Hit By Weaker Fourth-Quarter Sales, Bossard Is One To Watch

If you’re an American investor, the odds that you’ve ever heard of Bossard (OTC:BHAGF) (BOSN.SW) are quite low. Frankly, considering the size of the company, you could easily be a Swiss investor and never have heard of this company. Be that as it may, this is a high-quality industrial name well worth knowing, as this growing fastener distributor and industrial solutions provider has a solid global growth opportunity.

Bossard shares were down about 10% in Switzerland on its top-line update for the fourth quarter, but the underlying results weren’t meaningfully different than expected. Weakness in both the EU and U.S. industrial markets are clearly areas of concern, but Bossard is highly leveraged to a turnaround in short-cycle industrials. The shares aren’t in my buy zone yet on a DCF basis, but they already have some upside on an EV/EBITDA basis and this is a name to watch if industrial stocks sell off further through this reporting cycle.

Investors should note that there is virtually no liquidity in the ADRs and the Swiss shares themselves aren’t especially liquid, though daily liquidity of over $3 million should be sufficient for most individual investors.

Not The Update Investors Wanted To See

I’ve generally been more bearish than the sell-side on short-cycle industrial markets, but I had been expecting some signs of stability in Europe ahead of the U.S. and ahead of a second-half rebound. While the results from Bossard and others aren’t a foolproof manifesto on either market as a whole, the underlying trends aren’t as favorable as I’d hoped to see at this point.

Bossard presented top-line fourth-quarter information ahead of the full earnings report in early March. Bossard reported a 2% decline in constant currency sales for the quarter, and while the company didn’t explicitly discuss the organic sales performance, it looks like sales declined something like 7%, a marked deceleration from the third quarter (down 3%), with the EU business weakening significantly (to -5.8% from +1.6%) and North America weakening from an already low level (down 15.8% versus down 13.1% in Q3). The Asian business appeared to be up mid-single-digits in organic terms, but it’s far too small to offer a meaningful offset.

Those numbers are ugly, but not far off of sell-side expectations (nor my own). I believe the bigger issue is the optics – that 9% sequential decline in EU sales looks ugly and combined with other datapoints we’ve seen lately about industrial activity in the EU, it’s not encouraging for the sector. It does fit, though, with ongoing weak data out of Europe. The manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index (or PMI) has continued to fall, with the Eurozone PMI down to 46.3 in December versus 46.9 in November, with Germany down 0.4 pts to 43.7.

Challenging Today, More Promising Tomorrow

As a distributor of fasteners (similar in some respects, but definitely not identical to Fastenal (FAST)), there’s a limit to how well Bossard can do when core machinery markets are so weak. While that’s true in both the EU and North America, Bossard’s situation in North America is even more complicated.

In North America, Deere (DE) and Tesla (TSLA) account for nearly half of the sales. Deere is expected to report a double-digit decline in sales for the January quarter, and an 8% to 10% sales decline for the 2020 fiscal year. Tesla is doing significantly better, but with production shifting toward the Model 3, Bossard is seeing significantly less content; Bossard appears to have roughly 4x more content on the Model S and Model X, but volumes of those models could be down 30% in the fourth quarter of 2019 and down another 6% to 7% in 2020 as the focus shifts to the Model 3.

Ugly as that is, I do think there are opportunities in front of the company.

To begin at a relatively basic level, the fastener distribution markets are still highly fragmented in the EU and Asia, even more so than in the U.S. where Fastenal leads with just 10% market share. This creates an opportunity for integrated service providers like Bossard to out-compete smaller rivals, particularly as Bossard is more than willing to work closely in partnership with its customers (forging long-term relationships versus offering spot-buy wholesaling).

Second, Bossard can out-compete on an elevated service level offering. Bossard sources from over 3,500 suppliers, but what’s different about Bossard is that the company can and will work with customers to offer engineered products designed and built to the customers’ needs – a service that leads to much stickier relationships.

Bossard is also growing its supply chain/procurement and production/assembly consulting services. Management estimates that the actual fastener ASP is only about 15% of the total cost, and Bossard’s logistics services can reduce logistics and sourcing costs by as much as 50%. Some of these services will seem familiar to investors who know about vendor-managed inventory offerings from customers like Fastenal; one service Bossard offers, SmartBin, uses weight sensors to monitor fastener supply levels and will automatically trigger re-orders when supply levels get too low, avoiding costly production interruptions.

On the production/assembly side, Bossard can offer a range of product design and teardown services. Through its relationship with Tesla, for instance, Bossard has learned quite a bit about fastener selections for lightweighting vehicles – a significant consideration in electric vehicles. Bossard has also made a few initial forays into 3D printing, acting as a distributor for Trumpf, RepRap, and Henkel, as well as taking ownership stakes in two companies (3d-protoyp and Ecoparts).

The Outlook

My outlook on Bossard is predicated on the company gaining share in the European and Asian fastener distribution markets where it competes largely through elevated service offerings and improved scale (particularly in Asia, where I believe operations are meaningfully sub-scale). I also expect some share growth in the U.S., but I see Bossard as a more specialized player than Fastenal. I don’t expect Bossard to go toe-to-toe with Fastenal in the overall U.S. fastener market, but rather to focus on specific opportunities like aerospace and automotive where its services and specialty offerings are of more value.

I’m not expecting significant gross margin leverage, as I think companies like Fastenal and Bossard just don’t have that opportunity anymore. I do expect a larger sales base to drive improved operating scale, though, and I see more operating leverage as the service offerings expand and mature. I expect Bossard to get its FCF margins into the 7% to 8% area in four to five years and not progress much beyond that, but that would still be enough to leverage low-to-mid single-digit revenue growth into low-to-mid-teens FCF growth.

As far as valuation goes, I think the shares are priced for a mid-single-digit return today on discounted cash flow, which is below my hurdle rate, though not really out of line with Fastenal. I see more upside in my EV/EBITDA model (which is driven by margins and returns), and believe the shares are about 10% undervalued using a double-digit forward multiple.

The Bottom Line

This is only a brief overview of Bossard, and investors need to do their own due diligence to fill in the rest of the story. Although Bossard couldn’t live up to investor expectations for the fourth quarter, I believe the macro issues plaguing the company today will eventually ease, and the company will demonstrate significant revenue growth and margin leverage when the short-cycle environment improves in the EU and North America. When that may happen is a key unknown and a key risk. The shares aren’t cheap enough now for this to be a clear-cut buy, but another 10% drop in the stock price would create an appealing long-term opportunity.

