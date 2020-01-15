VOO: Sticking With Large Caps This Late In The Cycle

Main Thesis and Background

The purpose of this article is to evaluate the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) as an investment option at its current market price. The fund "invests in stocks in the S&P 500 Index, representing 500 of the largest U.S. companies". The current share price is at $300.58/share and the fund yields 1.86% annually. This is my first review of VOO and has come about as we have entered a new decade, with stocks sitting at historically high levels, as well as high P/E ratios. While I am striking a more cautious tone on equities to start the year, I still believe broad, large-cap exposure should represent a healthy percentage of most investor's portfolios. In fairness, I have been recommending some alternative asset classes over the past year, such as preferred shares and municipal bonds. But when I evaluate my equity options, I see little incentive to move away from large-cap stocks/funds and into mid or small-cap alternatives and believe VOO remains a solid candidate. This is primarily because the labor market is in good shape, with sustainable job growth, a historically low unemployment rate, and modest wage gains. Further, large-cap stocks, on average, currently have better margins and lower costs than their small-cap peers. Finally, while the recent stock market rally may be overbought, there are historical precedents that suggest stock prices can move much higher in the short term, even after breaching overbought levels.

Labor Market Is Healthy

To begin, I want to emphasize one of the most fundamental reasons to remain long this stock market and, in particular, VOO. This reason is the state of the U.S. labor market, which is particularly strong. This is supporting consumer spending, which a primary driver of economic growth in the U.S. and is essential to the bottom-line income figures for large-cap stocks.

To get a sense of where we stand today, consider the unemployment rate has been trending down consistently since 2010 and now sits at a 50-year low of 3.5%, as shown in the graph below:

Source: Bloomberg

As you can see from the graph, unemployment is registering a strong reading right now. Furthermore, what the graph also tells us is that the number of available workers has shrunk dramatically, as a percentage of the total workforce. In fact, it has breached the lows from the past twenty-five years.

My takeaway from that fact is I believe it will begin to have a ripple effect on wage growth, which is currently needed to sustain stock prices, in my view. The reason for this belief is because wage growth, while still high when we consider the past decade, has dipped a bit in the short term. Currently, it sits at 2.9% annually and has been on the decline for most of 2019, shown below:

Source: Yahoo Finance

As you can see, while wage growth is strong on a more historic look-back, the recent weakness is a point of concern. As investors, we will want to see wage growth rebound a bit, in order to support both consumer spending and consumer confidence. When we consider the shrinking "available workforce", I see this as a sign that those who are looking for jobs and those who are currently employed will likely use their bargaining power to capture stronger wage growth going forward. This is good news for the economy as a whole and also for VOO.

Metrics Show Large Caps More Prepared For Downturn

When I just highlighted some good news on the labor story, we do have to confront the reality that stocks are quite expensive right now. In fact, the S&P 500 has a P/E ratio near 24, which is quite high in isolation and in relation to its own trading history. In fact, the current P/E is starting the year just under the highest level its been at post-recession. This should concern all investors, even those with a generally bullish outlook on the economy. The point here is that, even if corporate earnings, job numbers, and average wages all register healthy gains, the market is pricing this in. This could mean limited upside potential, but quite a bit of downside if expectations are not met. To put the current P/E level in to perspective, consider that it is on-par with where 2018 started, as shown below:

Source: Multpl.com

As you can see, the figure for 2020 is similar to 2018, and we all know that was not the best year for equities. Although 2018 started off modestly well, the end of the year wiped out all the gains, which is not an optimistic sign.

With this in mind, I want to reiterate that I believe investors should be cautious at these levels and avoid the "fear of missing out" herd mentality. I would not recommend doubling down or going "all-in" at these levels.

However, I do believe maintaining exposure, or continuing to add to scheduled equity purchases does make sense, especially in the large-cap arena. A key reason why I like large caps, and VOO by extension, is because of the relative story with smaller cap alternatives. While large caps look expensive, the price premium may be justified if we consider other metrics.

For example, if we look at two key metrics for corporate profitability, cost of goods and profit margins, large-cap companies are vastly out-performing their small-cap counterparts. To illustrate, consider the following graphs, which measures these two metrics for the S&P 500 (which VOO tracks) and the Russell 2000, which is a small-cap index of the bottom 2,000 stocks in the Russell 3000 Index, as shown below:

Source: Charles Schwab

As you can see, small caps are, currently, struggling with higher cost of goods sold as well as weaker margins. This tells me that large caps continue to be the safer bet going forward, even if they are expensive right now.

When we consider the macro-environment, the reality of these graphs makes intuitive sense and also suggests to me these trends will continue. For one, larger cap stocks should have more buying power, and thus are able to negotiate lower costs for the inputs used to build their products or provide their services. Second, large-cap companies were likely able to better insulate themselves from recent trade disputes, by having more suppliers, more geographic reach, and, therefore, more options. My point is that if a company needs to switch suppliers or move production, it will be easier and more seamless to accomplish if they already have relationships in other countries. Smaller companies may not be able to be as nimble in this regard, even if they are considered more nimble when it comes to adapting to changing consumer tastes and preferences, etc. A smaller company may be more heavily reliant on a particular supplier or jurisdiction for sales and would, therefore, have difficulty adapting to new tariffs or other restrictions (i.e. sanctions).

Of course, investors may say, don't small caps have less international exposure and, therefore, be less impacted by trade volatility? While that is a traditional line of thinking that would have been correct in years past, the reality now is that small caps are generating much more of their profit internationally, on average, than they have over the past two decades. To illustrate, consider the graph below, which shows the percentage of profit from small-cap companies that was generated overseas each year:

Source: Charles Schwab

My takeaway here is two-fold. One, it is to illustrate that small caps may not be a great option to hedge trade-induced volatility. This contrasts with conventional wisdom that would have indicated small caps are less trade-sensitive and/or reliant on overseas revenue. Two, large caps appear to be in a better financial position to withstand either a market correction or economic slowdown, or both. With higher margins and lower cost goods, large-cap stocks are in better shape to withstand future hits to their bottom-line, in comparison to their small-cap peers. This finding gives me confidence in VOO.

Stocks Seem Overbought, But Is That A Bad Thing?

My next point on whether or not to buy VOO presents a bit of a mixed picture. Specifically, this relates to the general level of equity prices right now, which I touched on at the beginning of this article. Clearly, stocks are not cheap and are in fact quite expensive in relative terms. Yes, the market has plenty of bullish momentum that could send it higher still, especially on the backdrop of a very strong 2019. But we have to consider the very real possibility that a correction is due, if not overdue.

While this is a very real concern of mine, there is another side to this story as well. The alternative view is that, while stocks may be overbought, that can actually be a bullish sign for the immediate term. To see what I mean, consider data compiled by Bloomberg. Over the past few years, there have been instances where technical indicators mark stocks in "overbought" territory. When this signal occurs, stocks often will move noticeably higher, as opposed to correcting lower, as logic would indicate would happen. The examples of this trend are illustrated in the graph below:

Source: Bloomberg TV

Of course, this is simply a historical pattern and does not guarantee stocks will continue to move higher. But I bring it up because, like me, many investors probably view this market as overbought and ripe for a pullback. While this sentiment seems well-founded, history tells us that overbought markets can actually move higher, so selling now may not be the best move.

One Thing I Do Not Like - Concentration

My final point on VOO specifically is an important one. Over the past few years, and especially in the very short-term, we have seen each of the major indices move higher - including the S&P 500, which VOO tracks. While this gives us the sense the all is well in corporate America, the reality is that the gains are being driven by a select group of companies. While most stocks may be up for the year, the almost 30% gain to the S&P 500 was driven largely by a few dozen stocks. Even more striking, is leaders Apple (AAPL) and Microsoft (MSFT) contributed a disproportionate amount of the gains, as shown below:

Source: CNBC

My point here is investors need to understand what has been driving the S&P 500 to its current level. While strong employment figures and low interest rates are broadly helping, it appears the fortunes of just a handful of companies are really driving the total return.

So how is this relevant to VOO? Well, because the fund tracks the S&P 500. Since a handful of stocks are seeing their shares climb much higher than the rest of the market, the fund is getting increasingly top-heavy. In fact, MSFT and AAPL are the two top holdings. While this make-up has been profitable in the short-term, the fund is quite concentrated, with the top ten holdings making up almost a quarter of total assets, as shown below:

Source: Vanguard

My takeaway here is that while VOO has benefited individually from the performance of its top companies, this is a double-edged sword. It sets the fund up for more volatility than investors may expect, given its inclusion of over 500 holdings. While the fund appears diverse due to its underlying objective, the reality is that due to the strong performance of the top names, the fund is heavily concentrated, and therefore reliant on just a few names for meaningful share price moves. This increases the inherent risk of the fund and leaves me feeling a bit more cautious on it than some of the other large-cap ETFs I hold that are more diversified at the top.

Bottom-line

When it comes to deciding where to put new capital now, it is a very difficult decision. Stocks are at all-time highs, and fixed-income is not offering much in terms of value either. While many investors are cautiously awaiting the next market pullback, I would advise staying patient and remembering that investing is a long-term commitment. While staying the course can be painful if stocks move lower, missing out on further gains by moving to cash can be equally hard to stomach. On that note, I do see potential for further gains to the S&P 500, even if we are at historic highs. The labor market is strong and continues to improve, wages are rising, and large caps are better positioned to handle an economic slowdown that smaller companies. While I am not thrilled with VOO's concentration at the top, the fact is the fund is still diversified, and its top holdings are driving broad market gains, which should continue as we move deeper into 2020. Therefore, I remain long VOO and would advise investors to consider this option for equity market exposure.

