Exxon Mobil Stares Down A Black Swan

Black swan: Data Driven Investor

I've written several articles about the plans of Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) and other oil and gas majors (Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A)(NYSE:RDS.B), Chevron (NYSE:CVX) and BP (NYSE:BP)) to dramatically expand their oil and gas production in the next decade, and how this is inconsistent with the Paris Agreement, which these companies broadly support. I've indicated that something has to give, as supporting Paris and expanding production are mutually exclusive. Comments on my articles suggest that many investors don't care about the contradiction and in particular they support oil and gas expansion plans regardless of the consequences. Indeed Bank of America Merrill Lynch suggests XOM stock may surge by up to 47% (target price $100) in 2020 as production increases start to impact. Zoltan Ban has recently addressed XOM's substantial asset sales and repositioning, which is all about increased production, potentially at the expense of earnings. Aristofanis Papadatos thinks 2020 will be the year that XOM's dramatic expansion plans start to bear fruit.

The big issue is whether XOM will be able to continue with these dramatic expansion plans. Things are changing very rapidly in the climate space, in terms of dramatic climate events happening around the world, the increasing concern from the science about ignoring emission reductions, and also major companies considering their role in addressing global heating. Here I summarize some concrete information about the consequences of inaction on climate change and conclude that XOM is embarked on a very high risk program that invites global action to constrain it. I strongly suggest that this makes XOM (and other oil and gas majors) likely to be the subject of a black swan event in the near future. This black swan event is unusual in that I have little doubt that it will happen, but the longer it takes to address climate change, the more catastrophic the event will be. The science says that with some certainty.

It is anyone's guess what the effect of the world addressing climate change will do to the share price of XOM, but it won't be pretty.

Why XOM?

I focus on XOM because it is planning to increase its production such that it will mean a 35% increase in emissions caused by the company's activities in the period 2018-2030, although I could have chosen Royal Dutch Shell (37.6% increase in emissions), or Chevron (20% increase in emissions) or BP (20.1% increase in emissions).

A lot of Seeking Alpha articles focus on risks involved with XOM share price performance. These invariably relate to pricing issues or demand for oil and gas. My position is that these risks are real, but they have less impact on the future of XOM than the need to decarbonize rapidly, which means dramatically reducing emissions by 2030.

The latest on risks attributable to climate science

The UN Emissions Gap Report (in its 10th year) examines planned emissions by individual countries and benchmarks these figures with what needs to be done to give a reasonable chance of emissions which will lead to 1.5C global temperature rise over preindustrial conditions. The confronting figure is that emissions need to fall by 7.6% every year between 2020 and 2030 to have a chance of limiting temperature rise to 1.5C (with just a 60% chance of achieving that target). In 2018 the IEA estimates that global emissions rose by 1.7%. This emphasizes the scale of the current problem, which is exacerbated by XOM's planned 35% increase in emissions resulting from its production increases by 2030. And every year of delay in starting to reduce emissions means an increase in the required emission cuts.

To achieve 7.6% emission reductions by 2030 the world needs to increase current commitments under the Paris agreement five-fold. It is almost certain that many investors are very exposed to a lot of unanticipated climate-related investment risk, especially in the areas of energy and transport. The UN Emissions Gap report is solid and factual, which is in marked contrast to a lot of non-factual, widely distributed material on this area of investment risk. I think the UN report is essential reading for investors interested in XOM.

Have we crossed tipping points, where largely irreversible effects will be triggered?

It is pretty easy today to find evidence of dramatic climate change. A quick review of fires in eastern Australia since the (early) start of the bushfire season indicates that major fires have burned almost 15 million acres of bush. This parallels, but is much larger than similarly dramatic fires in California. Recent huge floods in central US (Mississippi river system) and Europe (e.g. Venice) give another angle on climate change.

Up until now, the oil and gas majors have been able to shrug off their planned expansion of fossil fuel production on the basis that "people want more fossil fuel production", with no consideration that there are tangible consequences for not reducing emissions.

A recent article in arguably the world's most important science journal Nature, is headlined "Climate tipping points - too risky to bet against". The article involves a serious consideration of "tipping points" (which foreshadow largely irreversible changes) being triggered by global warming in the range 1-2C, rather than 5C as was thought previously. The upshot is that the Nature report makes clear that the term "climate emergency" is appropriate now. Five degrees of heating would mean complete breakdown of civilization and so tipping points have until recently not been taken too seriously. However, this changed in 2018 when the IPCC concluded that tipping points are likely to happen at a temperature increase between 1C and 2C. The world is already at 1C global heating since the commencement of industrial times, so 1-2C temperature increase is close to home. Indeed there seems no chance, whatever urgent action is taken, that temperature rise can be held below 1.5C. So we are in the middle of a crisis now.

Curiously it is young people, with Greta Thunberg's clear positions most prominent, who are leading this discussion as they see this problem in its most simple form… it must be addressed or unthinkable disaster will unfold. Currently the world is tracking towards a 3C temperature rise, which some economists see as a good cost-benefit compromise. The laws of physics don't care, so saying that reducing emissions will be disruptive is not a credible argument against action.

The Nature article raises the concept of disparate tipping points leading to runaway heating. For those wanting to dig into the details of the relevant risks, the Nature article is a good starting point. It helps make the issue concrete in a time of massive disinformation about the climate issues.

For those wanting to get a sense of the risks involved, the Nature paper has a formula, using terms well known in insurance and emergency areas, to help make the climate emergency more concrete:

E = R x U (Emergency = Risk x Urgency)

R= p x D (Risk as defined by insurers = probability of occurrence multiplied by Damage)

and U = r / T (Urgency as defined in emergency situations = reaction time to an alert, divided by the time left to avoid a bad outcome)

So overall E = p x D x r/T

In summary there is an emergency if the risk and urgency are high (now). We are out of control (i.e., we lack time to respond) if the reaction time is greater than the intervention time (looming into view).

As indicated above, the key metric is that global emissions must fall by 7.6% each year between 2020 and 2030 to be on track for a 60% chance of keeping global temperature rise below 1.5C. Furthermore emissions need to be zero by 2050 (30 years time) to stabilize global temperature rise at 1.5C above preindustrial times.

A discussion about prospects for energy in 2020

A recent panel discussion reported by Oil and Gas Value Research on the ever-changing energy market, highlighted for me the way that the energy investment scene gets addressed in business commentary in general and on Seeking Alpha in particular. All of us are influenced by currently accepted views, but I suggest that for those seeking Alpha, one needs to try and see beyond what most commentators accept.

The round table discussion started as one might expect, with comments on where investors stand with the bull market that might be running out of steam. This discussion was exclusively about supply and price and factors influencing these parameters. There was acknowledgement that the world is moving away from fossil fuel investments but this trend was overlooked in broader discussion, which concluded with cautious optimism about a rebound in oil and steady as you go for natural gas.

There followed a discussion about energy talking points in the next 12 months. It ended with the comment that it is hard to know what is going to happen when there is so much blood in the energy business, perhaps acknowledging that for 5 out of the last 6 years the Energy sector of the S&P 500 has been the worst or second worst performing sector. For me the curious omission was the "why" of the current energy bloodbath. Finally energy investment in 2020 was considered. Political uncertainties were the key issue, with global recession and Iran being standout issues. Debt in the sector was also highlighted and there was a throwaway comment about renewable energy being a problem. The most interesting consensus position seemed to be that all of the worst-case scenarios have already happened. This suggests that this group, like most Seeking Alpha authors, did not see climate risks as relevant even though climate problems are clearly accelerating.

There was tangential discussion about renewable energy and exit from fossil fuels, but there was no consideration as to why the world might exit fossil fuels, and whether the alternatives to fossil fuels can take the slack. For me this is the elephant in the room in relation to the energy sector, and in 2020 this will come to center stage as I indicate from my earlier comments in this article.

The IEA stance

This may be controversial, but my take on the position of the IEA is that it might consider carefully whether the way its report is constructed it might provide cover for the oil and gas industry to keep expanding products that are causing emissions to keep increasing. I suspect that this is not the intention of the IEA and their reason for including the status quo is to show what "business as usual means". However, including such analysis in detail allows the CEOs of the oil and gas majors say that they are being reasonable. Greta Thunberg has a point when she argues that there is no room for apparently careful analysis that in fact is making the situation worse.

The risk for investors is that they are being lulled into a "business as usual" sense when the situation is anything but usual and the calls for urgent action are becoming strident. If XOM (or Shell, BP, Chevron) base their business planning on these kinds of scenarios, I suggest that they are not based on reality (see above for what the experts are saying).

Hitherto the IEA was silent about the consequences of expansion of fossil fuel exploitation and indeed it accepted (or at least didn't contest) the expansion plans of XOM (and others) because "people demand it". There are signs of change as the IEA accepts that expanding fossil fuel production is inconsistent with a safe world.

BlackRock joins Climate Action 100+

Investors might ask whether the above mentioned UN report or the Nature paper has any impact on expected actual emissions reductions. Is anyone taking the risk to XOM seriously? One tangible factor is the price of Australian Carbon Credit Units, which have increased by 16% since July 2019, from a low of $A14.80 to ~$A17.25 in January 2020. This reflects a market view that there is going to be more focus on emissions reductions in energy, mining and transport.

Of much bigger significance is actions by major companies and fund managers in relation to the investment risks of not addressing climate change.

In the past decade BlackRock (NYSE:BLK), the world's largest fund manager, is reported to have lost $90 billion through investments in fossil fuel companies. Oil and gas majors XOM, BP, Shell and Chevron were where the biggest losses occurred. At the same time BlackRock has been seen as being a spoiler for shareholder-based calls for oil and gas majors to pay attention to the science of climate change in shaping their businesses.

So it is an earthquake that last week BlackRock, which manages $6.96 trillion of assets, has joined the more than 370 companies (now managing $41 trillion of assets) that form the Climate Action 100+ group. This group has engaged with corporations accounting for more than two thirds of global emissions.

Investors ignoring the climate issues might reflect on why BlackRock has switched from spoiling climate action to becoming part of the call to reduce emissions. BlackRock CEO Laurence Fink has stated that because of a warming planet we are "on the edge of a fundamental reshaping of finance". Fink indicates that climate change is now the top issue raised by clients and it will affect everything.

Australia's fires, is this a time when the world will pay attention?

Since August of last year (and well before the conventional start of the fire season) almost 15 million acres of Australia have succumbed to bushfire. Extraordinary efforts by firefighters mean that the number of houses destroyed is (only) around 2000. The scale of the catastrophe has the world's attention as Australia has been identified as one of the world's most at risk countries to climate change. Indeed the UK Parliament seems likely to discuss the Australian fires in the context of whether a more aggressive emissions reductions program is needed to avoid global heating beyond 1.5C.

The change is that young people who are paying attention to the science are calling out these intentions as unacceptable. The scientists are saying very loudly that there is little time and the Australian people (and indeed concerned people around the world) are uneasy about climate change. My take on this is that a combination of the actions of Greta Thunberg, renewed urgency from the science, BlackRock joining Climate Action 100+ might, in the context of the Australian fires, be enough to trigger a more realistic discussion and serious action about exit from fossil fuels, as the consequences of inaction are being played out across Australia (at just 1C warming).

What if I'm wrong about the various threats to XOM's oil and gas expansion?

I've referenced several Seeking Alpha articles arguing that all is well with XOM's oil and gas expansion plans in the next decade. If I'm wrong, then these articles argue that, with increased production, XOM's share price will rise (in some cases dramatically). I don't think I'm wrong about the facts concerning the need to decarbonize, because I'm reflecting the conclusions of almost all scientists whose profession is working out what is going on.

What I am clearly wrong about at the moment is that many world leaders (and especially those of the US and Australia) don't believe in climate change and moreover they assume that doing nothing is without consequence. I argue here that the Australian fires are a wakeup call which show that global heating of just 1C is producing dramatic outcomes. The costs are enormous and people are understanding that. From a different direction BlackRock's actions are a very loud statement that the world's biggest funds manager now accepts that urgent action needs to be taken.

The science says that the longer the delay the worse the outcomes, and the Nature paper is arguing that we are close to reaching a position of no return. Hence it is hard to argue that XOM's (and other oil and gas majors) position is not a very serious risk for investors.

Conclusion

This article has resulted from me becoming aware of a number of factual issues that are converging to make XOM's current business impossible to sustain. I've written several articles where I've argued that XOM (and Shell and BP etc.) have conflicting positions on emissions reductions, saying that they accept Paris while their actions will destroy Paris. What has been missing is any sense that there are tangible consequences of XOM (and other oil and gas majors) increasing its production, leading to emissions increase by 35%. This article puts some flesh on the consequences and also actions that are making the business planning of XOM (and others) impossible to sustain. This is truly an emerging black swan event that has major implications for XOM in the near term.

I am not a financial advisor but I do follow closely the looming disaster of global heating and how this intersects with attempts by the fossil fuel industry (and most significantly the oil and gas majors) to keep expanding exploitation of fossil fuel resources at a time when the science says that the world needs to reduce emissions by 7.6% each year until 2030. If my commentary helps you understand some basic facts that are a major threat to your fossil fuel investments (especially XOM), please consider following me.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.