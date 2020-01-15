December 2019 CPI Update

I still think the most likely event in the near term is a decline in interest rates, so I am still mostly holding on to bond exposure and keeping powder dry on some potential tactical equity positions, except for positions with some defensive elements.

Not much to say. More of the same. Shelter inflation tracking over 3%, non-shelter core around 1.5%, and core CPI about 2.2%. I don't think short-term inflation fluctuations are very informative at this point, unless they veer wildly in one direction or the other. I still think the most likely event in the near term is a decline in interest rates, so I am still mostly holding on to bond exposure and keeping powder dry on some potential tactical equity positions, except for positions with some defensive elements. For instance, Hovnanian, a homebuilder, (NYSE:HOV) that is highly leveraged, financially and operationally, and poised to recover because of the both defensive and speculative potential of that sector. I actually consider that position a sort of hedge against a bond position, in part, because I think a primary factor holding yields down is the lack of residential investment.

