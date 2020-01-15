Reader Favorites And Missings December 12 - January 13

$5k invested in the lowest-priced five of ten top-yield December - January ReFa/Ro showed 25.62% more net gain than from $5k invested in all ten. Little, low-priced ReFa/Ro stocks led the pack this month.

By yield, the following ReFa/Ro's made the top ten: SKT; CIM, AGNC; MAC; VGR; ETRN; IMBBY; AM; BPT; GCI. They averaged 14.49% annual yields. (Two made all three lists: GCI and MAC).

December 12 - January 13, readers of Fredrik Arnold articles mentioned 39 equities in their comments. Some comments lamented bad news, thus bad news investments mixed with (mostly) reader favorites.

Reader Selections

Since May 2017, any dividend-paying stock mentioned in a message, e-mail or comment to the author is fair game for a reader favorite/rogue listing in this series of articles. Thus, it is possible that only rogues and discontinued, or dreadful, doubtful dividend issues cold appear.

Lately, readers and other contributors have questioned the intent, purpose, validity, and usefulness of my daily stock lists. Most, however, praise the effort to sort promising opportunities out of thousands of dividend offers. After all, yield counts when searching for dividend winners.

Most valuable to the writer, however, are those reader comments that truly catch errors in my calculations or changes in direction. Examples like the reader who misses my "safer" dividend follow-up articles because they contain dividend payout ratios. Most valuable, however, are those who catch flagrant fouled stock lists not synchronized with the data charted.

Each month, one reader's ire is raised by my continued inclusion of BPT as a top dividend prospect when its payout is structured to collapse in 2020. When it collapses, it will be gone. Note: I report current available numbers, no more no less. Mine are first glance snapshots of likely dividend prospects. In other cases, when I have credited dividends from sources that pay none, I beg mercy for my dependence on YCharts (my prime resource that persists in listing dividends for one year after cancellation is announced and implemented).

My recent REIT article drew the most flak for claiming a 17% annual dividend yield for Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO). That particular REIT does not pay equal Q dividends but pays three quarters at $0.05 each and one at $0.56. I multiplied the $0.56 dividend by 4 to produce a 17% annual yield when the real yield was 5.54%. I also got in trouble for touting Tailored Brands (NYSE:TLRD) for a 6% yield after the company announced a cut in all dividends effective in Q4 in favor of a stock buyback program. Finally, sadly, readers pointed to the demise of Medical Facilities Corporation (OTCPK:MFCSF) as a MoPay from November.

I recall also being admonished last month for not including four MoPay Funds CEN, EDI, EDF, and ECC on the MoPay roster. The went missing because all but one of their yields (per YCharts) were below the 7.8% level that made my MoPay fund list of 80. I also discovered that YCharts doesn't necessarily count payouts as dividends and includes a distribution yield field to handle those "non-dividend" payouts.

Three months ago, I was also admonished for including Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) in a high yield list after they had announced a cancellation of dividends in April, and for my failure to detect GameStop's (NYSE:GME) dividend death in June, both of which were attributable to the aforementioned YChart policy.

My gaff confusing volatility with risk in my beta reports was detected in May. But another reader recently thought volatility was a better beta label. I'm sticking with risk. Others called out blunders missing the dividend cut by Unity (NASDAQ:UNTY) and botching Home Depot's (NYSE:HD) price in March; crediting Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) with 4x its annual dividend in February; claiming DF.TO a monthly pay when it only paid four dividends last year; Avianca (NYSE:AVH) on the January MoPay list when it stopped paying dividends in September; non-dividend paying Trez Capital [TZS.TO] and Canadian Life [LFE.TO] stocks in January; showing Chevron (NYSE:CVX) as both a low price and higher price stock in the Aristocrats in November, and giving General Mills (NYSE:GIS) the GM ticker symbol last year also come to mind.

YCharts responded with the following information when I complained about cancelled dividends remaining alive and listed for a full year after their demise:

"We allow a dividend yield to persist for 365 days after the most recent reported dividend if a dividend is cut. Hence, this data should not be used for backtesting purposes. For true historical testing purposes, one would need the date the company announced a cut or increase in the dividend to get the proper expected dividend yield as of a given date."

Below are 39 tangible results for the reader favorite and rogue equities submitted from December 12 to January 13. The YCharts data for this article was collected as of 1/10/20.

Actionable Conclusions (1-10): Brokers Predicted 19.2% To 53.65% Net Gains By 10 ReFa/Ro Stocks To Mid-January 2021

Three reader-favorite top yield stocks were verified as being among the top 10 gainers for the coming year based on analyst one-year target prices. (They are tinted gray in the chart below). Thus, this yield-based forecast for the reader-fave stocks, as graded by Wall St. wizards, was 30% accurate.

The following probable profit-generating trades were identified by projections based on estimated dividend returns from $1k invested in each of the highest yielding stocks. That dividend and the median of aggregate one-year analyst target prices, as reported by YCharts, created the 2020-21 data points.

Note: one-year target prices by lone analysts were not counted. Ten probable profit-generating trades projected to January 13, 2021, were:

Source: YCharts

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. (BHR) was projected to net $536.50, based on the median of target price estimates from five analysts, plus the projected annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risks 11% higher than the market as a whole.

Macerich Co (MAC) was projected to net $469.46, based on the median of target estimates from nineteen analysts, plus annual dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risks 29% below the market as a whole.

Equitrans Midstream Corp. (ETRN) was projected to net $383.58 based on the median of target price estimates from eleven analysts plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risks 423% above the market as a whole.

Jernigan Capital Inc. (JCAP) netted $359.20 based on a median of target price estimates from five analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risks 55% under the market as a whole.

Marathon Petroleum (MPC) was projected to net $339.22, based on the median of target price estimates from eighteen analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 66% over the market as a whole.

Antero Midstream Corp. (AM) was projected to net $322.59, based on the median of target price estimates from twelve analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risks 25% under the market as a whole.

Gannett Co. Inc. (GCI) was projected to net $245.90, based on just dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risks 2% more than the market as a whole.

British American Tobacco PLC (BTI) was projected to net $217.32, based on the median of target price estimates from five analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risks 10% under the market as a whole.

Gilead Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) was projected to net $208.26, based on the median of target price estimates from twenty-nine analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 12% over the market as a whole.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) netted $191.95 based on dividends plus the median of target price estimates from nine analysts less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risks 106% over the market as a whole.

Average net gain in dividend and price was estimated at 32.74% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these ten stocks. This gain estimate was subject to average risk 67% over the market as a whole.

source: wallpaperim.net

The Dividend Dogs Rule

The "dog" moniker was earned by stocks exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. So, the highest yielding stocks in any collection have become affectionately known as "dogs." More precisely, these are, in fact, best called, "underdogs."

39 For the Money

Yield (dividend/price) results from YCharts.com verified by Yahoo Finance for ReFa/Ro stocks as of market closing prices 1/10/19 for 39 equities and funds revealed the actionable conclusions discussed below.

See any Dow 30 article for an explanation of the term "dogs" for stocks reported based on Michael B. O'Higgins book "Beating The Dow" (HarperCollins, 1991), now named Dogs of the Dow. O'Higgins' system works to find bargains in any collection of dividend paying stocks. Utilizing analysts' price upside estimates expanded the stock universe to include popular growth equities, as desired.

Actionable Conclusions (11-20): ReFa/Ro Top Yield Equity, Gannett Co. (GCI), Led 39 By Yield Into January

source: YCharts

ReFa/Ro sorted by yield included 11 of 11 Morningstar sectors among the 39 selections.

Of the leading ten by yield, the top reader-mention was the lone communication services outfit in the top ten, Gannett Co. Inc. (GCI) [1].

The first of three energy representatives in the top ten placed second, BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (BPT) [2]. The other two energy dogs placed third and fifth, Antero Midstream Corp. (AM) [3], and Equitrans Midstream Corp. (ETRN) [5].

The fourth reader-mentioned finisher by yield was the first of two consumer defensive sector members, Imperial Brands PLC (OTCQX:IMBBY) [3]. The other consumer defensive representative placed sixth, Vector Group Ltd. (VGR) [6].

Rounding out the ReFa/Ro January top ten by yield were four real estate representatives, Macerich Co. (MAC) [7]; AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) [8]; Chimera Investment Corp. (CIM) [9]; Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (SKT) [10] to complete the top 10 ReFa/Ro by yield for this month.

Actionable Conclusions: (21-30) Top 10 ReFa/Ro By Price Upsides Showed 15.6% To 47.6% Gains To January 2021

source: YCharts

To quantify top dog rankings, analysts' median price target estimates provided a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high-yield metrics, analysts' median price target estimates became another tool to dig out bargains.

Analyst Targets Predicted A 25.62% Advantage For 5 Highest Yield, Lowest Priced Reader-Favored (Or Missing) Stocks To January 2021

10 top ReFa/Ro were culled by yield for their monthly update. Yield (dividend/price) results verified by YCharts did the ranking.

source: YCharts

As noted above, top 10 ReFa/Ro selected 1/10/20 showing the highest dividend yields represented: communication services (1); energy (3); consumer defensive (2); real estate (4).

Actionable Conclusions: Analysts Predicted 5 Lowest-Priced Of Top 10 Highest-Yield Reader Favorites & Rogues To (31) Deliver 25.00% Vs. (32) 19.90% Net Gains by All 10 To January 2021

source: YCharts

$5k invested as $1k in each of the five lowest-priced stocks in the top 10 ReFa/Ro kennel by yield were predicted by analyst one-year targets to deliver 25.62% more net gain than $5k invested in all 10. The ninth lowest priced ReFa/Ro top-yield equity, Macerich Co. (MAC), was projected to deliver the best net gain of 46.95%.

source: YCharts

The five lowest-priced ReFa/Ro top yield dogs for January 10 were: Gannett Co. Inc. (GCI); Antero Midstream Corp. (AM); BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (BPT); Equitrans Midstream Corp. (ETRN); Vector Group Ltd. (VGR), with prices ranging from $5.81 to $13.29 per share.

Five higher-priced ReFa/Ro for January 10 were: Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (SKT); AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC); Chimera Investment Corp. (CIM); Macerich Co. (MAC); Imperial Brands PLC (OTCQX:IMBBY), whose prices ranged from $15.95 to $25.70.

The distinction between five low-priced dividend dogs and the general field of 10 reflected Michael B. O'Higgins' "basic method" for beating the Dow. The scale of projected gains based on analysts' targets added a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential.

Target estimates provided a here-and-now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Caution is advised, since analysts are historically only 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and just 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of change.

The 39 equities and funds discussed in this article were submitted within comments from Seeking Alpha members nicknamed: 5ofDiamonds; aurora5; bajanomad; Bill Cunningham; bouwmeneer; iggy.de la varga; jbc123; jenksjumps; kaplanassetmgt@gmail.com; Kole Hamilton; komarr; Mark BM; mbpgui; mcbifferton; Rickmurquhart; rsmrcks; skillet69; Tyler Durden 42; UNIPantherMSW; whaleshrimp; zenstar666.

The net gain/loss estimates above did not factor in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

Stocks listed above were suggested only as possible reference points for your ReFave/Ro dog stock purchase or sale research process. These were not recommendations.

Graphs and charts were compiled by Rydlun & Co., LLC from data derived from www.indexarb.com; YCharts.com; Yahoo Finance; analyst mean target price by YCharts. Dogs photo: wallpaperim.net

