good track record securing FDA approval. To date, however, the progress of PTI-125 and PTI-125Dx has been impressive, and the rewards on offer are huge.

Alzheimer's and related dementia affect nearly 50m people worldwide, with only one out of every four sufferers having been diagnosed. In 2018, treating and caring for the 5m Alzheimer's sufferers in the US cost $277bn, or 18.5bn hours of care. Post diagnosis, an Alzheimer's patient typically lives for between 4 and 8 years. The total cost of treating an individual Alzheimer's patient was estimated at $251,000 in 2018. (Source: Alzheimers.net)

Alzheimer's is the sixth leading cause of death in the US, and the problem is worsening. By 2050, it is estimated that as many as 16m people will be living with Alzheimer's. Between 2000 and 2014, there was an 89% increase in deaths caused by the disease.

There are no drugs currently available on the market that can successfully cure Alzheimer's, which tells investors two things. Firstly, that the addressable market for a successful treatment would be enormous, and confer blockbuster status on any drug that can be proven to be effective. And secondly, that developing such a successful drug is almost impossibly hard.

My view then on Cassava is that, despite the encouraging early data far bigger challenges lie ahead. Positive Alzheimer's data is so hard to come by. However, there remains a possibility that the FDA may approve or even fast-track PTI-125, should the next set of trial results also be positive.

Investors will not have to wait long to find out with preliminary results from the phase 2b trial due this month. In terms of share price gain, the upside potential is practically unlimited, given the size of the addressable market. It is also dependent first of all on whether PTI-125 is approved and, secondly, on how effective a treatment it proves to be.

There is also the potential of the PTI-125Dx to consider - were it to prove effective, this diagnostic test would constitute a major breakthrough allowing the disease to be detected at a much earlier stage.

Cassava's price has already begun to drop as the good news from results fades, but with the next set of results being close, I think there is a slight case for acquiring some Cassava stock. Any drug that is beneficial to the treatment of Alzheimer's is likely to be given every opportunity to succeed by the FDA.

Although the FDA frustrated Pain Therapeutics and its CEO (now CEO of Cassava) Remi Barbier time and again, his and the rest of the management team's persistence may pay off. PTI-125 has a chance, and as such, investors can expect to see volatility in the share price and potentially large gains. A failed trial would see the price return to $1 or $2, in my view.

Company Overview

Cassava was formerly known as Pain Therapeutics. Pain was primarily concerned with developing Remoxy, a formulation of oxycodone designed to treat tampering linked to opioid abuse. The drug was rejected four times in total by the FDA, however, on safety and efficacy risk/reward lines.

Management quickly rebranded and turned their attention to PTI-125 and PTI-125Dx. Although the company is new, PTI-125 has actually been 10 years in the making.

Development of PTI-125. Source: Cassava Investor Presentation Sep '19.

The small molecule was developed in-house, and Cassava holds its exclusive global rights. To date, Cassava's only collaborator has been the NIH, which has sponsored R&D and clinical trials, by providing grants to the company.

This has allowed Cassava to initiate and fund its phase 2 clinical program for patients with Alzheimer's which completed in September 2019 - as mentioned, the results were good, with all patients showing a biomarker response to PTI-125, and no safety concerns reported.

Over one month, a total of 13 patients were given twice daily dosing of 100mg of PTI-125 orally. Besides improvements in Alzheimer's biomarkers plasma and lymphocytes, reductions in both nitrated and phosphorylated forms of Tau protein were also detected.

Tau is a protein contained within nerve cells which assists in the formation of microtubules structures which help distribute nutrients around nerve cells. In Alzheimer's patients, Tau has a tendency to collapse into "tangles", losing its ability to deliver nutrients and ultimately causing cells to die.

In the study, total Tau ("T-Tau") decreased by 20% whilst phosphorylated Tau ("P-Tau", the kind that leads to synaptic dysfunction) decreased by 34%. Also notable was a decrease in Neurofilament light chain ("NfL") of 22% - NfL is another marker for degeneration - and a decrease in the cognitive decline biomarker Neurogranin of 32%.

Phase 2a clinical trial results. Source: Cassava Investor Presentation Sep '19.

A Different Approach To Treating Alzheimer's

Whilst other companies have focused on developing drugs that attempt to clear amyloid out of the brain or use immunotherapy to stimulate the brain's own natural defence systems, Cassava and PTI-125 focus on a process known as proteopathy. Proteopathy is a disease that causes proteins to become structurally abnormal, disrupting the natural processes of cells and causing them to die.

PTI-125 attempts to reverse this process in a scaffolding protein known as FLNA, which folds in on itself as a result of proteopathy. Restoring FLNA to its natural state helps to restore processes like cognition and memory, according to Cassava's research, and slow or even reverse the effects of proteopathy.

Next Stage: Phase 2b Clinical Trial

The phase 2b clinical trial has already begun, enrolling 60 patients. It is a blinded, randomized, placebo controlled trial that will last 28 days, administering a twice-daily dose of 50-100mg of PTI-125 to patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's.

The primary endpoint will again be the measurement of biomarkers of AD pathology, neurodegeneration, and neuroinflammation as mentioned above. The study will also perform cognitive assessments of patients. The primary completion date is expected to be this month, with the study completion date scheduled for April.

Clearly, progression to phase 3 trials would represent a coup for this micro-cap stock and indicate that the treatment does indeed show promise. It is also critical in terms of raising funding. The NIH grants won't last forever, and it seems likely they would stop altogether, should this latest trial not deliver further encouraging results. If it does succeed, however, Cassava will be in a very strong position to raise further funding, either by issuing new stock or perhaps forming relationships with interested big-pharma partners - of which there would surely be many.

The next trial's results really do seem crucial to Cassava's survival chances - it is a "make or break" moment for the company which only has one other, closely related "shot at goal".

PTI-125Dx

As Cassava points out in its recent investor presentation, currently, the only way to diagnose Alzheimer's is with an autopsy. Often, the diagnosis comes too late for patients who are already in advanced stages of decline. Cassava believes that its diagnostic test - christened PTI-125Dx - will help identify Alzheimer's sufferers long before the symptoms have begun to take effect.

PTI-125Dx measures the ratio of two protein fragments in plasma. Cassava says that it has tested 220 plasma samples (source: Grantome) and shown more than two orders of magnitude difference between healthy patients and those with Alzheimer's with 98-100% accuracy.

Of 4 clinical tests conducted to date, the first showed a ten-fold separation of Alzheimer's patients from healthy patients, as did the second and third, with the fourth delivering an inconclusive result due to, the company says, the failure of a commercial antibody. Cassava says it is now developing its own antibody specifically for use with PTI-125Dx.

As with PTI-125, results are encouraging but also very early stage, and, significantly, more testing will need to be done. Provided Cassava can afford to complete such testing.

Financials

Cassava is a "bona fide" micro-cap stock with a market cap of just $120.3m at the time of writing, and cash and cash equivalents of $17.8m as at September 30th, 2019. The company made an operating loss of $3.1m in the first nine months of 2019, spending $830k on R&D net of grants received from NIH, and $2.6m on general and administrative costs.

To my mind, the company will need to seriously step up its fundraising efforts if it wants to progress its drug and diagnostic tests through trials and ultimately commercialisation. Future trials will require enrollment of larger numbers of patients, lengthier test periods, and more than the 6 sites Cassava is currently using for its phase 2b trials.

Again, in my opinion, the funds will materialise if the results are promising enough. But it is a big "if". At the end of December, the share price experienced a mini-spike (source - SA) of 25% as it was revealed CEO Remi Barbier had made 3 stock purchases during the month, at prices of $1.65, $4.15, and $5.53.

The management team - which includes several medical professors specialising in the study of neuroscience - is clearly confident. Barbier has not been disheartened by his previous dealings with the FDA around Remoxy either. Investors can take that as either as a good, or a bad sign, depending on your viewpoint.

Competition

In October, the share price of Biogen (BIIB) rocketed as it claimed to have developed the first ever treatment proven to slow Alzheimer's - aducanumab, which targets the amyloid beta. This occurred despite the fact that the company had abandoned its phase 3 trials of the drug due to the likelihood of failure, before re-evaluating its data and deciding to submit a marketing application to the FDA.

Although Biogen stock went from $218 to $280 in a single day, realistically, the company faces a years-long wait to see if the FDA will approve aducanumab.

Of course, most of the big-pharma companies have their own drugs in development. Why wouldn't they when analysts believe that an Alzheimer's curing drug could be worth more than $10bn in annual sales. (Source: Reuters).

According to a recent research paper, big-pharma has invested upwards of $600bn into finding a cure for the disease (source: Forbes), and between 1997 and 2017, there have been no fewer than 174 failed attempts to treat or cure Alzheimer's, with only 4 new medicines approved by the FDA in that time. 92 attempts remain ongoing. Considering this, it would certainly be a minor miracle if Cassava had a solution on its hands.

Conclusion

To my mind, Cassava is a highly speculative investment with the odds stacked against the success of either PTI-125 or PTI-125Dx. Until it is proven not to work, however, both solutions have potential, meaning the company has potential to investors.

Cassava's solution is different from any competing treatments and backed by scientific research and some good results to date, which are the essential hallmarks of any early stage biotech play.

I would personally consider acquiring some stock in the hope that the trial results due this month and in April deliver more good news. There is a significant potential upside. Realistically, however, failure is the most likely outcome, and with Cassava having just the one-and-a-half "shots on goal", investors may have to brace themselves for accepting a loss over the long term. Hope springs eternal, however, and this being Alzheimer's, the effect of good news is likely to be immediate and result in a hefty share price gain.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.