The Best Performing Gold And Precious Metal Miners - January 2020

This article takes a look at the top 50 best performing precious metal miners over the past year. 2019 was an exciting year for the industry against a backdrop of lower interest rates with volatile macro conditions. A dovish policy stance by the Fed with the first rate cut since 2008 represented the catalyst for a leg higher in precious metals. The price of gold now trading at $1,550 per ounce is up 20% over the past year and briefly climbed above $1,600 in recent weeks amid a spark in Middle East tensions which adds a new layer of complexity to the overall environment supportive to precious metals.

While gold gets much of the attention as a store of value and safe-haven bid, the real star has been palladium and related platinum metals group miners. An ongoing market supply deficit and continued strong automobile industry demand has driven a surge in palladium which is up over 60% since early 2019, and 180% in three years. The current level of $2,050/oz is now expensive than gold. Indeed, the intensity of the palladium rally is something investors can only hope to replicate in gold soon. Still, our data shows several miners that have doubled in price and market value over the past supported by the ongoing bull market in precious metals.

Best Performing Precious Metals Miners

Most of the stocks on the list are small- and micro-cap companies generally with strong production figures or major exploration discoveries. Note that our results are filtered for miners with a market cap of at least $100 million. It's possible some miners are missing, potentially with a wrong classification in the database.

Great Bear Resources Ltd. (OTCPK:GTBDF) with a market cap of $308 million is the best performing gold stock over the past year, up 339%. This is a stock that was trading at just $0.40 per share back in 2018 and has climbed over 1,500% in the past 18 months, essentially a winning lottery ticket to any early investors. The company has announced numerous high-grade discoveries in its Ontario, Canada, 'Dixie-Project' asset with significant production potential. Comments by management suggest they are excited by the recent developments.

Among large-cap gold miners, AngloGold Ashanti Ltd. (NYSE:AU), and Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) make the list, up 65% and 66% over the past year each respectively. Kirkland nearly reached 1 million ounces of gold production in 2019, up 35% year over year. Among notable mid-cap gold miners, we highlight NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSE:NG) up 115%, Gold Fields Ltd. (NYSE:GFI) up 63%, and Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) with a 49% return over the past all presenting impressive momentum.

As mentioned, palladium continues to surge higher and our list includes a number of the key producers in the industry. South Africa's Sibanye Gold (NYSE:SBGL) is the world’s second-largest producer of palladium and number three in terms of gold output. In this case, the exposure to palladium along with rising production figures has led to a 216% gain in its share price over the past year. This past year, the company settled some lingering labor union disputes while management made comments suggesting they are looking at reinstating a dividend later in 2020. We are bullish on this stock and covered it with an article back in September.

Other palladium miners include Russia's Norilsk Nickel PSJC (OTCPK:NILSY), the number one palladium producer in the world with its stock climbing 92% in the past year. As the name implies, the company is diversified across other industrial metals. Separately Impala Platinum Holdings (OTCPK:OTCQX:IMPUY) and Anglo American Platinum (OTCPK:OTCPK:ANGPY) are also big winners with significant palladium production.

Analysis and Forward-Looking Commentary

We remain bullish on precious metals overall while favoring high-quality gold and silver names but more cautious on palladium and platinum. For gold and silver, which benefit more from their store of value and safe haven qualities, the case here is that there is upside in our view irrespective of the broader macro outlook.

On one hand, if global growth expectations were to deteriorate, possibly driven by weaker than expected economic indicators, gold would likely benefit as interest rates fall and policymakers target more aggressive stimulus. The other side to that is if we see a strong rebound of global growth, it follows that inflationary pressures could emerge which could also supportive for gold in a reflation type trade.

A sustained move above $1,600/oz for gold would likely open the door to target the 2011 highs and carry silver along for the ride. To the downside, we see the $1,350 level in gold as an important support level to hold and maintain a bullish tilt. A break lower would force us to reassess the near term outlook.

For palladium, we sense that the current rally has gone beyond the market fundamentals as the market is still tied to its industrial dynamics. While the automobile industry is the main demand driver for palladium given its use in catalytic converters to meet tighter environmental regulations, recent indicators suggest a weak outlook for global automobile production including in still weak numbers out of China. We expect some consolidation in the rally between $2,000 and $1,800/oz with higher volatility going forward in palladium going forward.

Along with Sibanye Gold which we mentioned above and we think is still undervalued, we like some junior gold miners including Americas Gold and Silver Corp. (NYSE:USAS), and Torex Gold Resources (OTCPK:TORXF) which we covered with a bullish article back in October.

In terms of funds, our top pick for 2020 is the ASA Gold & Precious Metals Fund (NYSE:ASA). This is a non-leveraged and actively managed CEF that currently trades at a discount to NAV of 15%. We highlighted ASA in an article with a thesis that the discount should narrow going forward supporting an incremental return potential. Favorably, ASA has outperformed the SPDR Gold Trust ETF (NYSE:GLD) and the VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSE:GDX) over the past year.

Takeaway

We think the list above serves as a good starting point for further research particularly among some of the smaller stocks that are less well known. The first step is to really understand why the particular stock has outperformed as a basis to consider if there is more upside. The allure of investing in individual miners is the significantly higher return potential compared to a commodity tracking fund. Keep in mind that mining stocks can be high risk so we recommend diversifying across multiple companies and averaging into a position.

