Enviva Partners: Risky Business

The risk is too high as its revenue depends on how countries will tackle their 2030 energy targets.

Enviva will benefit from the trend towards cleaner energy sources, but it might not be the best alternative.

Enviva Partners (EVA) is expected to deliver substantial revenue growth during 2020, and the market estimates it will be growing exceptionally well in the following years.

Investing in the company presents a safe risk-reward proposition with quite a low downside and strong upside potential. But it is currently overpriced.

The increasing need to reduce CO2 emissions could be the critical factor that moves the valuation to the higher end of the spectrum.

The Business Model

Enviva's business is to make and sell wooden pellets. These pellets have a thermal efficiency similar to the one of coal, but with lower moisture and a better carbon footprint.

Source: Investor Relations

The revenue growth of the company will be driven by the 2030 carbon footprint targets that many countries have committed to.

In July 2019, the lower house of the Netherlands passed the draft law to implement the government's previously announced goal to phase out coal-fired power generation by 2030. Under the phaseout law, 4 coal-fired power plants with a total generation capacity of approximately 4 gigawatts was either switched to an alternative fuel or face shutdowns by no later than 2030. - John Keppler, CEO Q3 2019 Earnings call

The idea is that these will substitute coal with wooden pellets to leverage the facilities they have, instead of investing in solar, wind or nuclear plants to replace coal.

Source: Investor Relations

One of the countries in which the company is focusing on is Japan, and it perfectly exemplifies the issue with the company's business model and revenue forecast. After the Fukushima nuclear disaster, the regressed on their 2030 renewable energy targets; however, even after this happened, nuclear energy might give Japan a better chance to reach its target than wood.

The video above shows how nuclear energy one of the best alternatives to go green without sacrificing land and impacting the environment. As developed countries shift from oil and coal to more renewable energies, they might not decide to increase wood pellets solutions but nuclear or other solutions that could provide a better return on investment.

As the video mentions, even after the Fukushima Nuclear Disaster, Japan will continue to expand nuclear energy to reduce its carbon footprint. This proves that while it might seem logical that countries try to utilize the current infrastructure they have for coal, other solutions might deliver much better payout and thus a better alternative towards their 2030 targets. The biggest competitor of the company is not other local wooden pellets suppliers, but other sources of producing energy like nuclear, natural gas or solar.

Valuation

In the recent past, revenue growth has been between 1.5% and 57.6%, and the tendency has been down. The assessment estimates average revenue growth of 17.1% compared to the past average of 20%. The gross margin has oscillated from 0.1% and 17%, with a tendency to be negative. The assessment considers an average gross margin of 14.4% compared to the past average of 10.6%. R&D as a percentage of revenue has ranged between 0% and 0%, and the trend has been down. The prediction estimates an average R&D as a percentage of revenue of 0% compared to the past average of 0%. Taking a look at G&A as a percentage of revenue has had a minimum and a maximum of 3.8% and 6.9%, and the trend has been up. The estimate considers an average G&A as a percentage of revenue of 5% compared to the past average of 4.8%. With these assumptions, we have the following chart.

Source: Author's Charts

These approximations are in line with the market expectations for Enviva in the next couple of years, as the image below shows.

Source: Seeking Alpha

I like to use Peter Lynch's ratio when valuing a stock. This method uses the ratio between the expected earnings growth plus dividends and the P/E of the stock to determine its fair value. A stock that has a 1:1 ratio is reasonably priced. The higher the number, the more underpriced the stock is.

Source: Author's Charts

This valuation does not take into account the assets and liabilities of the company. The growth considered in the valuation is the average yearly growth of the next years.

With this valuation, arguably, the stock is at worst overvalued by 66% and, at best, undervalued by 24%. So the stock is likely slightly overvalued.

Source: Author's Charts

Building an adjusted Beta Pert risk profile for the current fair price of the stock, we can calculate the risk profile for purchasing the stock now.

The risk profile shows there is an 87.66% probability that Enviva will trade at a lower price than it is today. Considering the potential downside, upside and the likelihood of each, the statistical value of the opportunity of investing now is of -23%

Constructing an adjusted Beta Pert risk profile for the long-term prospects of the stock, we can calculate the risk profile for the company.

Source: Author's Charts

The risk profile shows there is a 24.84% probability that Enviva will end up trading at a lower price than it is today. Considering the potential downside, upside and the likelihood of each, the statistical value of the opportunity of investing now is of 5.2%

Conclusions

The increasing need to reduce CO2 emissions is the key trend that might help the stock deliver on the top side of the estimates. It is a trend that will continue to grow, and Envivia will continue to profit from it.

However, the core business of Envivais depends on wooden pellets to be consider the best alternative for countries to reduce their carbon footprint. Even if the increasing need to reduce CO2 emissions pushes Enviva to the top side of the estimates, it might not give a payback big enough to justify holding the stock as its current price is high and the risks are plenty.

If there is anything in this article, you agree or disagree with or would like me to expand further on; I would sincerely appreciate you leaving a comment. I will address it as soon as possible.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.