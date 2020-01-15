The Only 2 Important Investment Decisions I Ever Made

The near-universal belief in index funds is misplaced. It's a sales pitch. There is another (and very simple) way to invest. So simple, in fact, that even an idiot can do it without the benefit of costly advice from those who know better.

There is something about the smell of Old San Juan, Puerto Rico. It's a very mixed scent, like ocean spray and cedar, with a strong dose of fresh oxygen from those kinds of tropical plants with thick leaves. I won't mince words. I had no goddamn idea what I was doing. I'd just had a mutual parting of the ways with a storied Wall Street law firm where I had been working (Miserably) for the past two years. The neighborhood where we lived in lower Manhattan had been practically demolished by the September 11th attacks on the World Trade Center, and my wife was stressed out of her mind at work. We decided to abandon our careers, sell our apartment, get the hell out of New York City and move to Puerto Rico. Which we did, but then the question was what to do next with our lives? As lovely as the island is, we just couldn't find an answer down in Puerto Rico, and so after half a year, we returned to New York City, went back to work and lived in a rental apartment located not too far from the apartment that we used to own prior to September 11th.

We had a nice windfall when we sold that apartment, and with the stock market in the gutter during most of 2002, I decided to invest the proceeds into a handpicked collection of stocks. I'd always been under the impression that "individual stocks are risky" and that index funds were the only smart way for individuals to invest. It's hard not to get those ideas drummed into your skull when you read about investing. But then I was struck by a fairly basic idea: what else is an index fund besides a collection of individual stocks? I mean, what does Standard & Poor's know about constructing a passive index of stocks selected on purposefully mindless and basic criteria that I couldn't figure out entirely on my own?

As it so happens, the bulk of my wealth back then was invested in S&P 500 index funds, which probably gave me the idea that trying a different approach with the apartment money would mean that my wife and I would be somewhat hedged. During the summer of 2002, I made the first of only two major investment decisions that I would ever make in my entire life so far. I picked 22 big blue chip companies that seemed undervalued to me at the time. I did nothing particularly sophisticated or interesting when selecting these securities. I just listed companies that I had heard of before, and then I looked at the PE ratios and book value (which were the only financial metrics I knew anything about). If the PE ratios or book values seemed low, I put the company on my buy list. In some cases, I just bought the stock because I liked the product - Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) was one example. My approach certainly felt scientific and well informed at the time, but after 18 subsequent years of investing, what I can see now that I couldn't see back then was that my selection process wasn't appreciably more sophisticated than the process by which a chimpanzee selects which bananas to eat.

That didn't matter.

No, I didn't do a particularly brilliant job picking stocks. I invested heavily in financials like JPMorgan (JMP) and Citibank (C) because I wished I could be an investment banker. I certainly came to regret those decisions during the 2008/2009 financial crisis. I bought GE because I heard smart people saying it was the greatest single investment a person could make. What I am telling you is that my selection process was nothing special, but I did do just one thing that turns out to have worked brilliantly in retrospect. Nothing. I bought the stock and largely left the shares entirely alone from that point forward. I still haven't sold any of the shares I originally bought with the exception of three positions: Microsoft (MSFT) (which I subsequently bought back, sold again, and then bought back), General Electric (GE) (which I liquidated a couple of years ago in a fit of disgust), and McDonald's (MCD) (I sold off some shares from time to time when I thought the stock was exceedingly expensive - which turns out to have been an idiotic decision). If anything, I've only added to some of these positions from time to time over the years.

As it happens, most of the stocks I picked paid dividends, although dividends were certainly the last thing on my mind in 2002. Back then, the yields on stocks were so low that I treated dividends as a sort of the throw away. True, I did reinvest the dividends, but not necessarily into more shares of the companies I already owned. On the contrary, I have added more and more positions in different companies to the original list.

How did my approach work out in the end?

Here is the original list, with roughly the same initial weightings I had when I first put this portfolio together back in 2002.

And here is the performance relative to the S&P 500 since 2002. Or I should say, here is what the performance Would Have Been had I reinvested dividends back into more shares of each company that paid them (and had I simply held MSFT the whole time instead of flitting into and out of the stock like a stoned moth at your backdoor porch light on hot summer's night). In reality, I spent some dividends and reinvested some into shares of different companies. I might have done better had I simply hit the DRIP function and never looked back.

According to the portfolio analysis tool on PortfolioVisualizer.Com, I can see that even with my lousy picks in GE and Citibank and ill-conceived penchant for overweighting financials, the returns dwarf the S&P 500 by over 4.5% a year on average.

That was a big investment choice numero uno.

The second major investment choice that I ever made was in 2009, shortly after Congress (initially) refused to appropriate funds requested by the Bush administration to shore up the failing banking sector. The stock market's reaction was swift and furious. I dropped our kid off at nursery school, drove home, and sold virtually all of our index funds. Was I panicking? Yes. Absolutely. But that wasn't the only motivation I had for selling the funds. By that time, I already had bought positions in several other companies, including Apple (AAPL), Whole Foods, and a few others. I had already become convinced that for me, the right way to invest is to buy stocks that pay steady and rising dividends, to reinvest the dividends into more shares and then virtually never sell anything for any reason. With stock prices low, I realized that I could sell the index funds without taking too great of tax hit on my built-in capital gains (which were evaporating on an almost daily basis by that time), and put the money to work elsewhere.

But I sat on my hands and did nothing for month or two, but then moved practically all of our assets into individual stocks, as well as some shares dividend growth ETFs - (NASDAQ:DVY), (VIG), (VYM) and (SDY), a preferred stock ETF (PFF) and, much to my regret, shares of closed-end MLP issued by Kayne Anderson (KYN), and Tortoise (TYG). Ah, and I bought one deep value shipping company known as Navios Maritime Partners (NMM) sometime around 2010. I would come to regret these three latter investments, but I was desperate to replace lost yield from the dividend cuts to my portfolio during the financial crisis, and each of these three investments spouted cash flow (tax-advantaged, to boot).

So, I added more positions to my original list of non-S&P 500 Index Fund investments, and then I proceeded to do what I've always done as an investor. Nothing. I held the stocks, and with the exception of the three aforementioned yield picks, Navios, Kayne Anderson and Tortoise, and my shares of (PFF), (VIG) and (VYM) which I ultimately sold off, I still hold (most) of the shares I bought back in 2009 and 2010 today. And yes, I did buy and sell Microsoft for no good reason and worse, like an idiot, I sold off some shares of Apple a few years ago when I thought the position was growing too large for my portfolio (naturally, the position has more than doubled since then and would have tripled were it not for my sage investment timing that convinced me I should sell some shares). There were also a few companies I bought in or around 2010 that, ultimately, got taken over and that no longer appear on my list - Whole Foods, Validus Insurance, and Valspar Paints. I bought plenty of shares of other companies (some of which I, ultimately, sold) using savings from my salary or dividends. But setting aside these various nits and nats, the original portfolio allocations looked something like this by the end of 2009 and most of the shares I bought then I still own today.

And the performance? How did it turn out (or I should say, how Would it have turned out if I'd reinvested dividends back into the paying company and never sold anything)? According to PortfolioVisualizer.com, the answer is "modestly better than the S&P 500." And that notwithstanding my ill-conceived lust for yield that cost me in terms of either poor returns or outright losses.

I've certainly made plenty of other financial decisions in addition to the two major ones described in this article. I've added positions here and there, I've made a small fortune dabbling with the idea of purchasing deep out of the money put and call options on shares of small-cap pharmaceutical companies leading up to FDA announcements regarding the company's therapy (usually, I'd pick companies with a tiny handful of therapies under study). I've gambled on shares of distressed companies like Lehman Brothers leading into the maw of events that, ultimately, resulted in insolvency (and a nifty 100% loss for my trouble). I've bought shares of companies like Kraft (KHC) that seemed too cheap to ignore... and then lived to regret it. I've bought and sold real estate, retired from practicing law, expatriated to a low cost jurisdiction, and then spent money lavishly on travel and vacations while pinching pennies on the days in between. But in terms of bottom-line financial results, 90% of everything I do is a complete waste of time compared to just two decisions that are responsible for the overwhelming bulk of my returns: buy shares of blue chip companies, hold the shares indefinitely, and reinvest the dividends. Time and again, owning high-quality companies, relying exclusively on the power of compounding, and otherwise staying out of my own way beats the market handily over the long term, and beats the market very, very substantially over the very, very long term.

Does it come down to savvy stock picks? In my case, I don't think so - my portfolio is diversified enough that a few lucky (and a few very unlucky) hits don't move the overall needle that much. Does it come down to market timing? Maybe a little wee bit since I sat out a couple of particularly ugly weeks in 2009 and might have spared myself a few percentage points in losses. But mostly the performance comes from doing precisely what the investment industry doesn't want me to do: Not owning index funds, Yes owning individual stocks and Not trading (or at least, living to regret it every time I do trade). I call it "single button" investing. Collect dividend, buy stock, collect more dividends, buy more stock. Click click click.

So, what do I own today, and how is the portfolio allocated? Have a look if you want to. I have no idea whether the portfolio will crash and burn tomorrow, and certainly no clue whether anyone besides me should own any of the companies on my list. But that doesn't matter because I have a plan: I'm going to hold these stocks, pay my living expenses with dividends and reinvest the savings into more shares. I will take a 100% loss on some of my positions. I don't care. I've done it before and lived. My portfolio is certain to drop 50% from time to time. Don't care. I've lived through that twice already and will do so again at various points in the future that I can't (and won't try to) predict. Will I pay someone money to help me pick stocks or decide when to sell? Why On Earth Would I Do That? I've done well enough with less-than-stellar prowess at picking securities, and it's investment inactivity that drives my portfolio performance (if anything, my investment activity probably detracts from my returns than the other way around). Do you know what? Sometimes for fun, I like to write investment newsletters to myself. They go something like this: "Uhhhhhh. Hmmmmm. Not much going on here this month." That way, I know that to the extent I have anything more to say than that, I am probably about to make costly investment mistake and just maybe will have the good sense to restrain myself to simply reinvesting dividends monotonously month after month.

Here is the point I'm trying to make. The less you do, the fewer services and expertise you will require, and I've found that in my case at least, doing less is a perfectly fine way to earn more.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am long every position shown in the attached chart and have no other financial positions besides those. I am not an investment advisor, and if you read subtly between the lines, it probably will become clear that I'm not much of a fan when it comes to paid investment services and products. I've seen my IQ test results. Average. I have zero unique insights or abilities and zero access to information that anyone with a computer and 10 minutes of free time could get. None of this makes any difference to my investment results. Allow that inform your investment decisions if and to the extent you see fit, but I assure you that nothing written in this article remotely passes as investment advice.