RingCentral Stock Price Will Continue Higher

Stock is overvalued relative to peers but price action suggests that stock price will move higher from here.

RingCentral has YoY revenue growth of 34%. Revenue growth is much higher in mid-market and enterprise.

I last wrote about RingCentral, Inc. (RNG) five months ago, giving the company a strong buy rating. The only thing that has changed since then is its stock price, up 32%.

(Source: Yahoo Finance/MS Paint)

After a strong gap up in October as a result of the announced partnership with Avaya Holdings Corp. (AVYA), the stock has consolidated and using technical analysis terminology, has formed a continuation pattern called a pennant, signaling higher prices yet to come.

Early this year, the stock price broke out to all-time highs. Given that the next quarterly results will be out in early February, I am anticipating more bullish action. RingCentral has strong revenue growth, meets the software Rule of 40, and consistently beats analysts' estimates on both revenues and earnings. For these reasons I am giving RingCentral a very bullish rating.

Avaya Partnership

An excellent bullish case was made for the Avaya partnership in this article.

The recent Avaya partnership has the potential to scale RNG's seats from 2.5m to 20m over the next 5 years, driving revenue to >$5b vs. the Street at $2.5b.

I won't attempt to speculate on the numbers, but this partnership should drive RingCentral's revenue much higher.

Competition

Despite strong competition in Unified-Communications-as-a-Service (UCaaS) from the likes of Microsoft (MSFT), 8x8 (EGHT) and Cisco (CSCO), RingCentral is holding its own and then some in this $35 billion Total Addressable Market (NYSE:TAM).

(Source: RingCentral)

Company Fundamentals

As I have explained in a recent article, high-growth companies generally don't measure up based on traditional value metrics. In fact, such companies often confound analysts who inevitably attempt to apply their beloved value metrics, with the result being a lost investment opportunity. In place of traditional value factors, I generally focus on other measures, such as revenue growth, free cash flow margin and the software company "Rule of 40."

Revenue Growth

RingCentral had a good year with annual revenue growth of 34%, consistent with the 5-year annual growth rate of 33% is very good.

(Source: Portfolio123)

Free Cash Flow Margin

RingCentral’s free cash flow margin TTM is 6% of revenues. It has been rising since 2014 and positive since mid-2016.

(Source: Portfolio123)

The Rule Of 40

One industry metric that is often used for software companies is the Rule of 40. It is an industry rule of thumb that attempts to help software companies ascertain how to balance growth and profitability. There are different ways of calculating the Rule of 40; some analysts use EBITDA and others use free cash flow margin. I use the free cash flow margin TTM.

The Rule of 40 is interpreted as follows: If a company's growth rate plus free cash flow margin adds up to 40% or more, then the SaaS company has growth and cash flow in balance and is considered financially healthy. In RingCentral’s case:

Revenue Growth + FCF margin = 34% + 6% = 40%

The calculation comes out to 40%, and therefore, RingCentral fulfills the Rule of 40.

Stock Valuation

I determine stock valuation on a relative basis by comparing sales multiples and sales growth to the company's peers. I believe that high-growth companies should be more highly valued than slow-growth companies. After all, growth is a prime factor in valuation models such as DCF. Higher future growth results in higher valuation and, therefore, higher EV/sales multiple.

To illustrate this point, I created a scatter plot of enterprise value/forward sales versus estimated YoY sales growth for the 152 stocks in my digital transformation stock universe.

(Source: Portfolio123/private software)

The sales multiple in the vertical direction is calculated using the EV and "next year's sales estimate" mean value based on all analysts from the Portfolio123 database. The estimated YoY sales growth is calculated using "current year's sales estimate" and "next year's sales estimate," also provided by Portfolio123.

As can be seen from this scatter plot, RingCentral is well above the best-fit line, suggesting that its forward sales multiple is higher than its peers', given its estimated future revenue growth rate. My interpretation is that RingCentral is valued significantly higher than the average stock in my digital transformation universe.

Now I am going to explore another way of evaluating RingCentral stock valuation, also relative to its peers. In this plot, the Next Year Earnings Estimate is substituted for Next Year Sales Estimate.

(Source: Portfolio123/private software)

From the second plot, it can be seen that RingCentral sits right on the best-fit line, suggesting that the stock is fairly valued.

Based on the forward sales multiple, RingCentral is significantly overvalued. Based on the forward earnings multiple, it is fairly valued. My compromise is to declare that RingCentral is somewhat overvalued relative to its peers.

Analysts' Estimates

One area that I monitor and use to judge company management is revenue and earnings beats. When company management gives out conservative guidance, the company generally beats analysts' estimates. RingCentral has an outstanding record in this area, handily beating estimates for both revenue and earnings for the last 5 quarters.

(Source: Portfolio123)

This leads me to believe that RingCentral management provides very conservative guidance and has a higher probability of beating estimates in future quarters.

Investment Risks

While software stock valuations have come down in recent months, they are still high on a historical basis. Uncertainties, such as the rising tension in the Middle East, trade disputes and President Trump's impeachment, could cause a market downturn. Software stocks tend to get hit hard during any market turbulence.

RingCentral does have significant competition from companies such as Microsoft, 8x8 and Cisco. Competitors could eat into RingCentral's market share, causing revenue growth to slow and the stock price to drop.

The partnership with Avaya is expected to boost revenue significantly. If this relationship does not pan out then RingCentral could suffer as a result.

Summary And Conclusions

RingCentral is another strong SaaS company at the heart of the digital transformation revolution offering UCaaS. RingCentral stock price is experiencing new all-time highs, due to its outstanding revenue growth and recent partnership announcement with Avaya.

RingCentral is starting the new year off with a bang, fulfilling the continuation pattern that was initiated with a price breakout back in October.

The stock movement is supported by strong company fundamentals, including 34% revenue growth and a 6% free cash flow margin, satisfying the Rule of 40.

While the stock price is valued significantly higher than other stocks in my digital transformation stock universe, the higher valuation is tempered by estimates of next year's earnings. I believe that the higher valuation is justified based on strong revenue growth and the announced partnership with Avaya.

I don't believe that investors should hold back based on this higher market valuation. The stock is moving now, and I suggest that investors embrace this. I am giving RingCentral a Very Bullish rating.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.