Sprint Merger Trial: Funny, It Seems To Me More Like The Companies Are Winning

It seems to me to be better than even odds that the companies prevail, though I agree the states have a stronger legal argument by far.

In fact, it may well be overestimating it now. I came away from the trial far less impressed with the states' chances than Cowen.

One way or another, we appear to be reaching the finish line on the long-running saga of the Sprint (S) merger with T-Mobile (TMUS) that SoftBank (OTCPK:SFTBY) had such high hopes for. As such, I am closing a longstanding trade to profit off of the merger speculation and recommending against any further Sprint positions in the near term, although I expect to take a new position again in due course.

Time To Retire

For some time now, I have been regularly updating an options trade on Sprint stock which has been highly profitable. Since the merger was announced, put and call options have proven a far more effective way of betting on the outcome of the merger than just straight-up stock purchases or shorts.

After the best chunk of profits yet on this trade, which I have shown the opportunity to take profits on and reinvested several times now, I am finally recommending closing the trade down and cashing out. The last and final round of the trade will have generated roughly 120% profits - more than doubling - in just fourteen weeks.

In a nutshell, it's time to cash out because the market no longer underestimates the potential for a merger injunction to be granted. Indeed, it may now be overestimating it. Cowen, recently, put the odds of the states winning the case at 60%. In my view, Cowen has its ratios reversed. I'd put the companies' odds at about 60%.

As such, there is no reason to hold the put options I recommended any longer - better opportunities can be found elsewhere.

Evidence Notwithstanding

This is not to say that I think the merger should go through. In fact, to be honest, I've had increasing difficulty being calm and dispassionate as this process has gone on. The trial that began last month definitely found evidence enough to establish the merger's anti-competitive impact.

For one thing, documentary evidence of Sprint executives suggesting that the merger was good for a $5 boost to ARPU across the wireless industry as competitive pressure eased. Emails from Deutsche Telekom's (OTCQX:DTEGF) employees have been unearthed making similar comments. And then, there's all the analysis the states' economic experts did.

What's more, this is the first merger I can recall where the deal's proponents aren't even really bothering to deny the companies will raise prices. As DOJ has recently made clear, it sees the primary benefits of the merger as T-Mobile's promise to increase service density in the rural areas where 18% of Americans live and accelerate higher-priced 5G deployment, which the administration favors for national security reasons.

In exchange for which, it is essentially guaranteeing them the chance to extract higher oligopolistic prices and profits from the 82% of us who do not live in rural areas. So, the merger will raise prices on consumers, and I would have thought, in an antitrust trial, that would simply end the case.

Most ugly, if perhaps not most economically relevant, was DISH CEO Charlie Ergen's revelation that the DOJ antitrust chief affirmatively urged him to lobby senators on the deal's behalf - a direct foray into politics from what is traditionally seen as among the most politically neutral posts in a traditionally politically neutral Cabinet department. It's really not that unusual for senior figures to direct lobbying efforts by private parties... but, it is a little unusual to get caught doing it, and it didn't look good.

Counting Heads - Er, States

Actually, though, experts seem to be cutting their own estimates for an unrelated reason: the number of states involved in the lawsuit.

From the moment the states announced their lawsuits, T-Mobile has been trying to pick them off and winnow down the number on the suit. Colorado became the second state to withdraw after DISH agreed to park a new wireless headquarters in the state, following Mississippi which also dropped out.

Texas's defection from the lawsuit was probably the most damaging - it removed the last Republican AG from the suit and allowed the deal's proponents to paint the effort as an entirely partisan affair. (Florida, the other large GOP state, was never a party and became one of the largest states to concur in the DOJ proposed settlement.)

Nevada was the next dropout, and for a while, it looked like the whole thing might fall apart, but as it turned out, the New York AG that flatly ruled out any deal with the state - that would have almost certainly ended the need for a trial entirely if reached - managed to hold the other 14 states and DC onside.

This was what led Ric Prentiss of Raymond James to cut his estimate of merger approval odds from 85% to 55%, which is close to where most experts aside from Cowen have it at this point. It's close to where I have it too. He specifically cited the absence of a "Third Settlement" deal with a large number of states - the first two were with the FCC and the DOJ - as the reason of his souring optimism.

A Contrarian View

None of this convinces me, though. Actually, I've been getting increasingly pessimistic about the states' chances as the trial went on.

As for the number of states, that really doesn't matter, frankly. As a legal proceeding, the court is concerned with the strength of the arguments being made, not how many are on each side making them. Whatever moral force extra states on the suit may have, it pales in comparison to the legal force of their arguments, and the governments/companies' rebuttal.

And there seem to be issues for the states there. At its heart, the case remains an argument that the merger would raise prices on consumers. But Judge Marrero openly said in court that he couldn't imagine T-Mobile would "be so bold" as to raise prices following a merger. Any price increases, he insisted, would only result from service improvements.

Wow. Just... Wow.

To be honest, this is the kind of thing that has really frustrated me. This is a trial about antitrust concerns with two for-profit companies. If the judge in charge of the trial "can't imagine" that the companies would be so "bold" as to try to make more money by raising prices, the whole exercise seems rather pointless.

What's more, New T-Mobile wouldn't necessarily have to raise headline prices - it could simply offer fewer discounts off those headline prices, which have proliferated since the industry became far more competitive following the blocking of the last T-Mobile merger.

What's even more, however, is the underlying assumption of the judge that consumers should pay more when service improves. This ignores the reality that, especially in the technology spaces such as telecom, computing, media, etc., the clear trend has been for both price improvements and service improvements. Witness the rise of cheap video streaming services, online e-commerce with one-day delivery at lower prices than conventional retail, etc.

A Jury Of One

To be sure, the state AGs expert witness, Carl Shapiro, did try to explain these - rather basic - economic concepts to the judge, but it's unclear if Marrero "gets it," for lack of a better term. And if he doesn't get it, the economic realities don't matter much. At the end of the day, this merger only has to make sense to one person. And Marrero seems to be starting from the idea that if T-Mobile is going to build a 5G network, it is somehow entitled to charge more and extract more profits from customers. Everything in the trial, he seems to be viewing through that prism.

If T-Mobile convinced him that they will "earn" price hikes with a 5G network - regardless of whether customers would prefer 5G to lower prices or regardless of whether T-Mobile would build it anyway even if Sprint stayed independent - and maybe even charge less for it - then T-Mobile definitely has the edge here.

What's more, Legere's threat to raise T-Mobile's own prices if the deal is blocked, while not exactly subtle, may well prove to be effective in rebutting the price hike arguments and the email evidence behind them. Legere saying he will simply raise prices anyway, and the market will let him, doesn't make it so, of course. But it offers plausible deniability for a judge to argue that he isn't really allowing consumers to be gouged by a new triopoly.

Then, there's also the fact that Marrero has been in a bit of a rush from the beginning. He asked everyone to waive their opening arguments, trim their witness lists, and just, generally, move the process along as fast as possible. Because the companies are currently independent of each other, it seems odd he would be in a rush to… make no changes to the situation. While it's hardly proof of anything by itself, rushing makes the most sense if what he intends is to approve the merger.

Investment Recommendation

As such, I am recommending liquidating the $5 put options with May expiration that I recommended buying three months ago. Those options, which I recommended buying at $65 per contract, were most recently trading at $143 per contract - a gain of 120% in just 14 weeks. That price implies a Sprint stock price of $3.57. With Sprint unlikely to fall much below low $3s and a still decent chance Sprint shoots up to $8 with merger approval and makes the options worthless, the risk-reward balance no longer favors holding the options any longer.

At some point in the future, I will probably make a new Sprint trade - if, against the odds, it remains an independent company - but, for now, I'm going to watch from the sidelines.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.