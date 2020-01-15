A First-In-A-Decade Yield Relationship

With the spread differential between BBB credit and MBS risk at more than ten-year tights, some investors may look to harvest their credit-driven gains and diversify.

While credit risk has rallied appreciably, the option-adjusted spread on the mortgage-backed securities index has not tightened nearly as much as bondholders demand compensation for prepayment volatility.

One of the value-add items that I want to provide for Seeking Alpha followers is a unique look at long-term relationships between return drivers. An opportunity to drill down into one of these relationships has developed in fixed income.

During the dark market performance in the last quarter of 2018, there was a growing crescendo about the risk of BBB-rated credit. After nearly a decade of persistently low rates, many formerly higher rated companies had re-levered into BBB territory, the lowest credit rating above junk. The investment-grade corporate bond index had become more than 50% BBB-rated debt for the first time on record. The rapid growth in the amount of investment-grade debt outstanding relative to below investment-grade debt gave market participants concern that the high yield market would have difficulty digesting the inevitable fallen angels into that smaller market during an economic contraction.

Fast forward a little over a year later and investment-grade debt rated BBB is trading near its tightest levels post-crisis. The BBB slice of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Investment-grade Index is currently trading at a spread of 123 basis points (bp) over similar duration Treasuries. The current spread level for BBB's is just 15bp wide to the tightest level post-crisis, reached in early February 2018. This article is about the relationship between BBB credit spreads relative to another source of return in fixed income.

The option-adjusted spread of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. MBS Index is trading at a spread of 39bp. Supported by Fed buying of Agency mortgage-backed securities in the post-crisis era, this spread level has been appreciably tighter than current levels. As seen in the graph below, the spread of the BBB slice of the IG index is trading at its narrowest level versus the spread on the MBS index since the summer of 2007.

Compensation in BBB credit is primarily for credit risk. Corporate bondholders get paid a credit spread over Treasuries to compensate them for the higher default risk in BBB credit relative to U.S. government bonds. Since the Agency mortgage-backed securities in the MBS Index are implicitly backed by the U.S. government, compensation in that market is not for credit risk but for cash flow variability or convexity risk.

Most investment-grade corporate bonds are not callable without a "make-whole" premium until shortly before maturity. As anyone who has ever refinanced a mortgage knows, the underlying mortgages backing mortgage-backed securities are prepayable at par at any time. As interest rates rally and move below the coupon on the mortgage-backed security, the rate-driven gains typical in fixed income instruments are capped by this prepayment option for the underlying mortgages. It becomes increasingly less desirable to buy a bond above par as the underlying mortgage holders are increasingly incentivized to pay down their existing debt at par and take out a cheaper mortgage.

Mortgage-backed security holders fear "negative convexity" where bonds' upside is capped by this prepayment option, but where meaningful downside from the impact of duration persists if rates were to increase. While mortgage investors are used to managing this tradeoff, the same sort of "negative convexity" is present in BBB rated debt. With spreads near cycle lows, there is little upside from further spread tightening, but meaningful downside if spreads were to re-widen.

Spreads for BBB credit were 70bp wider at the beginning of 2019. If spreads were to re-trace back to those levels, the average duration of BBB credit of almost 8 years would mean that BBB bondholders would lose 5.5 points on average. That 5.5 points is more than 4 years of spread income with average spreads at 123bp. Limited upside from spread tightening and meaningful downside from spread widening might make investment-grade credit an unattractive option for fixed income investors.

In IG Credit Sets Records in '19; Outlook for '20, I demonstrated for readers how unique it was to have both the interest rate and spread component move in tandem to a meaningful degree in the same year. In the graph below, I show the annual total returns for the iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (LQD), separated into its rate and credit components.

For investors looking to reduce investment-grade credit exposure, the iShares MBS ETF (MBB) could give holders direct exposure to Agency mortgage-related risk. That fund is the meaningfully shorter duration and lower volatility than the aforementioned IG credit fund. Investors looking to play this potential preference for mortgage-related risk over credit risk may also look at mortgage REITs, which utilize leverage to enhance returns. I expect the iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF (REM) to outperform the iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (LQD) in 2020 on both an absolute and risk-adjusted basis.

Disclaimer: My articles may contain statements and projections that are forward-looking in nature, and therefore inherently subject to numerous risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. While my articles focus on generating long-term risk-adjusted returns, investment decisions necessarily involve the risk of loss of principal. Individual investor circumstances vary significantly, and information gleaned from my articles should be applied to your own unique investment situation, objectives, risk tolerance, and investment horizon.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.