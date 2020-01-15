Long Ideas | Healthcare 

ContraFect Corporation Is A Differentiated Infectious Disease Pick For 2020

About: ContraFect Corporation (CFRX)
by: Healthcare on the Move
Summary

ContraFect is leveraging a unique DLA (Direct Lysing agent) platform to target drug-resistant antimicrobial infections.

Exebacase is a very promising lysin and can prove effective against a range of clinically important drug-resistant pathogens.

Investors should pay attention to these risks.

Today, we will be studying why ContraFect (CFRX) is an attractive investment for 2020.

Company overview

ContraFect is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative therapies targeting potentially fatal and drug-resistant infectious