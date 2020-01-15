Perion's Acquisition Of Content IQ Will Pay For Itself

It's structured very smartly, and we think the shares have a long way to go.

The acquisition, apart from being a profitable business on its own right, is complementary to its existing ones and could give an important boost to the ad business.

The shares still sell at very low multiples because its smaller ad business is still shrinking.

Perion's shares have been on a tear on the basis of its booming search business, which is fast growing and very profitable.

It's only two months ago that we wrote the following on Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI):

The company's search business revival can no longer be denied, and this is producing significant amounts of cash and profits.

Doubts linger about their ad business, which suffered another dismal quarter but behind the scenes, there are many things going on in an effort to reverse this.

What's more, we believe that the bad performance of their ad business is more than priced in, the shares still seem very cheap to us.

Since then, the shares have taken off in a major way up 70% since we wrote these lines above (and bought 2,500 shares at $5.25 for the SHU portfolio):

But we think this is only the beginning, for a couple of simple reasons:

Their search business is doing even better than expected.

The company is making a smart acquisition, which not only is profitable on its own but also complementary to its existing business and could go a long way to fix its ad business.

The shares are still very cheap.

We have discussed the turnaround in the company's search business on the back of a favorable deal with Microsoft's (NASDAQ:MSFT) Bing in previous articles, but it turns out this is working even better than expected as the company has increased its full year guidance.

EBITDA is now going to exceed $30M in FY2019, up from earlier guidance at $25-27M. This is nice, needless to say. The company's search business is producing lots of cash flow:

This has enabled the company to quickly deleverage, from company IR presentation:

This is a pretty spectacular financial improvement, and this despite the fact that their ad business is still shrinking.

Meanwhile, their ad business, which is betting on Undertone's Synchronization Platform offering an integrated approach to ad placement where the customer journey is followed over different media (display, search, and social).

This hasn't yet delivered results in terms of a turnaround of its ad business, which kept on shrinking in Q3 (-18% y/y), and this is the reason the company shares are so cheap despite the 70% rally in two months:

Keep in mind that the company basks in generating 90%+ gross margins, has just been on an epic deleverage journey, and generates large amounts of cash.

Content IQ Acquisition

So, basically, the company has two problems. It's producing excess cash, and it has an ad business which isn't growing (in fact, it's still shrinking). Why not fix both of these problems in one go?

Now that the balance sheet has been deleveraged, the cash production bonanza from its search business can be used to bolster its ad business, and that's one of the things which the company proposes with its acquisition of privately held Content IQ.

Content IQ is (PR):

a digital publishing orchestration system with proprietary data algorithms and analytic tools which deconstruct content, revenue and distribution to solve today's biggest digital publishing challenges. Content IQ Financial Highlights and Outlook Revenues for the first nine months of 2019 were approximately $26 million

Adjusted EBITDA for the first nine months of 2019 was approximately $4 million

Revenues for Full-Year 2019 are expected to be approximately $39 million

GAAP Net Income Full-Year 2019 is expected to be approximately $5.5 million

Adjusted EBITDA Full-Year 2019 is expected to be approximately $5.9 million.

The financial aspects of the acquisition are neatly summarized in a slide from the IR presentation:

And Perion paid $15M in cash already, with another $11M available as a retention incentive. There are a further $47.05M in earn-outs available, but only if Content IQ meets certain conditions:

Generating $158M in revenues over the coming 2 years, producing a minimum of $17M in EBITDA over the same period.

So, Perion pays $26M if the company doesn't meet these conditions, which is just 0.67x 2019 expected sales or 4x adjusted EBITDA.

If Content IQ meets these conditions, this changes to less than 0.9x sales and 8.0x EBITDA, which we think is really cheap, considering the amount of growth that is implied here.

These goals, particularly the revenue one, is pretty stunning. For Content IQ to move from $39M in revenue in 2019 to well over $84M in 2021 is either a sign that Content IQ is already growing fast, and/or will greatly benefit from plugging its technology into Perion's client network. It might be more of the latter, here is Content IQ's CEO Ziv Yirmiyahu (PR, our emphasis):

This acquisition is mutually beneficial. For the entire CIQ team, there is a significant opportunity to achieve exponential growth by leveraging Perion's existing network of hundreds of premium publishers and direct brand relationships, as well as their partnership with Microsoft Bing.

And, let's not forget that Content IQ immediately adds to EBITDA and net earnings, and also brings a very handy technology (PR):

CIQ also prepares Perion for a 'cookie-less' environment, as GDPR, CCPA and the advent of other regulations reshape the digital advertising ecosystem. Without cookies, publishers will have to find new ways to measure and track user engagement, thus increasing the value of content and contextual advertising. The acquisition of CIQ positions Perion to effectively address these evolving needs of brands, through the addition of industry defining 'pub-tech capabilities', which use AI and machine learning to optimize content and page-level reader engagement.

Google (NASDAQ:GOOGL) (NASDAQ:GOOG) is going to phase out third-party cookies in Chrome, so that comes in rather handy. From the IR presentation, it's clear Content IQ isn't just a tool to boost their ad business:

This looks pretty interesting, building a new media supply chain with the help of CIQ, which is AI-driven to tweak media. Here is what it does (Content IQ website):

Our tools understand and react to the performance of digital content across millions of engagement moments, and optimize every element along the way.

This is valuable on its own, but it's also complementary to Perion's ad business because anything that can enhance the engagement with media makes ads on them more valuable.

We also think that this indeed builds deeper relationships with publishers, so once again, this is liable to help their ad business as well, which is what we're most eager to see.

Management also claims it's complementary to its search business, which is already booming and very profitable.

Conclusion

Perion is experiencing runaway growth in its search business, which is very profitable as well, generating large amounts of cash which has enabled the company to completely deleverage.

The shares, despite a 70% rally in just a couple of months, are still nowhere near reflecting these realities because the company's ad business is still declining.

With the acquisition of Content IQ, the company buys a profitable, interesting business in its own right, but also something that looks set to help their ad business through media optimization and a deeper relationship with publishers.

If that turns out to be the case, the acquisition will pay for itself and go a long way in turning Perion's ad business around. Even if that doesn't happen, at the minimum, it adds a new profitable business to the fold, so the ad business might not be much of the sore in the eye of investors, responsible for the very low valuation multiples on the company's shares.

It might be a little early to jump for joy too much, but the shares are still cheap enough that, even in case the ad business doesn't get a substantial lift from the acquisition, it's still a very good one, and it should lead to a substantial repricing of the company.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PERI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.